There are certain things that only AI Columbo can solve. Case in point. Watching the World Cup is not a pleasant experience for me this time around. Between ranting against the new ‘hydration breaks’ in air-conditioned stadiums kept at a sweltering 20c (68F) along with female and foreign referees who would look more at home in an LPGA golf tournament or an ICE van, respectively, and cursing the camera panning to VIP’s in the stands without telling us who they are, I’m hopelessly distracted. In the Germany Ecuador game they panned to a former player that my wife and I both instantly recognized but couldn’t remember from where. My wife started ‘Googling’ old school; I told her it wouldn’t work, and it didn’t. I hopped on Gemini and with a bit of strategic questioning, we found him.

Can you find me a team picture for Portugal in the last world cup?

Here is the lineup photo for the Portugal national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal starting XI at the 2022 World Cup. Source: The New Arab

This squad made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament, featuring a strong mix of veteran presence and emerging young talent like Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, and Bernardo Silva.

Are you looking for details on a specific match they played during that tournament, or perhaps the squad list?

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Spain?

Here is the Spain national team lineup from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Spain squad at the 2022 World Cup. Source: Al Jazeera

Led by manager Luis Enrique, this Spanish squad leaned heavily into a youthful “next generation” identity, featuring breakout teenage midfielders like Gavi (number 9) and Pedri (number 26) alongside veteran anchors like Sergio Busquets (number 5). They started the tournament with a massive 7-0 win over Costa Rica before eventually falling to Morocco in the Round of 16.

Would you like to see how their group stage bracket shook out, or look into one of their specific matches?

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Barcelona for the last 5 years?

The last five years have been an absolute rollercoaster for FC Barcelona. They transitioned from the emotional departure of Lionel Messi to a massive financial rebuild, a La Liga title under Xavi, and now a fresh tactical era under Hansi Flick.

Here is how the squad has shifted through the official team presentation photos over the last few years.

The 2022/23 Rebuild Era

This photo captures the official team presentation ahead of a massive transitional season. With veterans like Sergio Busquets holding down the midfield and Gerard Pique still in the mix, it marked the beginning of a heavily revamped squad under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona squad presentation, 2022/23 season. Source: FC Barcelona

The 2024/25 “La Masia” Resurgence

Fast forward to the 2024/25 squad photo, and the visual landscape changes drastically. The older guard has fully cleared out, making room for a team anchored by world-class veterans like Robert Lewandowski alongside a staggering amount of elite home-grown teenage talent like Lamine Yamal.

Official FC Barcelona squad photo, 2024/25 season. Source: FC Barcelona

Here is a quick snapshot of how their leadership and success broke down across this intense 5-year stretch:

SeasonPrimary ManagerMajor Trophies / Key Milestone2021/22Ronald Koeman / XaviThe post-Messi transition; placed 2nd in La Liga2022/23Xavi HernandezLa Liga Champions, Supercopa de España2023/24Xavi HernandezFinished 2nd in La Liga; Quarter-finals of UCL2024/25Hansi FlickExplosion of Lamine Yamal & Flick’s high-press system2025/26Hansi FlickConsolidation of the youthful La Masia core

Are you trying to track down a specific season’s kit, or want to look closer at how their lineup changed during a particular year’s Champions League run?

What role is Pepe playing in FIFA?

Depending on which “Pepe” you are referring to, the name carries two entirely different meanings right now during the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

1. Nicolas Pépé (Ivory Coast)

If you are asking about the player actively making headlines in the current tournament, Nicolas Pépé is playing a starring role as a right winger/forward for the Ivory Coast national team.

Goal.com

He just delivered a historic performance, scoring a decisive brace in a 2–0 victory over Curaçao. His goals officially secured Ivory Coast’s first-ever qualification for the World Cup knockout stage (Round of 32), earning him the Man of the Match award.

FIFA

2. Pepe (Kepler Laverán de Lima Ferreira - Portugal)

If you are referring to the legendary Portuguese central defender, he has no active playing role in this World Cup. After a legendary career spanning nearly two decades, Pepe officially retired from professional football in August 2024 at the age of 41, following Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign. He does not hold an official coaching or executive role with FIFA or the Portuguese Federation.

Bolavip

3. In the FIFA Video Game (EA Sports FC)

If your question is about the football video game series:

Nicolas Pépé features as an active, high-pace right winger cutting inside on his left foot, currently assigned to Villarreal in La Liga and the Ivory Coast national team.

Wikipedia

Pepe (Portugal) appears in historical/legacy modes or special classic ultimate team items celebrating his iconic career as one of the most aggressive and highly-rated center-backs of his generation.

Which of the two players were you looking to track stats or information for?

Pepe (Kepler Laverán de Lima Ferreira - Portugal) I’m seeing him in the VIP box on TV.

