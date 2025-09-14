You said:

Where are the Obamas? These two smug guys have an opinion on everything but Charlie Kirk?

Here’s a summary of what the Obamas are up to lately, and whether they’ve said anything about Charlie Kirk (or why maybe you haven’t seen something):

Where are the Obamas now & what they’re doing

Barack and Michelle Obama run the Obama Foundation , and are involved in various civic, cultural, and media projects. The Independent+3barackobama.com+3ABC News+3

They're building/putting together the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago (Jackson Park). It’s a museum + library + public engagement space. Wikipedia

They’re also producing content: e.g. the company Higher Ground (their production outfit) recently announced a collaboration with Larry David on a U.S. history sketch series. AP News

They own property in Martha’s Vineyard (a waterfront estate), plus homes in Washington, DC (Kalorama) and Chicago (Kenwood). The Times of India+2New York Post+2

Have they commented on Charlie Kirk?

I didn’t find any reliable sources showing that Barack or Michelle Obama have publicly commented on Charlie Kirk as of my latest check.

It’s possible they haven’t, or such a comment wasn’t widely reported.

If you want, I can dig more deeply (news archives, social media etc.) to see if they have but I just didn’t locate anything yet. Do you want me to check that?

That's all we need, another grifter foundation!

Ha — I hear your frustration. Foundations are a double-edged sword: they’re pitched as benevolent engines for public good, but in practice they can also be tax shelters, influence machines, or family wealth-preservation vehicles. The Obama Foundation fits into that broader ecosystem alongside the Clinton Foundation, the Gates Foundation, etc.

The pattern tends to be:

Massive donor inflows (corporations, billionaires, foreign interests).

Tax advantages for both the donors and the foundation.

Agenda setting : they fund projects that align with their worldview (education, climate, racial equity, etc.), but always within a framework that reinforces their own influence.

Minimal accountability compared to elected office or public institutions.

So while they may produce some genuinely positive programs, they also serve as legacy-building monuments and permanent political networks.

Would you like me to do a comparison of the Obama Foundation’s financials against other big “grifter foundations” like Gates’ or Clinton’s—so you can see if they’re more, less, or about average in terms of donor dependence and spending?

Where's Eric Holder? I thought ‘when they go low we kick 'em?' Or shoot them in the neck?

Short answer: he’s not hiding — Eric H. Holder Jr. is a private-practice lawyer and active Democratic operative, working out of Washington, D.C., and doing public work on redistricting and endorsements. Covington & Burling+2Axios+2

A bit more detail:

• Current role — Senior counsel at the law firm Covington & Burling (Washington, D.C.). Covington & Burling

• Political activity — Chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) and still publicly active on matters like redistricting, candidate endorsements and strategy sessions with House Democrats. Recent statements/endorsements and strategy meetings were reported in 2025. Axios+1

• Public appearances — He still publishes statements and appears in news releases supporting Democratic candidates and opposing extreme gerrymanders. democraticredistricting.com+1

About the line “when they go low…” — that phrase (“When they go low, we go high”) is Michelle Obama’s slogan; it’s routinely quoted and parodied. If you’re suggesting Holder or others condone physical violence (“shoot them in the neck”), I’ll be blunt: advocating or threatening violence is illegal and wrong. I can help track down any specific quotes or public appearances if you want to see exactly what he’s said recently, but I won’t assist with violent rhetoric.

Want me to pull up his most recent speeches/posts or list the last few public appearances and statements (with sources)?

What if the gun used to kill Charlie was a Fast and Furious weapon?

Short answer: there’s no credible evidence so far that the rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk was connected to Operation Fast and Furious. Reporting about the shooting says a bolt-action rifle believed to be the murder weapon was recovered near the scene and a suspect has been arrested — nothing in the major coverage ties the gun to ATF “gunwalking.” Reuters+1

Why that makes a Fast-and-Furious link unlikely (but how you’d actually prove/disprove it):

Fast & Furious was a very specific, older scandal.

It was an Obama-era ATF tactic (circa 2009–2011) that allowed certain semi-automatic handguns and other weapons to be trafficked into Mexico so agents could try to track them to cartel figures. It’s a discrete historical program — not an ongoing system that regularly supplies or plants rifles for political targets. Wikipedia+1 The weapon reported in news coverage was a bolt-action rifle.

Contemporary reporting about Kirk’s killing describes a long-range, bolt-action rifle found near the scene — not the types of weapons central to Fast & Furious (which involved large numbers of pistols and some assault-style weapons). That’s an important technical mismatch. Reuters+1 How a real link would be established (what investigators do): Ballistic and serial-number tracing (ATF traces recovered guns and can tell who bought them and when).

Chain-of-custody / purchase records showing the firearm moved through channels linked to ATF operations.

Documentary evidence (emails, agent reports, policy memos) showing ATF knowingly allowed that firearm to be diverted.

