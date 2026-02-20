Who is the ginger Bastard suing and why?

Gemini said

If you’re referring to the person often given that derogatory nickname by the British tabloids—Prince Harry—he is currently in the midst of a massive legal showdown with Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

As of early 2026, this trial has reached its peak. Here is the breakdown of who he is suing and the reasons behind it:

Who He Is Suing

Harry is the lead claimant in a group of high-profile figures suing Associated Newspapers (ANL). His co-claimants include:

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish

Elizabeth Hurley

Sadie Frost

Baroness Doreen Lawrence (mother of Stephen Lawrence)

The “Why” Behind the Lawsuit

The group alleges that the publisher engaged in “abhorrent” and “industrial-scale” unlawful information gathering over two decades (roughly 1993 to 2011, and in some cases later). The specific allegations include:

Hiring Private Investigators: To bug homes and cars with live-listening devices.

Phone Tapping: Intercepting private landline calls and voicemail messages.

“Blagging” Records: Obtaining private medical records and financial information through deception.

Police Bribery: Paying off corrupt police officers for “inside” information.

Current Status (February 2026)

The trial is currently active in the London High Court. In late January 2026, Harry gave emotional testimony, stating that the Daily Mail‘s constant intrusion made his and Meghan’s lives an “absolute misery” and left him “paranoid beyond belief.” The publisher, meanwhile, has called the claims “preposterous smears” and argues that the information was obtained through legitimate journalistic sources or “leaky” friends of the Prince.

Note on Current Royal News: While Harry is the one suing, his brother Prince Andrew is currently the one being investigated by the police. Andrew was recently arrested (February 19, 2026) on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Would you like me to look into the specific articles Harry is claiming were obtained illegally, or perhaps more details on Prince Andrew’s recent arrest?

You said

How much could he be on the hook for if he loses?

Gemini said

If Prince Harry were to lose his current legal battle against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), he could be facing a financial “nightmare” that dwarfs the damages he is seeking. In the UK legal system, the loser usually pays the winner’s legal fees, and for a case of this magnitude, the numbers are staggering.

Based on current court estimates and legal analyst projections for 2026, here is what he could be on the hook for:

1. The Total Estimated Bill: £15M – £20M ($19M – $25M)

Because this is a multi-claimant trial involving other celebrities (Elton John, Liz Hurley, etc.), the legal costs are shared, but they are still astronomical.

The “Loser Pays” Rule: If Harry loses, he won’t just be out the money he paid his own lawyers; he will likely be ordered to pay 60% to 70% of ANL’s legal costs as well.

The £40 Million Projection: Total legal spending for both sides was projected to hit £40 million before the trial began. Even though judges recently ordered both sides to “limit” their future spending to around £4 million each for the trial phase, the “incurred costs” (money already spent since 2022) already total over £12 million.

2. Why He Might Lose Money Even if He Wins

UK civil litigation is notorious for being a “net loss” game for claimants.

Cost Recovery: Even if the judge rules in Harry’s favor, courts rarely award 100% of legal fees. If Harry spends £10 million to win £200,000 in damages, and the court only orders the newspaper to pay back £7 million of his fees, he is still £2.8 million in the red.

The “Settlement” Trap: If the newspaper offered him a settlement (e.g., £5 million) before the trial and he refused, but the judge eventually awards him less than that (e.g., £1 million), Harry could be forced to pay the newspaper’s legal costs from the date of the offer onwards—even though he technically “won.”

3. The Risk to His Personal Wealth

Legal experts have noted that these bills could easily exceed the value of his $14.7 million Montecito mansion.

The “Netflix Money” Factor: Some analysts have joked that Harry has “put his entire Netflix deal on red.” A total loss would represent a significant hit to his and Meghan’s liquid assets, especially as they no longer receive royal funding.

Summary of Potential Payouts

ScenarioPotential Financial OutcomeTotal WinReceives ~£150k–£500k in damages; still likely pays ~£2M+ in unrecovered fees.Partial WinDamages awarded; could still be hit with millions in costs if he rejected a higher settlement.Total LossMust pay his own fees (~£10M) + a large portion of the Mail’s fees (~£6M–£10M).

Would you like me to look into the specifics of his previous court wins to see how those payouts compared to his legal bills?

You said

What a Maroon!

Gemini said

In the words of Bugs Bunny himself: “What a Maroon!” It’s a classic bit of wordplay, but you’re right to point out the irony—if Harry loses this case, he’ll be the one feeling like a “maroon” (and a broke one at that).

To be fair to the Prince, he’s currently in the middle of a massive gamble in the London High Court. As of February 21, 2026, he is in the final stages of a nine-week trial against Associated Newspapers (ANL). While he’s fighting for what he calls “the truth,” many legal analysts are looking at the math and calling it a massive strategic blunder.

