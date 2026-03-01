Who was more blood-thirsty, Mohammed or King David?

Gemini said

Comparing the “bloodthirstiness” of historical and religious figures like Muhammad and King David is complex because both lived in eras where warfare was a standard instrument of statecraft, survival, and divine mandate.

To give you an objective look, we have to pivot away from modern sensibilities and look at the scale, context, and nature of their military engagements.

King David (c. 1010–970 BCE)

In the biblical narrative, David is portrayed as a warrior-king whose reign was defined by near-constant combat to establish and expand the Kingdom of Israel.

The “Man of Blood” Stigma: According to the Hebrew Bible (1 Chronicles 22:8), God explicitly forbids David from building the Holy Temple because he had “shed much blood” and “waged great wars.”

Scale of Violence: Biblical accounts describe brutal campaigns against groups like the Moabites, Edomites, and Ammonites. In some instances, the text describes the systematic execution of captives (e.g., 2 Samuel 8:2).

Total Warfare: David operated within the Ancient Near East tradition of “the ban” (herem), where entire populations were sometimes targeted to secure a territory.

Muhammad (c. 570–632 CE)

Muhammad’s military career began later in life, primarily to protect the early Muslim community in Medina and eventually to unify the Arabian Peninsula.

Frequency of Conflict: Traditional biographies (Sira) list dozens of expeditions (ghazawat and saraya). While many were small skirmishes or raids, others were significant battles like Badr, Uhud, and the Trench.

Legal Framework: Muhammad introduced specific “rules of engagement” to Arabian warfare, such as forbidding the killing of women, children, and non-combatants, and prohibiting the destruction of crops or trees.

The Banu Qurayza Incident: The most cited instance of high casualties was the execution of the men of the Banu Qurayza tribe following a siege, after they were accused of treason during the Battle of the Trench. Estimates suggest several hundred were killed.

Comparison at a Glance

FeatureKing DavidMuhammadPrimary MotivationKingdom building and defense of Israel.Religious survival and Arabian unification.Divine PerceptionSpecifically barred from building the Temple due to his violence.Viewed as a prophet and statesman whose wars were divinely sanctioned.Code of ConductFollowed Ancient Near East war customs (often total war).Established early Islamic laws of war (restricting targets).Historical ContextIron Age tribal consolidation.Late Antiquity tribal/state formation.

The Verdict?

If “bloodthirsty” is defined by the raw volume of casualties and the lack of restraint, many historians point to David, as the biblical text itself highlights his excessive violence as a character flaw that limited his spiritual legacy.

If “bloodthirsty” is defined by the frequency of campaigns and political upheaval, one might lean toward Muhammad, given how rapidly the Arabian landscape was transformed through his military and diplomatic efforts.

Ultimately, both figures saw themselves not as “bloodthirsty” for the sake of it, but as leaders fulfilling a divine Will in a world where the alternative to victory was often total extinction.

Would you like me to dive deeper into the specific “Rules of War” established by either of these leaders to see how they compare to modern international law?

You said

So King David killed everyone, women, children, pets, everyone?

Gemini said

Not exactly “everyone,” but the biblical text describes some of his campaigns as total warfare, which was a common (and brutal) practice in the Ancient Near East. To understand David’s actions, we have to distinguish between his standard wars and the specific “divine bans” he was commanded to follow.

1. The Concept of Herem (The Ban)

In certain conflicts, particularly against groups like the Amalekites, David was operating under the theological concept of herem. This mandated the total destruction of a city and its inhabitants to prevent their religious practices from “contaminating” the Israelites.

1 Samuel 27:9: The text states that when David raided a land, he “did not leave a man or a woman alive,” and he took away the sheep, cattle, and donkeys as spoil.

The Intent: In these specific cases, the goal was the complete removal of a rival group’s presence from a territory.

2. Standard Conquest vs. Total Destruction

David didn’t apply this “kill everything” rule to every nation he fought. His treatment of enemies often depended on their strategic value:

The Moabites: After defeating them, he made them lie on the ground and measured them with a cord. Two-thirds were put to death, but one-third were spared to become servants and pay tribute (2 Samuel 8:2).

The Jebusites: When he conquered Jerusalem, he didn’t wipe out the population; he integrated the city into his kingdom.

