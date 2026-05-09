How big was the Krakatoa eruption?

The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa remains one of the most violent and well-documented volcanic events in recorded history. To understand its scale, it is best viewed through its atmospheric impact, its energy release, and its place on the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI).

The Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI)

The eruption is classified as a VEI-6, categorized as “colossal.” For context, this is roughly 100 times more powerful than the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens.

Key Statistics of the Eruption

The sheer magnitude of the event can be broken down into these staggering figures:

Energy Release: The explosion released approximately 200 megatons of TNT . This is nearly 4 times the yield of the “Tsar Bomba,” the largest nuclear device ever detonated.

The Loudest Sound: The explosion produced what is widely considered the loudest sound in modern history. It was heard clearly 3,000 miles (4,800 km) away in Mauritius and Alice Springs, Australia.

Ejecta Volume: The volcano blasted more than 5 cubic miles (21 cubic km) of rock and ash into the atmosphere. The ash plume reached an altitude of 50 miles (80 km), touching the edge of the mesosphere.

Global Impacts

The “bigness” of Krakatoa wasn’t just felt at the site in the Sunda Strait; it altered the entire planet for years.

1. Atmospheric Pressure Waves

The barometric pressure spike from the final explosion was so powerful that it ruptured the eardrums of sailors 40 miles away. The shockwave traveled around the globe seven times and was detectable on barographs worldwide for five days.

2. Global Cooling

The massive amount of sulfur dioxide injected into the stratosphere created a global sulfuric acid haze. This reflected enough sunlight to drop average global temperatures by as much as 1.2°C (2.2°F). Weather patterns didn’t fully return to normal until 1888.

3. Tsunami Scale

The collapse of the caldera into the sea triggered a series of massive tsunamis. The largest wave reached heights of 135 feet (41 meters), completely destroying 165 villages and killing over 36,000 people.

Comparison Table

FeatureKrakatoa (1883)Mt. St. Helens (1980)VEI Rating6 (Colossal)5 (Paroxysmal)Ash Plume Height~80 km~24 kmSound Radius4,800 km300 kmGlobal Temp Change-1.2°CNegligible

While the 1815 eruption of Mount Tambora was technically larger (VEI-7), Krakatoa’s impact on the global psyche was profound because it was the first global catastrophe to be reported nearly in real-time via the recently established undersea telegraph cables.