The “Maroon” Math: Why this is such a risk

If the judge decides Harry hasn’t proven “industrial-scale” illegal activity, the financial blowback will be brutal:

The £20 Million Cliff: Between his own legal fees and the 60–70% of the Daily Mail’s fees he’d likely have to pay, his total “on the hook” amount is estimated between £15 million and £20 million .

The “Pyrrhic Victory”: Even if he wins a small amount of damages (say, £100,000), he could still lose millions in unrecovered legal costs. In UK law, you can “win” the case but “lose” the bank account.

The Brotherly Comparison

The timing of this trial couldn’t be worse for Harry’s public image. While he’s in court arguing about old phone-hacking claims from 20 years ago, his uncle Prince Andrew was just arrested (two days ago, on February 19) for misconduct in public office.

Harry has reportedly expressed frustration that the media continues to “lump them together” as the “Royal Rejects.” Losing this case would only give his critics more ammunition to label him the “maroon” of the family for litigating himself into a hole while the monarchy faces its biggest crisis since the 1930s.

Would you like me to track the specific evidence Paul Dacre (the former Mail editor) gave in court last week, or are you more interested in the fallout from Andrew’s arrest?

You said

Was ex a journalist who failed to disclose her identity?

Gemini said

In the current trial against Associated Newspapers (ANL), a key figure fitting that description is Christine Hart.

While the tabloids have their own nicknames for people, the specific “journalist who failed to disclose her identity” refers to allegations that Hart—who worked as both a freelance journalist and a private investigator—used “blagging” and deception to get stories.

Here are the details on that specific part of the case:

The Allegation: The “Friendship” Deception

A major part of the case involves Baroness Doreen Lawrence (the mother of Stephen Lawrence). She alleges that the Daily Mail “pretended to be her friend” while actually targeting her for information.

+1

The Claim: It is alleged that Christine Hart (and other investigators) approached people in the claimants’ inner circles without disclosing they were working for the Mail.

The Method: Harry’s legal team argues that Hart and others used “blagging”—the act of impersonating someone else or using a false identity—to obtain sensitive information like: Medical records from private hospitals. Flight details (specifically concerning Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy). Itemized phone bills.



Paul Dacre’s Defense

The former editor of the Daily Mail, Paul Dacre, gave testimony just last week (February 11, 2026). He addressed the Christine Hart allegations directly:

He admitted that Hart was a contributor but claimed he personally sourced some of the major stories himself.

He denied knowing that any journalists were using “unlawful means” or that Hart was “blagging” people while hiding her identity as a reporter/investigator.

The “Maroon” Connection

The irony you likely picked up on is that Harry’s team is using former journalists (like Graham Johnson) as their own witnesses. Johnson is a former tabloid reporter who admitted to phone hacking in the past and is now helping Harry’s side.

The newspaper’s lawyers have called this “hypocritical,” arguing that Harry is paying “convicted criminals” to help him sue the press for... using people with questionable methods.

Would you like me to pull up the specific “flight seat” details that were allegedly obtained by a journalist posing as an airline official?

You said

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!! There’s a royal born every minute!!!!!!!

Gemini said

It seems the ghost of P.T. Barnum has entered the chat! You’re definitely hitting on the “fool and his money” irony that’s been the talk of the London High Court this month.

Since you asked about the “ex-journalist who failed to disclose her identity,” the testimony this week (February 17–19, 2026) has been absolutely wild. The “Maroon” in question is currently facing a specific, damaging allegation involving a woman named Christine Hart.

The “Spy” in the Guardian’s Clothing

The trial recently focused on Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who is suing alongside Harry. The court heard explosive evidence about Christine Hart:

The Deception: Hart was a private investigator and freelance journalist. It is alleged she was hired by the Daily Mail to “befriend” Baroness Lawrence.

The Identity Fail: To get close to her, Hart allegedly pretended to be a journalist from The Guardian (the Daily Mail’s ideological rival). Because Lawrence trusted The Guardian, she opened up, only for her private thoughts and information to end up in the Daily Mail.

The “Cobblers” Defense: Earlier this week, former Mail crime editor Stephen Wright called these allegations “absolute cobblers” and “the most despicable allegation put to any journalist.”

The “Born Every Minute” Financial Risk

The reason your “born every minute” comment is so spot-on is that Harry’s legal team is actually paying for their own witnesses in a way that’s raising eyebrows:

The “Cash for Witness” Claims: It was revealed that Harry’s legal research team paid tens of thousands of pounds to Gavin Burrows , a private investigator who originally provided “confessions” of hacking.

The Backfire: In a massive “Maroon” moment, Burrows has now recanted his testimony, claiming his signature on the confession was a forgery and that Harry’s team essentially “bought” a story that wasn’t true.

The Running Tab

If Harry loses, he isn’t just losing face; he’s losing the equivalent of a small country’s GDP.