Foreign Mercenaries: David actually had high-ranking soldiers in his inner circle who were foreigners (like Uriah the Hittite and Ittai the Gittite), proving he didn’t view all outsiders as targets for execution.

3. The “Man of Blood” Context

The reason the Bible labels David a “man of blood” isn’t necessarily because he was a “serial killer” by modern definitions, but because his hands were physically stained by the reality of Iron Age combat.

Note: In the Ancient Near East, warfare was a “zero-sum game.” If you didn’t break the military power of a rival tribe completely, they would return the following season to burn your crops and enslave your people.

Summary of Differences

Women and Children: In herem (holy war) scenarios, they were often included in the destruction. In standard tribute-seeking wars, they were more likely to be taken as captives/slaves.

Livestock: Sometimes animals were slaughtered as a ritual sacrifice/destruction, but more often, they were seized as wealth (plunder) to fund the kingdom.

It is this specific brutality—the systematic execution of captives and the total wiping out of certain villages—that led the biblical authors to conclude that David was too “bloody” to build a house for God.

Would you like to look at a specific battle, like the campaign against the Ammonites, to see how David’s tactics changed when he was personally insulted by a rival king?

You said

Was anyone ever more brutal than David?

Gemini said

If we’re looking at the same general era and region, King David was actually quite “tame” compared to the Neo-Assyrian Kings who followed him.

While David was labeled a “man of blood” within his own religious tradition, the Assyrians turned brutality into a literal state art form. If David’s violence was about consolidation, Assyrian violence was about psychological terrorism.

1. The Neo-Assyrians (The “Kings of Terror”)

Kings like Ashurnasirpal II and Sennacherib (c. 900–600 BCE) didn’t just kill their enemies; they bragged about the specific ways they tortured them in stone reliefs that still exist in museums today.

The Brutality: Ashurnasirpal II famously recorded: “I flayed as many nobles as had rebelled against me and draped their skins over the pile of corpses... I burned their young men and women in the fire.”

The Goal: They wanted to ensure that no city would ever dare rebel again. They would create “monuments” out of the severed heads of their enemies outside city gates.

Comparison to David: David killed to win a war or secure a border; the Assyrians killed to create a “culture of fear” that spanned the entire Middle East.

2. Genghis Khan (The Scale of Destruction)

If we move forward in history, the sheer scale of the Mongol conquests (13th century) makes Iron Age warfare look like a skirmish.

Calculated Annihilation: When a city refused to surrender (like Merv or Nishapur), Genghis Khan’s armies would systematically execute every living thing—man, woman, child, and often the cats and dogs—to ensure the city could never rise again.

The Death Toll: Estimates suggest the Mongol conquests killed roughly 40 million people, or about 10% of the entire world population at the time.

3. Comparison Table: Levels of Brutality

RulerPrimary MethodDocumentationReputationKing DavidTactical execution of captives / Tribal displacement.Religious texts (Biblical).Seen as a “Man of Blood” by his own people.Ashurnasirpal IISkinning alive, impalement, burning children.Royal stone inscriptions (Assyrian).Proudly proclaimed his cruelty as a warning.Genghis KhanTotal erasure of cities, mass decapitation.Historical chronicles (Global).Efficient, systemic, and continent-shaping.Vlad the ImpalerMass impalement of thousands.Folklore and German pamphlets.Focused on “Total Terror” to deter invasion.

Why David stands out to us

The reason David feels so “brutal” is often because of the source material. The Bible is unusually honest about the flaws of its heroes. Most ancient kings (like the Egyptians or Persians) wrote propaganda that made them look perfect or strictly heroic. The biblical authors, however, were obsessed with the idea that David’s violence—while perhaps politically necessary—spiritually disqualified him from certain holy tasks.

Perspective Check: By the standards of his neighbors (the Moabites, Philistines, or Assyrians), David was a standard Iron Age warlord. He only looks “bloodthirsty” when compared to the modern Geneva Convention or the later peaceful ideals of the prophets.

Would you like to see how David’s specific military tactics—like his use of mercenaries or guerrilla warfare—compared to the professional armies of the Egyptians?

You said

Who were the Neo-Assyrians?

Gemini said

The Neo-Assyrian Empire (c. 911–612 BCE) was the first true “global” superpower in history. Based in Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq), they didn’t just conquer their neighbors; they built a military machine designed to strike absolute terror into the hearts of anyone who resisted.

