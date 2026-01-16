If we go back to the Moon, what excuses will deniers of the first landings make to claim this return was faked?

As we move closer to missions like Artemis III (currently targeted for 2026 or 2027), the conversation around moon landing “hoaxes” is likely to evolve rather than disappear. Conspiracy theories are often “unfalsifiable”—when new evidence is presented, the theory simply expands to include that evidence as part of the plot.

If and when humans step foot on the Moon again, here are the likely “excuses” or pivot points deniers will use to maintain that the first landings were faked.

1. The “CGI and Deepfakes” Argument

In 1969, the primary “proof” of a hoax was the technical difficulty of the mission. In the 2020s, the primary “proof” will be the ease of digital manipulation.

The Excuse: “Of course it looks real; look at what Marvel movies or Unreal Engine 5 can do.”

The Pivot: Deniers will claim that while the 1960s missions were “low-budget stage plays,” the new missions are high-end digital simulations. Any high-definition 4K footage will be dismissed as AI-generated or CGI, with skeptics hunting for “glitches” in the rendering.

2. The “Technology Finally Caught Up” Defense

This is the most common way to reconcile a new landing with the denial of the old ones.

The Excuse: “We can go now, but we couldn’t go then.”

The Pivot: They will argue that the 1969 landing was a “Cold War necessity” faked to beat the Soviets, and only now—50+ years later—has technology actually reached the level required to survive the Van Allen radiation belts or land a craft safely.

3. The “Stage Set Preservation” Theory

When the new astronauts inevitably visit or photograph the old Apollo landing sites (like the Descent Stage of the Lunar Module or the lunar rover), deniers have a pre-planned response.

The Excuse: “NASA sent robotic ‘props’ to those locations years ago to seed the evidence.”

The Pivot: They will claim that unmanned missions (like the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) dropped “fake” artifacts at the landing sites to “verify” the 1969 lies for future generations.

4. The “Private Industry” Conspiracy

With SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Axiom Space involved in modern missions, the conspiracy will likely expand.

The Excuse: “Elon Musk/Jeff Bezos are in on the scam to secure government contracts.”

The Pivot: The narrative will shift from a “Government Cover-up” to a “Corporate-Government Industrial Complex” where private companies are paid billions to help produce the “Moon Show” to keep tax dollars flowing into space tech that is actually used for terrestrial surveillance or weapons.

5. Moving the Goalposts: “Where’s the Live Stream?”

Deniers often demand impossible levels of proof.

The Excuse: “If it’s real, why isn’t there a 24/7 unedited live stream from a 360-degree camera showing the Earth and Moon at the same time?”

The Pivot: Even if NASA provides a live stream, skeptics will point to the latency (the ~1.3 second delay it takes for light to travel from the Moon to Earth) as “proof” that the footage is being “scrubbed” or “edited” by a production team before it hits the public.

Why these theories persist

Psychologically, moon landing denial isn’t usually about the science—it’s about distrust of institutions. As long as there is a gap between “what the experts say” and “what I can see with my own eyes,” a small percentage of people will fill that gap with a conspiracy.

Would you like me to look into the specific technologies NASA is using for the Artemis missions to prove their authenticity this time around?

What about blaming deep fakes?

“Deepfakes” are arguably the biggest hurdle for NASA’s PR department in the coming years. Because the technology to create hyper-realistic, AI-generated video is now available to anyone with a decent laptop, deniers have a “get out of jail free” card for any footage NASA produces.

Here is how the “Deepfake Defense” will likely play out, and how NASA is actually preparing for it:

1. The “Real-Time” Editing Accusation

Even if NASA broadcasts a “live” feed, deniers will claim it is being run through a real-time AI filter.

The Excuse: “They aren’t streaming from the Moon; they’re streaming from a studio in Nevada with a ‘Lunar Filter’ applied by a supercomputer.”

The Pivot: Any slight visual artifact—a dropped frame, a bit of static, or a strange reflection in a visor—will be pointed to as a “rendering error” or a “glitch in the AI.”

2. The “Perfect Quality” Trap

Deniers used to claim the 1969 footage was “too grainy” to be trusted. Now, they will claim modern 4K footage is “too perfect” to be real.