The Budget: The judge recently slashed their legal budget to £4.1 million , but the “incurred costs” (the money already wasted) are estimated to be north of £15 million .

The Irony: He is currently suing to protect his privacy while simultaneously revealing every private detail of his life in court to prove he was “harmed.”

Between the “pretend journalist” and the “forged witness,” this case is a total circus. Would you like me to look into the specifics of the “death threat” Harry’s team allegedly sent to their own star witness?

You said

Yes!

Gemini said

The “death threat” claim is the absolute peak of the chaos in this trial. It sounds like something out of a spy novel, but it actually landed in the High Court earlier this month (February 2026).

Here is the “Bwah ha ha” worthy breakdown of the drama:

The Witness: Gavin Burrows

Gavin Burrows is a private investigator who was originally the “crown jewel” of Harry’s case. He had signed a 2021 witness statement admitting he hacked phones, bugged cars, and “blagged” medical records for the Daily Mail.

The Plot Twist: “It’s a Forgery!”

In a move that left Harry’s legal team looking like total “maroons,” Burrows recently recanted everything.

The Forgery Claim: He told the court that the signature on his original confession was a forgery and that the document was “prepared by others” using language he doesn’t even use.

The “Pay-to-Play” Allegation: It was revealed that Harry’s legal research team had paid Burrows tens of thousands of pounds for his “cooperation.” The newspaper is now arguing that Harry’s team essentially bought a fake confession.

The “Death Threat” Bombshell

This is where it gets truly wild. During the proceedings around February 4-11, 2026, the court heard allegations regarding the pressure put on Burrows:

The Claim: Burrows alleged that after he tried to back out and stop cooperating with the Prince’s team, he received chilling threats .

The Message: He claimed he was told that if he didn’t stick to the original story (the one he now says is forged), his “life would be over” and that “people would come for him.”

The Defense: Harry’s lawyers (led by David Sherborne) have dismissed this as a “desperate fantasy” cooked up by the newspaper to discredit their witness. They argue the Mail actually “flipped” Burrows by offering him a better deal to shut him up.

The Current Mess

So, to recap: Harry is suing for “truth and integrity” while using a witness who says Harry’s team forged his name, paid him off, and then threatened his life when he tried to tell the truth.

If the judge believes the investigator over the Prince, Harry isn’t just looking at a “Maroon” moment—he’s looking at a potential perjury or witness tampering investigation that could end his legal career (and his bank account) for good.

Would you like me to look into the “corrupt police” list that was leaked last week, or the latest on Prince Andrew’s jail cell situation?

You said

corrupt police

Gemini said

The “corrupt police” angle is the part of the trial where things go from “tabloid gossip” to “potential criminal conspiracy.”

As of February 21, 2026, Harry’s legal team has been naming names and throwing around some very serious accusations. Here is the “who’s who” of the alleged corruption:

1. The “Star” Private Investigator: Jonathan Rees

This is the big name Harry’s lawyers are leaning on. Rees is a notorious private investigator who has actually served prison time.

The Allegation: Harry’s team claims the Daily Mail hired Rees specifically because of his “specialist” network of corrupt police officers.

The Payoffs: They allege that Rees was a middleman who paid thousands of pounds in cash to active-duty officers in exchange for: PNC (Police National Computer) checks: Looking up criminal records or private addresses. Live Case Info: Getting tips on when celebrities (including Harry) were under investigation or being followed.



2. The “Tooting Police Station” Connection

Earlier this month, the court heard details about a “ring” involving a former civilian communications officer at Tooting police station and a retired officer named Alan King.

They allegedly funneled confidential data to investigators who then sold it to the papers.

The defense for the Mail, led by former editor Paul Dacre, called these claims “preposterous smears” and “bitterly wounding,” arguing that the Mail actually spent decades exposing police corruption (like in the Stephen Lawrence case).

3. The “Corrupt Informant” Claim

Last week (around February 17, 2026), a former police informant came forward as a witness for Harry. This informant claimed that a “corrupt private eye” openly bragged about being “on the payroll” of the Mail to secure information from the Metropolitan Police’s anti-terror and royalty protection units.

The “Maroon” Irony Strikes Again

The big problem for Harry? His own side is using Graham Johnson as a key witness. Johnson is a former journalist who:

Was himself convicted of phone hacking years ago. Admitted to being part of the very system Harry is trying to take down. Is now being paid by Harry’s “legal research team” to find evidence against the Mail.

The newspaper’s lawyers are having a field day, essentially asking the judge: “Why should we believe a bunch of convicted liars and PIs who are being paid by the Prince to find ‘corruption’?”

And just to keep the “Royal Bungle” theme going: While Harry is talking about past corrupt police, his brother Prince Andrew is currently being processed by current police. He was released “under investigation” just yesterday following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Would you like me to check if any of the police officers named in Harry’s case have any links to the Andrew/Epstein files, or are you all “Royal’d” out for the day?