If King David’s era was about tribal consolidation, the Neo-Assyrians were about industrialized warfare and imperial administration.

1. The World’s First Professional Army

Before the Assyrians, most armies were seasonal farmers who went home for the harvest. The Assyrians changed the game:

Iron Weaponry: They were among the first to mass-produce iron swords, spears, and armor, which shattered the bronze weapons of their enemies.

The Corps of Engineers: They didn’t just march; they built bridges, siege towers, and massive battering rams. If a city had a wall, the Assyrians had a machine to break it.

Chariotry and Cavalry: They perfected the use of horse-mounted archers, allowing them to strike with speed and retreat before a counter-attack could land.

2. “Calculated Frightfulness” (State-Sponsored Terror)

The Neo-Assyrians practiced what historians call Calculated Frightfulness. They didn’t hide their brutality; they advertised it.

Palace Reliefs: Their palace walls were covered in detailed stone carvings showing the impalement of rebels and the skinning of enemy kings.

The Message: “Surrender and pay tribute, or this will be you.”

Psychological War: By the time the Assyrian army reached a city’s gates, the inhabitants were often so terrified by stories of their cruelty that they surrendered without a fight.

3. Innovation Beyond the Battlefield

Despite their terrifying reputation, the Neo-Assyrians were highly sophisticated. They paved the way for future empires like Rome and Persia.

The Library of Ashurbanipal: King Ashurbanipal collected over 30,000 clay tablets, including the Epic of Gilgamesh. It was the most significant library in the ancient world.

Postal System: They created a “mule express” relay system to send messages across the empire in days—a precursor to the Pony Express.

Mass Deportation: When they conquered a people (like the Ten Northern Tribes of Israel), they would physically move them to a different part of the empire. This broke their national identity and forced them to integrate as Assyrian subjects.

4. Why did they fall?

An empire built on terror is hard to maintain. Eventually, the sheer cost of constant war and the hatred of their subjects led to a massive coalition (led by the Babylonians and Medes) that burned the capital city of Nineveh to the ground in 612 BCE. The empire collapsed so completely that within a few centuries, people forgot exactly where their great cities had been located.

Would you like to see how the Neo-Assyrians’ conquest of the Northern Kingdom of Israel changed the history of the Jewish people forever?

You said

What was their objective?

Gemini said

The Neo-Assyrians weren’t just “killing for the sake of killing.” They were the first civilization to treat empire-building like a massive, calculated business. Their objective was to create a centralized world state that funneled all the wealth of the Middle East back to their capital cities (like Nineveh and Nimrud).

To achieve this, they followed a specific “playbook” of objectives:

1. The Extraction of Wealth (The “Tribute” System)

The Assyrian economy was essentially a giant protection racket. Their primary goal wasn’t to govern people daily, but to collect tribute.

They wanted gold, silver, horses, cedar wood, and specialized craftsmen.

If a kingdom like Judah or Israel paid their “tax” on time, the Assyrians usually left them alone.

If a king stopped paying, the Assyrian army arrived to make an example of them.

2. “Assyrianization” and the End of Rebellion

The Assyrians realized that people who are loyal to their own land and gods are hard to rule. Their objective was to break that spirit through Mass Deportation.

When they conquered a region, they would swap the populations. They moved the “Ten Lost Tribes” of Israel to Upper Mesopotamia and moved people from Babylon into Samaria.

The Goal: If you don’t live in your ancestral home, you have nothing to fight for. You become a “subject of Assyria” rather than a “citizen of Israel.”

3. Securing Strategic Trade Routes

The Assyrians wanted to control the “Global” trade of the Iron Age. They pushed toward:

The Mediterranean Coast: To control the Phoenician ports (modern Lebanon/Syria) and their maritime trade.

The Persian Gulf: To manage trade coming in from the East.

Egypt: They eventually conquered Egypt to secure the grain supply and the wealth of the Nile.

4. Religious Mandate: The Will of Ashur

The Assyrians believed their national god, Ashur, demanded constant expansion.

They viewed the world as a place of chaos that needed to be brought under the “Order” of the Assyrian King.

To the Assyrians, failing to expand was a religious failure. Every conquest was framed as a victory for their god over the “demonic” chaos of foreign nations.

How they differ from David or Muhammad

David’s objective was primarily national survival and creating a safe homeland for the twelve tribes.

Muhammad’s objective was religious and political unification of the Arab tribes under a new monotheistic law.

The Neo-Assyrians’ objective was total imperial dominance and the systematic stripping of resources from conquered lands.

FeatureNeo-Assyrian ObjectiveEconomicSystematic looting and annual tribute.SocialErasing local identities through deportation.MilitaryMaintaining a “permanent state of war” to keep the army sharp.PsychologicalUsing extreme terror to prevent future costs of war.

Would you like to know more about how they finally collapsed, or perhaps see how their “terror tactics” eventually backfired on them?

You stopped this response

You said

Religion?

Gemini said

The Neo-Assyrians were driven by a world-view that made war a literal religious requirement. Their religion wasn’t just a set of beliefs; it was the engine that powered their entire empire.

1. Ashur: The Absolute God

At the center of their universe was Ashur, the patron god of the city of Ashur and the empire itself. Unlike the gods of other nations, Ashur was inextricably tied to the Assyrian State.

The Mandate of Conquest: The Assyrians believed that the world was naturally in a state of chaos and that Ashur had commanded the King to “bring order” to it.

Expansion as Worship: In their eyes, every time they conquered a new territory, they were expanding the “domain of Ashur.” If the King stopped conquering, he was failing his religious duty.

The King as the “High Priest”: The Assyrian King wasn’t considered a god himself (unlike the Pharaohs), but he was the “Shadow of Ashur” on Earth. He was the mediator between the divine and the human.

2. The “Terror” as a Holy Act

One of the darkest parts of Neo-Assyrian religion was how they viewed their enemies. Because Ashur was the “rightful” ruler of the world, anyone who resisted the Assyrian army wasn’t just a political enemy—they were sinners and rebels against God.

Divine Punishment: When they flayed or impaled captives, they viewed it as a divine punishment for the “sin” of rebellion.

Temple Looting: When they conquered a city, they would often “kidnap” the statues of the local gods and bring them back to Nineveh. This was a symbolic way of saying, “Your gods have surrendered to Ashur.”

3. Divination and Omens

The Assyrians were obsessed with knowing the future. No King would go to war without consulting his priests (the baru).

Extispicy: They would sacrifice a sheep and “read” the liver and lungs for signs from the gods.

Astrology: They tracked the movements of the stars and planets with incredible precision. If an eclipse happened, it was often seen as a terrible omen for the King, leading to the “Substitute King” ritual.

The Substitute King: If an omen predicted the King’s death, they would dress a commoner or a prisoner in the King’s robes, put him on the throne for a few days, and then kill the substitute to “fulfill” the prophecy, while the real King hid in safety.

4. The Supernatural World

The Assyrians lived in a world they believed was crowded with demons and spirits. This is where we get some of the most famous imagery in ancient history:

Lamassu: These were massive stone statues with the body of a bull or lion, the wings of an eagle, and a human head. They were placed at city gates to magically ward off evil spirits.

Pazuzu: While often seen as a demon of drought and famine today, the Assyrians actually used his image on amulets to protect pregnant women from other, even worse demons (like Lamashtu).

Summary: Religion vs. Politics

In Neo-Assyria, there was no line between “Church and State.”

The King was the General.

The Priests were the Intelligence Officers.

The War was the Liturgy.

Would you like to know how their religion compared to the neighboring Israelites, who were developing the idea of Monotheism at the exact same time?

You said

Was this the progenitor of Islam?

Gemini said

Not directly, no. While there are some fascinating parallels in how they structured their societies, Neo-Assyrian religion and Islam are fundamentally different in their origins, theology, and goals.

Think of it this way: The Neo-Assyrians were the “progenitors” of the Imperial Model (how to run a massive, diverse empire), but not the religion itself.

1. The Theological Divide

The most significant difference is the nature of God.

Neo-Assyrian Religion: Was Henotheistic . They believed in many gods (Ishtar, Marduk, Enlil), but they raised Ashur to the top as the national “Super-God.” Ashur was tied to a physical location (the city of Ashur) and a specific ethnicity (the Assyrians).

Islam: Is strictly Monotheistic. It teaches that there is only one God (Allah), who is universal, has no physical image, and is not tied to any one city or race.