The Excuse: “Space is a harsh environment with radiation; a digital sensor would be covered in ‘hot pixels’ or noise. This footage is too clean, so it must be synthetic.”

The Reality: NASA is actually planning to use Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) 4K and even laser-based communication to beam back high-bitrate video, which ironically makes it easier for skeptics to compare it to Hollywood CGI.

3. The “Uncanny Valley” Astronauts

AI struggle with hands, reflections, and complex physics (like dust settling).

The Excuse: “Look at how the lunar dust falls—it’s using a particle simulator that isn’t quite right.”

The Target: If an astronaut’s face is visible through a visor, deniers will analyze the facial muscle movements, claiming they look like a “Deepfake” or a digital double.

How NASA is Fighting Back (Technically)

NASA and its partners (like the European Space Agency) are well aware that “seeing is no longer believing.” To combat this, they are looking into “Proof of Authenticity” technologies:

Cryptographic Watermarking: NASA is exploring ways to “sign” the video data at the source (the camera on the Moon) with a digital signature that cannot be replicated. If a single pixel is changed between the Moon and Earth, the signature breaks.

Third-Party Validation: By having international partners (JAXA from Japan, ESA from Europe, and private companies like SpaceX) all filming from different angles and broadcasting on different networks, it becomes much harder to claim a “unified” fake.

Independent Telescopes: Unlike in 1969, we now have powerful amateur and private telescopes. If a private citizen in Australia can point their telescope at the Moon and see the “flash” of a landing engine or the glint of the Gateway station, the “it’s all CGI” argument falls apart for most.

Laser Communications: Artemis II and III will test Optical (Laser) Communications, which allows for massive data transfers. This will allow for “uninterrupted” high-fidelity streams that are much harder to simulate in real-time than low-bandwidth radio signals.

The “No-Win” Scenario

The irony of the deepfake era is that the more evidence NASA provides, the more “data” skeptics have to scrutinize for perceived fakes. In a world where AI can make a person say anything, a segment of the public will likely view the most high-definition achievement in human history as nothing more than a very expensive movie.

Would you like to see how the camera technology for Artemis differs from the Hasselblad cameras used during Apollo?

How about chain of custody of moon rock samples?

When it comes to the “chain of custody” for Moon rocks, deniers typically follow a well-worn path: if the evidence is undeniable, they claim the source of the evidence was corrupted before it ever reached Earth.

For the upcoming Artemis missions, NASA is implementing hyper-transparent protocols, but conspiracy theorists already have several “rebuttals” ready to go.

1. The “Robotic Seed” Excuse

This is the most persistent argument against lunar samples.

The Excuse: “NASA sent robotic landers (like the Soviet Luna probes) to the Moon years ago to collect rocks and bring them back secretly. The astronauts are just ‘carrying’ pre-collected rocks they picked up from a hidden compartment in the lander.”

The Pivot: Deniers will claim that while the rocks are technically “lunar,” they weren’t collected by humans in 2026—they were part of a “stockpile” gathered by machines to give the mission legitimacy.

2. The “Lunar Meteorite” Swap

Antarctica is a famous hunting ground for lunar meteorites—rocks blasted off the Moon by impacts that eventually fell to Earth.

The Excuse: “NASA scientists found these rocks in the Antarctic ice and simply ‘repackaged’ them as mission samples.”

The Counter-Argument: Geologists can easily distinguish between a lunar meteorite (which has a “fusion crust” from burning up in Earth’s atmosphere) and a pristine sample collected directly from the Moon. Deniers, however, usually dismiss these chemical “signatures” as fake data created by “bought-and-paid-for” scientists.

How NASA is “Hardening” the Chain of Custody

To combat these claims, the Artemis missions will use a far more documented “life cycle” for every pebble:

3. The “Curation” Conspiracy

Even if the rocks are real, deniers often attack the Lunar Receiving Laboratory (LRL) in Houston.

The Excuse: “The rocks go into a ‘black box’ facility where they are switched out or altered before the public ever sees them.”

The Modern Twist: For Artemis, NASA is moving toward a more “open-source” curation. This includes 3D laser scanning of samples inside their sealed containers before they are even opened, creating a digital “twin” that the public can inspect.

