I am incredibly skeptical and somewhat fearful of this new AI agenda. The hair on the back of my neck immediately stood up when I saw those three men on stage announcing their plans with President Trump. Nothing good will come of this. And if he does indeed institute a surveillance Gulag state he will incur the wrath of 2.5 million people. So he better be ready for that, we didn’t vote for him to go back to pre-communist place we were in for the last four years.