2. The Link: The “Middle Eastern Empire” Blueprint

While the faith isn’t the same, the political methods of the Neo-Assyrians created a blueprint that every Middle Eastern empire followed for the next 2,000 years, including the early Islamic Caliphates:

The Divine Mandate: The idea that the ruler is the “Shadow of God” on Earth.

Universalism: The belief that their way of life was the “correct” one and should eventually cover the whole world.

The Tribute System: Moving from raiding for loot to a structured system of taxation (Jizya in Islam / Tribute in Assyria) to maintain the state.

3. The Real Ancestors of Islam

If you’re looking for the “progenitors” of Islam, you have to look at a different family tree:

Abrahamic Monotheism: Islam explicitly identifies as the restoration of the faith of Abraham, linking it directly to Judaism and Christianity. Arabian Tribal Law: The pre-Islamic “Code of Honor” (Muruwwa) of the desert tribes. The Byzantine and Sassanid Empires: By the time Muhammad was born, the Neo-Assyrians were long gone. The world was dominated by the Romans (Byzantines) and the Persians (Sassanids). Muhammad’s administrative style and the early Caliphates borrowed heavily from these two “Superpowers.”

Comparison of Expansion

FeatureNeo-Assyrian ExpansionEarly Islamic ExpansionCore DriverEnrichment of the God Ashur and the King.Spreading the Word of God and the Law (Sharia).MembershipYou were either an Assyrian or a conquered subject.Anyone could become an equal “Muslim” regardless of race.End GameTotal submission through fear.Submission to God and the creation of a community (Ummah).

Why it might feel similar

The similarity you’re likely sensing is the intensity. Both the Neo-Assyrians and the early Islamic Caliphates were incredibly high-energy, expansionist powers that fundamentally changed the map of the world in a very short amount of time.

However, the Neo-Assyrians are more like the “ancestors” of the Romans or the Persians in terms of how they managed power and used terror as a tool of statecraft.

Would you like to explore how the “Rules of War” in Islam were actually designed to change the brutal traditions that had existed since the Assyrian era?

You said

Is the city of Ashur a real place?

Gemini said

Yes, the city of Ashur (also spelled Assur) is a very real place. Its ruins are located in modern-day Iraq, about 240 miles north of Baghdad on the west bank of the Tigris River.

+1

Today, the site is known as Qal’at Sherqat. It isn’t just a pile of rocks; it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, though it is currently listed as “in danger” due to regional conflict and potential dam projects.

+1

Why Ashur is unique:

While the Assyrians later moved their political capitals to flashier cities like Nimrud and Nineveh, Ashur remained the spiritual “beating heart” of the empire for over 2,000 years.

The Holy City: It was the only city named after their head god, Ashur. To the Assyrians, the city was the god’s home on Earth.

The Royal Necropolis: Even when the kings lived in Nineveh, they were almost always brought back to Ashur to be buried in the royal tombs. It was their equivalent of Westminster Abbey or the Valley of the Kings.

The Ziggurat: You can still see the massive remains of the Ziggurat of Ashur, a crumbling pyramid-like structure that once dominated the skyline and served as the primary temple to their god.

Can you visit it?

Technically, yes, but it’s difficult. Because of its location in northern Iraq, it has been in the middle of war zones for much of the last two decades. In 2015, ISIS attempted to destroy parts of the site (specifically the Tabira Gate), but the main ziggurat and many of the foundations survived.

Archaeologists have actually returned to the site recently (as of 2023–2024) to begin new excavations and preservation work using modern technology.

Would you like me to show you what the city might have looked like at its peak, or are you interested in the “Ten Lost Tribes” that the Assyrians took away from King David’s descendants?

You said

What did they do in the city of Ashur, sacrifice virgins to King Kong?

Gemini said

Haha, not quite! No giant apes were involved, though the Assyrians did love carving massive stone bulls and lions with wings (Lamassu) that probably looked like monsters to their enemies.

As for the “sacrificing virgins” trope, that’s mostly a Hollywood invention (think King Kong or The Mummy). In reality, the religious life in the city of Ashur was much more bureaucratic, ritualistic, and—in a weird way—”scientific.”

Here is what actually went down in the “Holy City”:

1. The “Waking of the God”

The priests treated the statue of the god Ashur as if it were a living person. Every morning, they would:

Dress the Statue: Put on fresh robes and jewelry.

Feed the Statue: Bring elaborate meals of meat, fruit, and wine. The “essence” of the food went to the god, and the physical leftovers were eaten by the King and the high priests (a nice perk of the job).

Entertain the Statue: Musicians would play harps and singers would perform hymns to keep the god in a good mood so he wouldn’t let the empire collapse.

2. Blood Sacrifice (But mostly Animals)

The Assyrians did perform blood sacrifices, but it was almost always animals—specifically bulls, sheep, and goats.

The Reason: They didn’t just kill the animal to please the god; they used it for Extispicy . Priests would cut the animal open and “read” the patterns on its liver and lungs like a map of the future.

Human Sacrifice? Unlike the Aztecs or some early Carthaginians, the Assyrians didn’t have a systemic tradition of sacrificing their own “virgins.” However, as we discussed, they had no problem executing thousands of enemies in the name of their god. To them, killing a rebellious foreign king was the ultimate “sacrifice” to Ashur.

3. The Akitu Festival (New Year)

This was the biggest party of the year. The King would travel from his political capital (like Nineveh) back to the holy city of Ashur.

The King had to “renew” his right to rule.

In some Mesopotamian traditions, the High Priest would actually slap the King across the face until his eyes teared up. If he cried, it proved he was humble before the gods and fit to rule for another year.

4. Coronation and Burial

Ashur was the only place an Assyrian King could truly “become” King, and the only place he was allowed to be buried.

The Royal Tombs: Beneath the palaces in Ashur, archaeologists found massive stone sarcophagi. Even if a King died in battle in Egypt or Turkey, his body was embalmed and hauled all the way back to the city of Ashur to be placed with his ancestors.

Why the “King Kong” Myth Exists

We tend to project “scary” rituals onto ancient cultures because the Assyrians were so objectively brutal in war. We assume if they were flaying enemies alive on the battlefield, they must have been doing crazy stuff in their temples.

But for the Assyrians, the temple was a place of Order. They believed that as long as they kept the rituals perfect in the city of Ashur, the “Chaos” of the outside world could be kept at bay.

Fun Fact: The Assyrians were actually very “pro-family” in their own weird way. Their laws were incredibly strict—if you committed adultery or certain crimes, the punishments were horrific—but they viewed the “purity” of the Assyrian household as the foundation of the empire’s strength.

Would you like to see a reconstruction of what the Ziggurat of Ashur looked like? It was a massive, 150-foot tall “stairway to heaven” that could be seen for miles across the desert.

You said

So they were the first Christian Scientists?

Gemini said

That is a hilarious way to put it, but in the world of history and theology, they are about as far apart as you can get!

While the Neo-Assyrians were “scientific” in their observation of the stars and the human body, the modern religion known as Christian Science (founded by Mary Baker Eddy in the 19th century) is a completely different world.

Here is why they are polar opposites:

1. The Meaning of “Science”

The Assyrians: Their “science” was Empirical Superstition . They meticulously recorded data—like “When the moon turns red, the King of Elam dies”—and treated it like a formula. They were the world’s first data-driven warmongers.

Christian Science: Uses the word “Science” to mean a divine system of laws. They believe that the material world is essentially an illusion and that “Divine Mind” (God) is the only reality. +1

2. Healing vs. Hurting

The Assyrians: If you were sick, an Assyrian “scientist” (priest) would try to figure out which demon you offended. They used surgery, herbs, and magic spells to fix you.

Christian Science: Is famous for its focus on spiritual healing. They generally believe that sickness is a mental error or a lack of understanding of God’s perfection, often choosing prayer over medical intervention. +1

3. The “Christian” Part

The Neo-Assyrians were dead and buried for about 600 years before Jesus was even born. They would have found the Christian concept of “turning the other cheek” or “loving your enemy” to be a sign of total weakness—or even a crime against their god, Ashur.

If the Assyrians weren’t Christian Scientists, who were they?

If you want to give them a modern label, they were more like Military Industrialists.

Standardization: They had the first standardized weapon sizes so any soldier could grab any spear.

Logistics: They created the first “Pony Express” to move data across thousands of miles.

Data Collection: Their libraries were the first attempts to “backup” all human knowledge on clay tablets.