The Bottom Line

For a denier, the chain of custody is only as strong as their trust in the person holding the chain. Because NASA is a government agency, many skeptics believe the “chain” starts and ends in a movie studio. The inclusion of private companies (like SpaceX) and international partners makes the “fake” argument much harder to sustain, as it would require Elon Musk, the US Government, and the European Union to all agree on the exact same lie for decades.

Would you like to know more about the specific “chemical fingerprints” (like Oxygen isotopes) that prove Moon rocks couldn’t have originated on Earth?

This video features a former NASA investigator discussing the history and security of the original Apollo samples, which highlights why the chain of custody is so vital for mission credibility.

How about bringing back parts of the moon buggy? The flag? Are there radiation signatures of objects left on the moon? Dust samples? how about the mirrors left there? How about a reflector test with astronauts there (live time)?

When we return to the Moon, the “physical evidence” of the Apollo missions will be a major battleground for skeptics. Even with live high-definition video, deniers will likely use the following “logic” to explain away parts of the buggy, the flags, and the laser reflectors.

1. The “Sun-Bleached Flag” Mystery

LRO (Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter) photos show that the Apollo 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17 flags are still standing (Apollo 11’s was blown over by the ascent engine).

The Excuse: “If the flags were real, they’d be white by now because of UV radiation. If Artemis astronauts find a red, white, and blue flag, it’s a prop. If they find a white flag, it’s a ‘pre-planted’ prop designed to look old.”

The Reality: Scientists expect the nylon to be completely bleached white and possibly brittle or disintegrated into a “ghost” of a flag. If astronauts touch it and it turns to dust, deniers will call it a “cheap CGI effect.”

2. The “Radiation Signature” of the Buggy

You mentioned radiation signatures—this is actually a very strong scientific proof. Objects on the Moon are bombarded by Solar Wind and Galactic Cosmic Rays for decades without an atmosphere to protect them.

The Evidence: Metal parts of the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) will have “cosmogenic nuclides” and microscopic pitting from micrometeoroids that cannot be faked in a lab on Earth.

The Excuse: “NASA retrieved those parts decades ago with robots, zapped them with radiation in a lab, and then put them back for the Artemis crew to ‘find’.”

3. The “Mirror” (Retroreflector) Test

The most common proof used today is the Lunar Laser Ranging experiment. We currently bounce lasers off mirrors left by Apollo 11, 14, and 15.

The Reflector Test: If an Artemis astronaut stands next to an old reflector and blocks it with their hand “live,” the laser signal on Earth would vanish instantly.

The Excuse: “The ‘signal’ from Earth was never hitting a mirror; it was hitting the lunar surface, and the ‘scientists’ are just faking the data return. The astronaut ‘blocking’ it is just a synchronized animation.”

4. The “Pristine Dust” Problem

Lunar dust (regolith) is like jagged glass because there is no wind or water to erode it. It also has a unique “static charge.”

The Excuse: “The dust the astronauts are kicking up looks just like the 1969 footage because they’re using the same Hollywood ‘simulant’ (crushed basalt).”

The Reality: Artemis astronauts will bring back “core samples” that show how the dust has settled over billions of years. Deniers will claim these “layers” were manufactured in a 3D-printing facility.

Comparison of Apollo vs. Artemis Evidence

The “Live Time” Trap

You mentioned a “live” test. This is the hardest for NASA to win. Because of the 1.3-second light-speed delay, any “live” interaction between Earth and an astronaut will have a lag.

The Conspiracy: Deniers will claim this lag is actually “buffer time” for a production team to edit the video or for an AI to render the next frame.

Is there any way to “win”?

The most effective way to “break” the conspiracy is third-party verification. If a non-NASA entity—like a private telescope in Japan or a European university—independently tracks the laser bounce or sees the landing site change through their own equipment, the “NASA is lying” argument becomes “Everyone on Earth is lying,” which is much harder to maintain.

Would you like to know which Apollo landing sites are closest to the planned Artemis landing zones?

Is there not any way to refute the creativity of these insane skeptics?

