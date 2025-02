Realpolitik (German for "real politics") refers to a pragmatic, results-driven approach to politics that prioritizes power, national interest, and practical considerations over ideology, ethics, or moral principles. It often involves diplomacy, compromise, and, at times, ruthless decision-making to achieve objectives.

It’s commonly associated with figures like Otto von Bismarck, who unified Germany through strategic alliances and conflicts, and Henry Kissinger, who pursued U.S. foreign policy based on strategic interests rather than moral considerations.