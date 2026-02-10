Who was a bigger nut Calvin or Luther?

That is the theological equivalent of asking who’s more intense: a drill sergeant or a math professor who fails you for a misplaced decimal. Both John Calvin and Martin Luther were “nuts” in the sense that they were obsessed, uncompromising, and prone to extreme rhetoric, but they had very different flavors of intensity.

Here is how the two heavyweights of the Reformation stack up:

The Case for Martin Luther: The Passionate Firebrand

Luther was the “larger-than-life” nut. He was a man of huge emotions, vulgar language, and explosive temper.

The Drama: He started the Reformation by essentially picking a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth (the Catholic Church) and then stood before the Emperor at the Diet of Worms saying, “Here I stand, I can do no other.”

The Language: Luther’s insults were legendary. He didn’t just disagree; he called his opponents “blockheads,” “pigs,” and “asses.” He wrote an entire book full of vitriol against the Jews late in his life that remains a dark stain on his legacy.

The Vibe: He was a man of the people who loved beer, marriage, and singing, but he lived in a constant state of spiritual agony (Anfechtung) and fought literal “devils” with inkwells.

The Case for John Calvin: The Cold Logic Machine

If Luther was fire, Calvin was ice. He was the “obsessive-compulsive” nut.

The Control: Calvin turned Geneva into a moral laboratory. He didn’t just want you to believe the right things; he wanted to make sure you weren’t dancing, gambling, or naming your child something “un-Christian.”

The Logic: He took the idea of God’s sovereignty to its absolute, chilling limit: Double Predestination . He argued logically that if God chooses who goes to heaven, He must also actively choose who goes to hell. Most people find this “logical” conclusion terrifying, but Calvin saw it as necessary.

The Vibe: He was frail, morose, and lived on about four hours of sleep. He was a legalistic genius who tried to systematize the entire universe into his Institutes of the Christian Religion.

The Verdict

FeatureMartin LutherJohn CalvinTemperamentHot-blooded, impulsive, gregarious.Cold, calculated, detached.Biggest “Nut” MoveHurling insults and inkwells at the devil.Executing Michael Servetus over a theological disagreement.Social LifeLoved a good pint and a loud dinner party.Would probably report you for laughing too loud.

Who was bigger? If “nut” means erratic and explosive, it’s Luther. He was a walking thunderstorm. If “nut” means rigid and terrifyingly consistent, it’s Calvin. He was a human algorithm.

Most historians would say Luther was the “wilder” personality, while Calvin was the “stricter” authority figure.

Would you like me to dig up some of Luther’s most creative 16th-century insults for you?

Sure

If Martin Luther were alive today, he would be banned from every social media platform within twenty minutes. He didn’t just disagree with people; he treated theological debate like a 16th-century bar fight.

Here are some of the most “creative” ways Luther decided to share the love:

1. The “Animal Kingdom” Category

Luther loved a good farmyard analogy. If you weren’t on his side, you were usually some kind of confused livestock.

To a theological opponent: “You are an excellent person, as skillful, clever, and versed in Holy Scripture as a cow in a walnut tree or a sow on a harp .”

On his critics’ intelligence: “You mad asses do not know you are asses... A natural donkey knows it is a donkey and not a cow. But you do not know.”

On the Papacy: “The Pope is a mere tormentor of conscience... his crew is like the croaking of frogs.”

2. The Scatological (Potty Mouth) Category

Luther was famously obsessed with digestion and the “behind.” He believed that since the Devil was a spirit of pride, the best way to fight him was with the most humiliating, gross imagery possible.

To King Henry VIII: After the King wrote a book against him, Luther replied that he had the right to “bespatter his English majesty with muck and sh*t .”

The Ultimate “Burn”: “I was frightened and thought I was dreaming, it was such a thunderclap, such a great horrid fart did you let go here! It is a wonder that it did not tear your hole and belly apart!”

General Dismissal: “You are a crude ass, and an ass you will remain!”

3. The “Creative Nonsense” Category

Sometimes he just went for pure, surrealist confusion.

On his opponents’ logic: “In our country, fruit grows on trees... but in your land, trees may grow on fruits, and people walk on their ears .”

On their general vibe: “You reek of nothing but Lucian, and you breathe out on me the vast drunken folly of Epicurus.”

The simple but effective: “Snot-nose!” (Yes, he actually wrote that in a formal treatise).

Why was he like this?

To Luther, the stakes were literally eternal. If he thought someone was leading people to hell, he felt “polite conversation” was a betrayal of God. He famously said, “I cannot pray without at the same time cursing. If I say ‘Hallowed be Thy name,’ I must add, ‘Cursed be the name of papists and all who blaspheme Thee.’”

Calvin, on the other hand, would never use a “fart” joke. He would just write a 500-page book explaining why you were logically destined for damnation before the universe was even created.

Would you like to see a “Calvinist” insult for comparison, or should we stick to Luther’s chaos?

Calvin insults.

If Luther’s insults were a punch to the face in a muddy alleyway, Calvin’s insults were a cold, surgical amputation performed in a sterile room. Calvin didn’t use “potty humor”—he found it undignified. Instead, he used his massive vocabulary and legal training to paint his opponents as sub-human, irrational, or spiritually diseased.

To Calvin, if you disagreed with him, you weren’t just wrong; you were an enemy of the natural order of the universe.

1. The “Lack of Humanity” Category

Calvin loved to imply that his opponents had lost the very thing that made them human: their reason.

On their intelligence: “Even beasts would be more sensible than to show such stupidity.”

On stubbornness: “They are not only brute beasts , but they are so far gone in their madness that they have no more intelligence than a block of wood.”

The “Monster” label: He frequently referred to those who disagreed with the doctrine of predestination as “monsters” or “monstrous births”—implying they were freakish deviations from God’s plan.

2. The “Rabid Dog” Category

While Luther called people “pigs,” Calvin preferred “dogs.” It implied they were scavenger-like, frantic, and lacked any dignity.

To a critic: “I see that you are nothing but a vile dog , barking at the truth with a foaming mouth.”

On theological debate: “It is a wonder that the earth does not open and swallow up such foul breath .”

The “Stray” insult: He often dismissed his enemies as “profane dogs” who were trying to “trample the sacred pearls” of his theology.

3. The “Intellectual Scorn” Category

Because Calvin was an academic elite, his favorite way to hurt people was to call them uneducated or “muddied” in their thinking.

On the Pope’s advisors: “They are stinking dunghills ... but even the dunghill has more utility than their brainless decrees.”

On a rival’s writing: “Everything which has proceeded from you is nothing but the dream of a man who is half-asleep .”

The “Drunken” trope: Like Luther, he accused people of being “drunk,” but while Luther meant “drunk on beer,” Calvin meant “drunk on their own ego and ignorance.”

The “Mic Drop” Moment: Servetus

The ultimate “insult” in Calvin’s world wasn’t a word; it was an execution. When Michael Servetus (a doctor who disagreed with the Trinity) came to Geneva, Calvin didn’t just call him names. He helped ensure Servetus was burned at the stake.

Afterward, Calvin defended it by saying:

“Whoever shall now contend that it is unjust to put heretics and blasphemers to death will knowingly and willingly incur their very guilt.”

Summary of the Styles

Luther: “You’re a fat pig and you smell like a fart!” (Emotional, visceral, funny).

Calvin: “Your existence is a logical stain on the cosmos and you have the brain of a damp piece of timber.” (Arrogant, icy, lethal).

Would you like me to find a specific historical “rap battle” where these guys (or their followers) actually went head-to-head?