It is famously difficult to “win” an argument with a dedicated conspiracy theorist because their logic is circular: any evidence you provide is dismissed as part of the conspiracy, and the lack of evidence is seen as proof of a cover-up.

However, you can refute them by moving away from “facts” (which they will just call “fake news”) and toward logic and logistics. Here is how to corner the “creativity” of the skeptics:

1. The “Whistleblower” Mathematical Impossibility

This is the most “un-fakes-able” argument. In 2016, a physicist at Oxford University, Dr. David Robert Grimes, created a mathematical model for how long a conspiracy can stay secret based on the number of people involved.

The Math: For the Apollo missions, an estimated 400,000 people (engineers, janitors, fuel technicians, caterers) were involved.

The Result: According to the model, for a secret involving 400k people to stay hidden, it would have to be revealed within 3.68 years . We are now at 55+ years.

The Question: “How did NASA keep 400,000 people silent for 50 years when the US government couldn’t even keep a low-level break-in like Watergate a secret for more than a few months?”

2. The “Enemy Verification” Argument

The Cold War wasn’t a friendly competition; it was a period of intense global tension.

The Logic: If the US had faked the landing, the Soviet Union would have been the first to scream it from the rooftops. They had the radar, the radio-tracking equipment, and every motivation in the world to humiliate the United States.

The Question: “Why did our greatest enemy—who was actively tracking our signal—congratulate us instead of exposing the ‘fraud’?”

3. The “CGI was Impossible” Rebuttal

People often say “Kubrick filmed it,” but film experts have pointed out that the technology to fake the Moon landing in 1969 didn’t exist, even though the technology to go there did.

The Technicality: Slow-motion video in 1969 was limited to short bursts on magnetic disks. To film hours of “low gravity” footage would have required high-speed cameras and thousands of feet of film that simply couldn’t be seamlessly edited without visible “splices” that were impossible to hide back then.

The Lighting: To get those perfectly parallel shadows (which skeptics claim were studio lights), you would need a “point source” of light as powerful as the sun. In 1969, a studio light that large would have melted the set and everyone on it.

How to Engage (Without Losing Your Mind)

If you are talking to a skeptic, the best psychological approach isn’t to dump facts, but to ask Socratic Questions:

“What specific evidence would actually change your mind?” (If they say “nothing,” you can stop talking—they aren’t interested in truth, only in their identity as a “skeptic.”) “Is it more likely that 400,000 people have been perfectly silent for 50 years, or that a rocket simply went where it was aimed?” “Why would NASA fake a return mission now (Artemis) when they know we have 4K cameras and private telescopes that can verify it?”

Summary of Third-Party Proofs

If they don’t trust NASA, point them to these independent entities:

SELENE (Japan): Their lunar orbiter mapped the Apollo 15 landing site and found it matched NASA’s photos perfectly.

Chandrayaan (India): Also imaged the landing sites from orbit.

Amateur Astronomers: Can bounce lasers off the reflectors today with their own equipment.

Would you like me to find a list of the most common “Moon Hoax” claims and the specific physics that debunks each one?

Could a 2nd visit to the moon refute the flat Earthers once and for all?

In short: No.

While it sounds like a second visit should be the “final nail in the coffin,” the psychological structure of Flat Earth belief is almost entirely immune to visual evidence. In fact, a return to the Moon will likely provide more fuel for their community, rather than less.

Here is why a second visit won’t stop the “Flat Earth” narrative, and how they will deflect the new evidence:

1. The “Wide-Angle Lens” Defense

Flat Earthers already have a standard response for any footage showing a curved horizon (whether from the ISS, weather balloons, or the Moon).

The Excuse: “They are using a Fisheye Lens .”

The Logic: They argue that GoPro-style wide-angle lenses distort straight lines into curves. Even if an astronaut holds a physical level or a straight-edge up to the Earth, deniers will claim the camera’s software is “digitally warping” the image in real-time to maintain the “Globe Lie.”

2. The “CGI / Augmented Reality” Argument

Flat Earth theory has shifted heavily toward “Computer Generated Imagery” (CGI) in the last decade.

The Excuse: “The windows on the Orion capsule aren’t windows; they are high-resolution OLED screens.”