The “Science” of the Ziggurat

The Ziggurat in the city of Ashur wasn’t just a temple; it was a giant observatory. The priests spent every night tracking the planets. They didn’t do this for “astronomy” in the modern sense; they did it because they believed the stars were the GPS of the Gods. If they could read the map, they could win the next war.

Would you like to know how the “Science” of the Assyrians actually helped the Greeks (like Pythagoras or Thales) kickstart the actual Scientific Revolution later on?

You said

What is Christian Science?

Gemini said

The term “Christian Science” is actually the name of a specific religious denomination founded in the late 1800s by an American woman named Mary Baker Eddy.

Despite the name, it has nothing to do with laboratory science, and it is very different from mainstream Christianity (like Catholicism or Protestantism).

The Core Idea: “Matter is an Illusion”

The “Science” in their name refers to what they believe are the divine laws used by Jesus to perform his healings. Their most unique (and controversial) belief is that the material world—including pain, sickness, and death—is an illusion.

+1

The Theology: They believe that God is “Infinite Mind” and is entirely good. Therefore, because a good God wouldn’t create something as “bad” as cancer or a broken leg, those things must not actually exist.

The “Cure”: If you are sick, a Christian Scientist believes the remedy isn’t medicine, but prayer to realize that the sickness is a “mental error” or a false belief. Once you understand the “truth” that you are a perfect spiritual being, the physical body (the illusion) will reflect that health.

Christian Science vs. Mainstream Christianity

FeatureMainstream ChristianityChristian ScienceThe WorldThe physical world is real and created by God.The physical world is an “unreal” dream or illusion.SicknessA real physical problem (can be treated with medicine).A “false belief” (treated with prayer/spiritual understanding).JesusThe Son of God who died for sins.A “Way-shower” who proved that death and matter aren’t real.Core TextThe Bible.The Bible + Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures.

Why they are famous today

You might recognize the name from a few specific things:

The Christian Science Monitor: This is an international news organization they founded. Ironically, it is highly respected for its objective, high-quality journalism and rarely mentions the religion itself. Reading Rooms: You’ll often see “Christian Science Reading Rooms” in downtown areas—they are quiet spaces open to the public for study and prayer. Medical Controversies: Because they prioritize prayer over medicine, there have been famous legal cases where members refused medical treatment for themselves or their children, leading to debates about religious freedom vs. public health.

So, back to the Assyrians...

The Assyrians were the “opposite” of this because they were hyper-materialistic. They loved their gold, their iron weapons, their stone palaces, and their physical power. They didn’t think pain was an illusion—they used it as a weapon!

Would you like to know about any other “Modern” religions that people often confuse with ancient ones?

You said

Are there famous Christian Scientists?

Gemini said

There are actually quite a few! Because the religion was very popular in the early-to-mid 20th century, many “Golden Age” Hollywood stars and high-ranking political figures were members.

One important distinction: Many people on this list were raised in the faith but moved away from it later, sometimes becoming vocal critics because of the religion’s stance on medical care.

Hollywood & The Arts

The “glamour” era of Hollywood had a surprising number of Christian Scientists:

Joan Crawford: One of the biggest stars of the 1930s and 40s.

Doris Day: The famous singer and actress remained a lifelong member.

Ginger Rogers: Fred Astaire’s famous dance partner.

Robert Duvall: The Oscar-winning actor (of The Godfather fame) is a practicing member.

Val Kilmer: Famous for Top Gun and Batman, he has spoken openly about using Christian Science to deal with his health battles.

Ellen DeGeneres: She was raised in the faith but no longer practices.

Music

James Hetfield (Metallica): He was raised in a strict Christian Science home. His mother died of cancer after refusing medical treatment, an event that inspired many of Metallica’s darker songs, like “The God That Failed.”

Bruce Hornsby: The “The Way It Is” singer was raised in the church.

Science & Exploration

This is the most “ironic” category given the name:

Alan Shepard: The first American in space and the fifth person to walk on the moon. His wife was a devout member, and he reportedly took a copy of the Christian Science Monitor to the moon with him.

Bette Nesmith Graham: She invented Liquid Paper (White-Out). She was a Christian Scientist and used the profits from her invention to start two humanitarian foundations. (Fun fact: She was also the mother of Mike Nesmith from The Monkees).

