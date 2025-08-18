Where Has All the Science Gone?

Verse 1

Where has all the science gone?

Long time passing.

Where has all the science gone?

Long time ago.

Where has all the science gone?

Covered up by money,

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Verse 2

Where have all the studies gone?

Hidden by the journals.

Where have all the studies gone?

Paywalls all around.

Where have all the studies gone?

Buried by the sponsors,

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Verse 3

Where has all the safety gone?

Traded off for profit.

Where has all the safety gone?

Lawyers standing by.

Where has all the safety gone?

Counted in “adverse events,”

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Verse 4

Where have all the people gone?

Sick and never counted.

Where have all the people gone?

Numbers swept away.

Where have all the people gone?

Written off as “rare ones,”

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Oh, when will they ever learn?