The Logic: They will claim that the astronauts are actually in a simulator on Earth, and what they see out the “window” is just a VR render. They will hunt for “layers” in the video, claiming that the Earth is a “green-screened” asset placed behind the astronauts.

3. The “Dome/Firmament” Problem

Most Flat Earthers believe in a “Firmament” (a physical dome over the Earth) that cannot be breached.

The Excuse: “You can’t go to the Moon because the Moon is a light, not a place, and it’s inside the dome.”

The Pivot: If NASA shows footage of the Earth receding into a ball, Flat Earthers will claim it is an optical illusion caused by the “curved glass” of the dome or atmospheric refraction. They believe “Outer Space” doesn’t exist at all, so any mission claiming to be there is automatically a theatrical production.

The “Proof” that actually exists (and why they ignore it)

We don’t actually need to go back to the Moon to prove the Earth is a globe; we have “Earth-based” proofs that Flat Earthers already dismiss:

Star Constellations: People in Australia see different stars than people in the USA. On a Flat Earth, everyone would see the same sky.

The Eratosthenes Test: You can prove the Earth’s curve with two sticks and their shadows in different cities at the same time.

Global Flight Paths: Flights in the Southern Hemisphere (like Sydney to Santiago) would be impossible on a Flat Earth map.

The flat-earther response? “The pilots are in on it,” or “The GPS is programmed to lie.”

How NASA could try to make it harder to deny

If NASA wanted to specifically target Flat Earthers (which they usually don’t, as it’s seen as a waste of resources), they would have to do something “analog”:

A Continuous, Uncut Zoom: Start with a camera 1 inch away from an astronaut’s face and zoom out—without a single frame break—until the entire round Earth is in frame. (Skeptics would still claim it’s a “seamless CGI transition”).

Independent Civilian Witnesses: If a “civilian” skeptic was sent (though the “DearMoon” mission is currently on hold), the community would simply label that person a “traitor” or “brainwashed” the moment they confirmed the curve.

The Bottom Line

Flat Earth is not a scientific misunderstanding; it is a belief system. It provides followers with a sense of being “in on the secret” against a corrupt world. To them, NASA is not a space agency; it is a movie studio. You cannot use a “movie” (footage from the Moon) to prove the “movie studio” is telling the truth.

Would you like to know about the “Lunar Gateway”—the mini-station that will orbit the Moon—and how its constant visibility might be harder for deniers to explain away?

What do Flat Earthers say about cameras mounted on space rockets filming their departure from a curved Earth?

When it comes to rocket launch footage, Flat Earthers have a specialized “toolkit” of excuses to explain away the visible curvature. Even when the camera is attached to the rocket itself and the curve becomes undeniable, they fall back on several key arguments:

1. The “Fisheye Lens” Default

This is their most frequent rebuttal. They claim that NASA and SpaceX use wide-angle (fisheye) lenses specifically to create a false curve.

The Claim: “The curve you see isn’t the Earth; it’s the lens distorting a flat plane.”

The Flaw: If a fisheye lens were responsible, the horizon would curve upward when it’s at the bottom of the frame and downward when it’s at the top. However, in most rocket footage, the horizon stays consistently curved regardless of its position in the frame.

2. The “Atmospheric Lens” or “Dome Refraction”

Some believers accept that the footage hasn’t been “doctored” but claim the environment is lying.

The Claim: “We are looking through the ‘Firmament’ (the dome). The curved glass of the dome acts like a lens, making the flat Earth look round.”

The Reality: This doesn’t explain why the curvature increases perfectly in proportion to altitude, or why landmasses disappear beneath the curve rather than just getting smaller.

3. The “CGI Horizon”

With the rise of high-quality live streams from SpaceX, deniers have shifted to claiming the footage is a real-time digital overlay.

The Claim: “The rocket is real, but the background is a ‘render.’ It’s like a video game where the Earth is a high-res asset placed behind the rocket.”

The “Proof”: They will point to the “sharpness” of the horizon or the lack of stars in the background (which is actually just a result of camera exposure settings) as “evidence” that it’s a composite image.