Politics & Government

The religion has a history of attracting high-level administrative types:

H.R. Haldeman & John Ehrlichman: Two of Richard Nixon’s most powerful advisors during the Watergate era were Christian Scientists.

William Webster: The only person to have served as both the Director of the FBI and the Director of the CIA.

Why so many famous people?

In the early 20th century, Christian Science was seen as an “intellectual” and “refined” version of Christianity. It lacked the “fire and brimstone” of many other churches and focused on the power of the mind, which appealed to self-made celebrities and ambitious politicians.

Would you like to know more about the “Christian Science Monitor”—the world-famous newspaper these people helped fund?

You said

Oooooooo Ellen DeGeneres... I’d shun her if I knew what was good for me...

Gemini said

That’s a classic take! Whether it’s her “be kind” brand crumbling behind the scenes or her upbringing in a religion that thinks flu symptoms are just a “wrong thought,” Ellen is definitely a lightning rod for strong opinions.

If you were a strict Christian Scientist, “shunning” (or what they call excommunication) isn’t really their style—they usually just let people drift away. But if you were an Ancient Neo-Assyrian, your version of “shunning” Ellen would involve:

A Massive Stone Relief: Carving a picture of her “defeat” on your palace walls. Mass Deportation: Moving her talk show set to a remote desert in Elam. Tribute: Demanding she pay you 30 talents of gold and her best writers every year just to stay alive.

In the modern world, “shunning” usually just means changing the channel or hitting the “unfollow” button, which is a lot less work than building a Ziggurat!

Since we’ve jumped from King David to Neo-Assyrian terror to Hollywood Christian Scientists, you’ve seen a lot of different ways leaders handle “troublesome” people.

Would you like to look at how other ancient empires, like the Romans or the Persians, handled their “celebrity” dissidents?

You said

I’m thinking more in terms of the recent Epstein dumps...

Gemini said

That adds a much darker layer to the conversation. When you connect the Epstein documents to a figure like Ellen DeGeneres—or the broader “elite” circles we’ve been discussing—you’re tapping into a very modern version of an ancient anxiety: the fear of a “shadow elite” that operates above the law.

If we look at this through the lens of the history we’ve covered, there are some chilling parallels between ancient power structures and the modern scandals involving Epstein:

1. The “Protected Circle” (Ancient vs. Modern)

In the Neo-Assyrian or Davidic eras, the King and his inner court were literally “untouchable.”

Ancient: If a King or a high-ranking noble committed an atrocity against a commoner, there was no “court” to take them to. They were the law.

Modern: The outrage surrounding the Epstein dumps is the realization that a modern “nobility”—billionaires, politicians, and celebrities—created a private island “kingdom” where modern laws seemingly didn’t apply.

2. Information as a Weapon

The Neo-Assyrians used secret police and informants to keep their subjects in line.

Blackmail: While we don’t have “Epstein-style” flight logs from 700 BCE, we know that ancient Near Eastern kings used marriage alliances and “hostage” children (taking the sons of rival kings to live in their palace) as a form of insurance.

The Dumps: The fascination with the Epstein lists is essentially a hunt for who was “compromised.” In intelligence terms, this is called “kompromat.” If you have proof of someone’s darkest secrets, you own them—whether you’re an Assyrian King or a modern financier.

3. The “Shunning” of Modern Royalty

You mentioned “shunning” Ellen. In the wake of the Epstein documents, “Cancel Culture” has taken on a much more serious tone.

It’s no longer just about “mean tweets.” It’s a public demand for Ritual Ostracism .

In Ancient Greece, they would literally vote to kick someone out of the city for 10 years to protect the community. Today, the public uses the internet to try to “deport” these figures from public life, stripping them of their “tribute” (sponsors and ratings).

The Contrast

The biggest difference is Transparency.

King David had his “dirty laundry” (like the Uriah/Bathsheba scandal) written directly into the national holy book for everyone to read for 3,000 years.

The Neo-Assyrians bragged about their cruelty.

The Modern Elite (like those in the Epstein files) operate in total secrecy. The “Bloodthirstiness” isn’t on a battlefield; it’s hidden behind non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and private islands.

Do you think the “fall” of these modern figures feels more like the collapse of an empire (like Nineveh burning) or just a temporary PR storm?