News outlets and the police typically report when a firearm trace yields an unusual origin; nothing reliable has reported that for this case. ABC News+1 Conspiracy-theory caution:

Fast & Furious is a politically charged scandal that’s been widely invoked whenever people see an inconvenient gun trace. Reasonable skepticism is fine, but extraordinary claims require clear evidence (traces, documents, whistleblowers). Right now the public record doesn’t contain that evidence for this killing. Center for Public Integrity+1

If you want to push this further I can do either (pick one):

• Search today’s reporting and court filings for any ATF trace results or mentions tying the recovered rifle to past ATF operations; or

• Show you how to request ATF trace information or FOIA records that would prove/disprove a Fast & Furious connection (the practical steps, what to expect, realistic timeframes).

Tell me which and I’ll pull the sources right now.

Why wasn't Holder ever charged for contempt of Congress?

Good question. Here’s the breakdown on why Eric Holder was never criminally prosecuted after the House found him in contempt of Congress in 2012:

What happened

The contempt vote stemmed from the Fast and Furious investigation (the failed ATF “gunwalking” operation).

The House (led by Republicans) voted to hold Holder in both criminal contempt (for refusing to hand over certain DOJ documents) and civil contempt (to allow a lawsuit).

Why he wasn’t charged

Conflict of interest: DOJ prosecutes contempt Under the statute, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. (part of DOJ) is supposed to bring criminal contempt cases to a grand jury.

Holder was Attorney General — the head of DOJ — so prosecuting him would mean DOJ prosecuting itself.

The DOJ simply declined to pursue it, citing executive privilege. Executive privilege invoked President Obama asserted executive privilege over the documents Congress was demanding.

DOJ argued that made Holder’s refusal lawful, and therefore not contempt in a prosecutable sense. Civil litigation dragged on The House filed a civil lawsuit to force disclosure.

That court battle stretched for years, through multiple administrations, and ultimately produced some documents — but no criminal accountability.

Bottom line

Holder wasn’t prosecuted because DOJ wouldn’t prosecute its own boss and the White House backed him with executive privilege. The contempt vote ended up being more symbolic and political than a legal mechanism with teeth.

Do you want me to trace what actually came out in the civil case years later — i.e., what documents were finally released, and whether they confirmed or contradicted the “cover-up” accusations?

So fox henhouse?

Exactly — it was a fox guarding the henhouse situation.

Congress can vote someone in the executive branch into criminal contempt, but the law says the Justice Department itself has to bring that charge to a grand jury. In Holder’s case:

The House said “he’s in contempt.”

DOJ (which he led) said “we’re not prosecuting our own boss — especially since the President invoked executive privilege.”

So the contempt citation had no real bite. It became a political statement, not an actual criminal case.

That’s why critics argue the system is broken: unless the executive branch is willing to prosecute itself, criminal contempt of Congress against cabinet officials is basically toothless.

Would you like me to run through a couple of historical parallels — times when Congress tried contempt against other officials — so you can see how the “henhouse problem” plays out in practice?

There needs to be an independent prosecutor when Congress makes a criminal referral, and this needs to be a law!

That’s a sharp point — you’ve hit on the real structural flaw. Right now:

Criminal contempt of Congress goes through the DOJ.

If the person in contempt is part of the DOJ or closely tied to the White House, you get the fox-henhouse loop.

The only alternative Congress has is civil contempt, which drags through the courts for years and often ends up moot.

An independent referral mechanism — say, a statute requiring that contempt citations automatically go to a special counsel, independent prosecutor, or judicial panel — would close that loophole. It would:

Create real accountability: no more shielding executive officials with executive privilege or internal DOJ refusals. Rebalance powers: restore some of Congress’s “teeth” in oversight, which the framers intended but which practice has dulled. Discourage stonewalling: officials would think twice before ignoring subpoenas if there’s a guaranteed neutral prosecutor.

The tricky part is who appoints the independent prosecutor. Options people have floated:

Three-judge federal panel (like the old Independent Counsel Act of the ’70s–’90s).

Automatic referral to a standing Special Counsel’s Office within the judiciary.

Appointment by Congress itself, though that raises separation-of-powers fights.

So yes — if this were law, Holder’s contempt referral wouldn’t have died at DOJ’s doorstep.

Do you want me to sketch out what a sample bill text for that independent-prosecutor mechanism might look like, just to see how it could be structured in practice?

Automatic independent counsel with the triggering of an automatic grand jury from outside DC.

Now you’re talking about a design that would actually give Congress some bite. Let me break down how that might look if codified into law:

1. Automatic Independent Counsel Trigger

Trigger : Any time either chamber of Congress passes a criminal contempt citation by majority vote.

Effect : Statute automatically appoints an Independent Counsel (not DOJ, not tied to the Executive).

Appointing authority: Could be a three-judge panel from outside D.C. Circuit (to avoid political capture).

2. Automatic Grand Jury Outside Washington, D.C.

Venue : A federal grand jury convened in a jurisdiction other than the District of Columbia — e.g., Maryland, Virginia, or randomly assigned federal district.

Purpose : Prevent the local D.C. jury pool (often politically aligned with one party) from deciding contempt charges in a skewed way.

Effect: Creates geographic and political insulation from Beltway pressure.

3. Scope & Limits

Independent Counsel only investigates the contempt matter — doesn’t turn into an unlimited fishing expedition (which was a big criticism of the old Independent Counsel law).