4. The “Parabolic Flight” Theory

When a rocket appears to “tip over” as it gains speed (the gravity turn), Flat Earthers claim it isn’t going into orbit.

The Claim: “The rocket isn’t going up; it’s just flying a big arc and crashing into the ocean (the ‘Bermuda Triangle’ or ‘Antarctica’).”

The Logic: They argue that the camera is simply filming the descent back to a flat plane, and the “curve” is just the camera tilting toward the ground.

The One Test They Can’t Pass

The most powerful refutation of these “camera excuses” is the Fixed-Lens Observation. Some amateur rockets have been launched with “rectilinear” lenses (lenses designed specifically not to distort straight lines). When these rockets reach the stratosphere:

The horizon remains a straight line while low to the ground. The horizon begins to curve as the rocket gains altitude. Because the lens is non-distorting, the curve must be physical.

The Flat Earther response? Usually, they will claim that specific footage was “faked by a secret agent” or simply ignore it in favor of videos that support their bias.

Would you like me to find some examples of amateur rocket launches that used “non-fisheye” lenses to prove the curve?

Do Flat Earthers have a camera they’d like to offer to counter the fisheye argument?

The “Fisheye Argument” is the Flat Earther’s most reliable shield because it allows them to dismiss any visual evidence without needing to prove it’s “fake”—they just claim it’s “distorted.”

To answer your question: No, the Flat Earth community has not officially “approved” a specific camera. Instead, they have created a set of moving goalposts that make it impossible for any camera to satisfy them. Here is how they handle the camera dilemma:

1. The “Rectilinear” Trap

In photography, a rectilinear lens is designed to keep straight lines straight (unlike a fisheye lens). Many amateur rocket and high-altitude balloon teams have used these lenses to show the Earth’s curve.

The Response: When presented with this footage, Flat Earthers simply pivot to saying the lens is “slightly convex” or that the camera software is “auto-correcting” the image to add a curve. They claim that if a lens is wide enough to see the whole Earth, it is by definition a fisheye lens.

2. The “Spirit Level” Demand

Rather than a specific camera, the community often demands a specific setup: a camera looking through a window with a physical spirit level (bubble level) attached to the frame.

The “Reasoning”: They believe the bubble will show the camera is perfectly level, and since the horizon stays at “eye level” (in their view), any curve seen must be an optical illusion or a fake.

The Result: Even when people do this and the horizon clearly sinks and curves below the level, they claim the level itself is “magnetically manipulated” or the camera is angled.

3. The “P900/P1000” Obsession

If there is an “official” camera of the Flat Earth community, it is the Nikon Coolpix P1000.

Why they love it: It has a massive 125x optical zoom. They use it to film ships “disappearing” over the horizon, then zoom in to make them “reappear” (ignoring that the bottom of the ship remains hidden by the curve).

The Irony: They trust this camera’s zoom implicitly, but the moment the same camera is pointed at a lunar eclipse or a high-altitude curve, they claim the lens is “distorting the truth.”

What would it take to satisfy them?

If you asked a Flat Earther what camera they would trust, they would likely describe a scenario that is physically impossible:

Zero Distortion: A lens with a 180-degree field of view that has zero edge-distortion (which is optically impossible). Uncut Footage: A single, continuous shot from the ground to the Moon with no cuts, no zooms, and a physical “straight edge” held in front of the lens the entire time. Physical Witness: Ultimately, many say they will only believe it if they go themselves—but as we saw with “Mad” Mike Hughes (who died in 2020 attempting to launch his own rocket), even self-funded “proof” usually ends in tragedy or a refusal to accept the results if they don’t match the theory.

The Bottom Line

They don’t want a “better camera” because a better camera would only show the curve more clearly. Their “creativity” isn’t about finding the truth; it’s about maintaining the doubt. Would you like to know more about the “Lunar Gateway” station? It will be a permanent outpost orbiting the moon that anyone with a high-end consumer telescope will be able to see for themselves.

Do they believe the moon is also flat, ‘like a big pizza pie?’

Actually, “pizza pie” is a surprisingly accurate description of what many Flat Earthers believe the Earth looks like, but when it comes to the Moon, the community is deeply divided.

