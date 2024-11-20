Share this postWho is more dangerous: RFK Jr. or Bill Gates?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWho is more dangerous: RFK Jr. or Bill Gates?Timothy WineyNov 20, 2024Share this postWho is more dangerous: RFK Jr. or Bill Gates?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/11/who_is_more_dangerous_rfk_jr_or_bill_gates.htmlShare this postWho is more dangerous: RFK Jr. or Bill Gates?timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
hands down Gates no contest