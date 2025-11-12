Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
17m

Hmmmm. Compelling commentary. I’ve followed Mike for a while but recently noticed some changes. Not sure what’s going on

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Timothy Winey and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture