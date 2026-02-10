Timothy’s Newsletter

Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
34m

Right, it was Geneva, not Basil, where Calvin set up his headquarters. (I think part of my mind was trying to tell me I was wrong in identifying Basil as Calvin's HQ.) I agree. Martin Luther was certainly eccentric in his own way! He was a devout Augustinian monk, which ChapGPT did not mention. As far as what ChatGPT said about him, he might have been an illiterate, poor, country bumpkin. Luther was not unlearned, by any means. He was extremely learned, as a matter of fact. He was the first person to translate the Holy Bible into German, because he felt it was important for all Christians to be able to read the Bible in their own language. Despite all of Martin Luther's eccentricity, weirdness, and verbal crudeness, I think he essentially had a loving heart. Calvin absolutely did not. I think he was a monster through and through.