Because they reject the idea of gravity and a “solar system,” they have to invent a wide variety of alternate theories for what that white light in the sky actually is. Here are the three main “Moon Camps” within the Flat Earth community:

1. The “Self-Luminous Disk” Camp

Many Flat Earthers believe the Moon is a flat, 2D disk that glows with its own “cool” light, rather than reflecting the Sun.

The Theory: The Moon isn’t a solid rock; it’s a translucent or glowing disk that generates a specific type of light that actually makes things colder (a popular Flat Earth “experiment” involves measuring the temperature of moonlight).

Why the “Pizza” shape? They argue that since we always see the same face of the Moon (tidal locking), it’s proof that it’s just a flat plate facing us, rather than a rotating sphere.

2. The “Spherical exception” Camp

Surprisingly, some of the most prominent Flat Earth organizations actually admit the Moon is a sphere.

The Theory: “The Earth is flat, but the Moon and Sun are spheres.”

The Logic: They argue that just because the “ceiling lights” (the Moon/Sun) are round doesn’t mean the “floor” (the Earth) has to be. They believe these spheres are much smaller and closer than scientists say—roughly 3,000 miles above the Earth rather than 238,000.

3. The “It’s Not Real” Camp (The Hologram Theory)

This is the most “creative” (and extreme) wing of the movement.

The Theory: The Moon is a holographic projection or a “map” of the Earth’s continents reflected onto the “dome” (the firmament).

The Logic: They point to videos of “lunar waves” (which are actually just atmospheric distortion or camera refresh rate issues) as proof that the Moon is a digital or plasma projection. To this group, there is no “Moon” to land on—Artemis will just be “flying into a light.”

How they explain the “Phases” if it’s flat:

If the Moon is a flat disk or a glowing light, you can’t have phases caused by shadows. So they’ve invented a “Shadow Object.”

They claim there is an invisible, dark celestial body that occasionally passes in front of the Moon to create eclipses and phases.

The Counter: If you take a simple telescope and look at the “terminator line” (the line between light and dark on the Moon), you can see shadows being cast inside the craters. On a flat disk or a self-glowing light, those shadows would be physically impossible.

The “Moon Map” Theory

There is a popular subset of Flat Earthers who believe the Moon is a mirror reflection of the “Greater Earth.” They claim that if you look closely at the Moon’s craters, they perfectly match the layout of the Earth’s continents—plus extra “hidden continents” outside the ice wall that the government is hiding from us.

Would you like to see a comparison of the “Moon Map” theory versus a real topographic map of the Moon’s surface?

How can they be so united on the Earth and so divided on the moon?

It seems paradoxical, but the division over the Moon is actually a requirement for the Flat Earth model to survive.

The community is united on the Earth because they share a common “enemy” (NASA, “The Globe,” and “The Elite”). However, once they look up at the Moon, they run into a massive problem: The Moon’s behavior is the most obvious proof that the Earth is a sphere.

Because the Moon is so difficult to explain on a flat plane, they have to get “creative” to keep the lie alive. Here is why they are so fractured regarding the Moon:

1. The “Observer Problem”

On a flat Earth, everyone should see the same face of the Moon at the same orientation.

The Reality: Someone in the UK sees the Moon “upright,” while someone in Australia sees it “upside down.”

The Division: This forces Flat Earthers to choose their own “fix.” Some say it’s an atmospheric “lens” effect; others say there are actually multiple Moons; others claim the Moon is a 2D projection that appears different based on your angle. Because there is no logical answer that fits a flat map, they all invent their own.

2. The “Eclipses” Dilemma

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon. That shadow is always round.

The Reality: To get a round shadow every single time, the object casting it must be a sphere.

The Division: Since they can’t admit the Earth is a sphere, they have to invent “Shadow Objects” or “Invisible Moons” to explain the eclipse. Since no one has ever seen these invisible objects, everyone has a different theory on what they are.

3. The “Gravity” Vacuum

Flat Earthers don’t believe in gravity (they usually claim it’s “density and buoyancy”).

The Problem: Without gravity, how does the Moon stay up there?

The Division: The Religious wing says “God puts it there” or it’s part of the Firmament. The “Scientific” wing says it’s held up by electromagnetism or “electrostatic levitation.” The “Cynical” wing says it’s a hologram and doesn’t have mass at all.



