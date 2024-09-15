France: Court Awards Macron’s Husband €8,000 in Damages Because Women Claimed He’s a Man

The Guardian:

A court has ordered two women to pay €8,000 in damages to France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, after making false claims she was transgender, sparking online rumour-mongering by conspiracy theorists and the far right. The women had posted a YouTube video in December 2021 alleging the French president’s wife had once been a man named Jean-Michel, an untruth that went viral just weeks before the 2022 presidential election and prompted Macron to file a libel complaint.

Posts spread on social media claiming the first lady, formerly Brigitte Trogneux, had never existed and that her brother Jean-Michel had changed gender and assumed that identity. A Paris court sentenced Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey on Thursday to pay a total of €8,000 (£6,750) in damages to the president’s wife, and €5,000 to her brother Jean-Michel Trogneux. They were also given a suspended fine of €500.

There is also a big problem here with the powerful being able to sue the powerless for “defamation.” This is what happened to Alex Jones – very powerful people backed by the entire media and government establishment suing someone with really no power at all.