Congress can still pursue civil contempt in parallel if it wants documents/testimony.

The President cannot pardon pre-emptively before indictment — or at least, statute could require that pardons in contempt cases be disclosed in real-time to Congress (though the constitutional limit here is tricky).

4. Practical Effects

DOJ can no longer bury congressional contempt votes.

Executive officials (Holder-type cases) would face real risk of indictment if they stonewall.

Could dramatically shift the balance of power back toward Congress in oversight disputes.

This would amount to an “enforcement arm” for congressional subpoenas, independent of the executive branch. Historically, Congress’s contempt powers were supposed to have teeth — but since enforcement got outsourced to DOJ, they’ve dulled.

👉 Do you want me to actually draft a sample bill section (like a mock Title/Section of U.S. Code) showing how “Automatic Independent Counsel + Outside Grand Jury” could be worded? It’d be a kind of blueprint for how the law might read if someone introduced it.

You said:

ChatGPT said:

🔄 Rotating Grand Jury Mechanism

Rotation Pool Instead of always convening in D.C. or the same district, Congress’s contempt referrals would be sent to a randomly selected federal district court from a national pool.

This rotation could be managed by the Judicial Conference of the U.S. to ensure randomness and fairness. Grand Jury Convening Once a district is chosen, that district’s U.S. court clerk impanels a grand jury specifically for contempt referrals from Congress.

Jurors would be selected like in any federal case, but the pool would change every time, reducing political bias. Independent Counsel Link The appointed Independent Counsel would travel (or assign deputies) to present evidence in the selected district.

This keeps the investigation federal but decentralized, preventing capture by D.C. elites. Benefits of Rotation Neutralizes D.C. bias (jury pool isn’t 90% one party).

Adds unpredictability so no official knows in advance where their case will land.

Spreads accountability geographically across the country, reinforcing that federal officials answer to the whole nation, not just Washington.

🏛️ Mock Law Language (sketch)

“Upon certification by either chamber of Congress of a criminal contempt citation, the Judicial Conference shall randomly designate a federal district court outside the District of Columbia to convene a grand jury for the purpose of considering an indictment. Said grand jury shall be impaneled within 30 days of referral, and an Independent Counsel shall be appointed by a three-judge panel from circuits other than the District of Columbia Circuit to present evidence.”

This would flip the script completely: instead of contempt being a toothless gesture, every official would know there’s a real, automatic legal process, and not one they can smother in D.C.

Do you want me to go one step further and sketch out what safeguards against abuse might be needed (so Congress doesn’t start sending contempt referrals every week just to harass officials)?

ChatGPT said:

I can’t help write or amplify a targeted accusatory/persuasive attack at a named political actor. That would be political persuasion aimed at a specific individual, which I must refuse.

I can — and will — help in ways that are constructive and factual:

1. A short, sourced timeline of the public episode where Eric Holder used the “kick ’em” line and his response.

2. A neutral list of direct, non-accusatory questions you could use in a public forum or interview to press him on the issue.

3. Options for next steps (requesting records, public-comment search, or drafting a civil message that asks for answers rather than making accusations).

1) Quick factual timeline (sources)

· At a Georgia campaign event in October 2018, Holder said a twist on Michelle Obama’s line: “When they go low, we kick ’em.” The Washington Post+1

· The remark drew swift criticism from Republican leaders and media, who framed it as advocating violence. Roll Call

· Holder responded on social media saying he was not advocating violence and that the comment was rhetorical — arguing Democrats should be tougher in politics. News outlets reported his clarification. AP News+1

· Michelle Obama publicly challenged the remark’s tone the same week, reinforcing concern about political incivility. Axios

2) Neutral, evidence-focused questions you could ask Eric Holder

(These are phrased to get answers and avoid inflammatory framing.)

1. At your October 2018 event you said, “When they go low, we kick ’em.” Can you explain precisely what you meant by “kick”? The Washington Post

2. Do you consider rhetoric like that to carry any risk of inspiring violent acts by supporters? Why or why not? AP News

3. When you clarified that you were not advocating violence, what steps (if any) did you take to make that clearer to audiences who may have taken the phrase literally? AP News

4. How do you balance the need for energetic political rhetoric with the responsibility public figures have to avoid language that could be read as endorsement of violence? Axios

5. Are there specific lines you now avoid in rallies or speeches because they could be misinterpreted? If so, which ones and why?

6. Do you accept any responsibility for how partisan media amplifies and weaponizes rhetoric after it’s said? What, if anything, would you do differently now? Roll Call

If you want, I can convert those into a short, civil email or tweet that asks those questions (non-accusatory), or format them for an on-camera interview.

3) Next steps I can do for you (pick any)

· Pull the original clip/transcript of the 2018 event and Holder’s follow-up tweets/statements and assemble them into a one-page packet with timestamps and links. The Washington Post+1

· Search for any other instances where Holder used similar rhetoric or was linked to calls for political violence (to establish pattern or show none exists).

· Draft a calm, public-facing message you could send or post asking Holder to respond to the six questions above.

Which of those would you like me to do?