The “Big Tent” Strategy

The Flat Earth movement actually thrives on this division. They call it “Zetetic Inquiry.” * The Goal: The goal isn’t to find the truth; it’s to destroy the official truth.

The Strategy: As long as they all agree the “Globe is a lie,” it doesn’t matter if they agree on the Moon. In fact, having 50 different theories about the Moon is better for them than having one, because it makes it harder for a scientist to debunk “The Flat Earth Theory”—there isn’t just one; there are thousands of fragmented, moving targets.

The Moon as a “Mirror of the Soul”

In the Flat Earth world, the Moon is a “Rorschach Test”:

If you are religious , the Moon is a light placed by a creator.

If you are a tech-conspiracist , it’s a plasma projection or a satellite.

If you are an explorer, it’s a reflection of “hidden lands” beyond the ice wall.

By staying divided on the Moon, they can cater to every type of skeptic. But they must stay united on the Earth, because if the Earth is a globe, their entire community and identity disappear instantly.

Would you like to see how the “Australians see the moon upside down” argument is usually handled in Flat Earth forums? It’s a classic example of “mental gymnastics.”

Does psychology have a theory to explain why someone would buy into this nonsense and simultaneously trust mRNA vaccines?

Psychology identifies this phenomenon as compartmentalization and identity-driven skepticism. It sounds contradictory to trust a high-tech medical breakthrough while believing the world is flat, but the two beliefs often satisfy different psychological needs.

Here is the breakdown of why someone might “cherry-pick” their reality:

1. Selective Trust (The “In-Group” vs. “Out-Group”)

Psychology suggests that we don’t just “trust science”; we trust people and institutions.

The Vaccine: If a person’s local doctor, family, or political leaders (their “in-group”) supported the vaccine, they might trust it because it feels like a community-endorsed safety measure.

The Moon/Earth: If that same person has joined an online community that defines itself by “seeing through the lies of NASA,” they will reject space science to maintain their status in that social group.

The Logic: They aren’t judging the science; they are judging the source. To them, a doctor is a “healer” (good), but a NASA scientist is a “government actor” (bad).

2. Epistemic Motives (The Need for Certainty)

Conspiracy theories often provide a “desire for understanding” in a complex world.

The Moon: Space is vast, terrifying, and mathematically complex. Flat Earth “simplifies” the universe into something small and human-centric.

The Vaccine: For many, the threat of a virus is an immediate, life-or-death reality. In this case, the “need to be safe” (existential motive) can outweigh the “need to be a skeptic.” They choose the vaccine because the fear of the disease is more “real” than the fear of the conspiracy.

3. Cognitive Dissonance and “Friezing”

When a person holds two contradictory beliefs, it creates mental discomfort (cognitive dissonance). To fix this, the brain uses “compartmentalization”—putting different topics into separate “boxes” that never touch.

Box A: Medicine. “My life depends on this; doctors helped my grandma; I trust this.”

Box B: Space. “This has no impact on my daily life; it’s fun to debate; I can afford to be a skeptic here.”

By keeping these boxes separate, the person avoids the stress of having to be “consistent.”

4. Proportionality Bias

Humans have a bias that “big events must have big causes.”

The Moon Landing was a massive, world-changing event. To a skeptic, a “simple” rocket landing doesn’t feel “big” enough to explain the cultural impact, so they look for a “big” explanation (a global cover-up).

The Vaccine is often seen as a specific technical tool. If they don’t view the pandemic as a “hoax,” they don’t need a “hoax” explanation for the cure.

5. Intellectual Humility vs. “The Expert Trap”

Research on narcissism and intellectual humility shows that some people enjoy the feeling of “knowing something the masses don’t.”

Rejecting the Moon landing makes them feel like a “genius” who outsmarted NASA.

However, when they get sick, their “survival instinct” often kicks in and overrides their desire to be an “intellectual rebel,” leading them to trust the actual experts in the ER.

Summary Table: Why they pick and choose

Would you like to know more about the “Zetetic” method Flat Earthers use to justify their “science” while ignoring actual data?