Kepler Laverán de Lima Ferreira, famously known as Pepe, is attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup purely as a dignitary and legendary spectator.

After a magnificent 23-year career at the absolute highest level of the sport, Pepe officially retired from professional football in August 2024 at the age of 41. His final professional match was Portugal’s quarter-final clash against France at Euro 2024, where he set the record as the oldest player to ever appear in a European Championship tournament.

Because of his status as one of Portugal’s greatest-ever defenders and a global icon of the game, he is frequently invited by FIFA and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to attend major matches as a VIP guest.

On television, you are seeing him supporting his former teammates—such as Cristiano Ronaldo—from the luxury suites rather than taking part in any official coaching, managerial, or administrative role.

What other players are seated in the VIP box?

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasts, the VIP boxes and luxury suites are consistently packed with iconic retired legends, federation officials, and football ambassadors.

While the exact seating charts change from game to game depending on who is playing, several high-profile football legends have been prominently spotted in the VIP sections throughout the tournament:

The Brazilian Elite: One of the most talked-about VIP box moments of the tournament featured a star-studded group of Brazilian icons, including Ronaldo Nazário, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, and goalkeeper Júlio César sharing a suite (and famously trapping FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an impromptu game of rondo when a ball bounced into their box).

Dailymotion

Portugal Ambassadors: At Portugal fixtures, Pepe is frequently accompanied by fellow Portuguese football dignitaries, legacy federation ambassadors, and close associates of the national team support staff.

FIFA Legends Ambassadors: A rotating roster of global icons—ranging from former European champions to historic North American soccer figures—are attending matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada as official tournament guests.

Because television broadcasts usually only cut to the VIP boxes during breaks in play, substitutions, or after goals, the directors tend to highlight figures like Pepe who have a direct emotional tie to the players out on the pitch.

I need pictures of each VIP. I’m looking for a former player with a shaved head.

If you are looking for a highly recognizable former player with a shaved head who is frequently featured in the FIFA VIP suites, it is highly likely you are looking at one of these legendary figures:

1. Gianni Infantino (FIFA President)

While not a former professional player, the most frequently televised man with a completely bald head in the VIP box is FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He sits at the center of the dignitary boxes for nearly every major fixture.

2. Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

If it is definitely a former player, legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos is a staple at these games. Known for his legendary powerful free kicks and his completely shaved head, he is working closely with the tournament as a FIFA Legend Ambassador.

3. Ronaldo Nazário (Brazil)

The iconic “O Fenômeno” spent much of his playing career with a shaved head. While he wears his hair slightly longer/textured these days, he is constantly in the luxury boxes side-by-side with Infantino and other legends.

Ronaldo Nazário (right) with FIFA President Gianni Infantino (center). Source: Reddit

4. Zinedine Zidane or Pierluigi Collina

Depending on the match, other iconic “shaved head” football figures include French legend Zinedine Zidane or the famous former referee Pierluigi Collina (who leads FIFA’s refereeing committee and is a regular in the VIP seats).

Do any of these names match the person you are seeing on screen?

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Show me roberto carlos

Here is Roberto Carlos, the legendary Brazilian left-back.

His completely shaved head, distinct facial features, and short goatee make him incredibly easy to spot when cameras pan over to the official FIFA VIP sections and luxury suites during international matches.

Roberto Carlos. Source: Legends Charity Game

As an official FIFA Legend Ambassador, he travels to major fixtures all over the globe. Here he is smiling while holding the iconic World Cup trophy, which he won with Brazil back in 2002.

Roberto Carlos with the World Cup trophy. Source: Forbes

Is this the person you were spotting in the suite next to Pepe?

Nope, this guy is younger. I need all bald VIP’s.

If you are looking at a former player with a shaved head who is noticeably younger than Roberto Carlos (who is in his early 50s), you are likely spotting a star from the late 2000s or 2010s generation.

Several prominent “younger” bald legends frequently populate the VIP boxes as official FIFA technical experts and match ambassadors:

Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina)

The former Inter Milan and Argentina midfield engine is in his 40s and stands out with a fully clean-shaved head and highly defined eyebrows. He works extensively with FIFA’s Technical Study Group, making him a fixture in the dignitary box for almost every major matchup.

Esteban Cambiasso. Source: FIFA Training Centre

Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands)

The legendary Dutch playmaker is also in his early 40s, sports a tightly buzzed or completely shaved head, and frequently travels as a high-profile VIP guest for major international tournaments.

Wesley Sneijder. Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

Another highly recognizable modern icon who went bald relatively early in his playing career. If the individual has sharp, athletic facial features and a completely clean-shaven head, it could be the legendary winger.

Arjen Robben. Source: Goal.com

Do any of these three match the face you are seeing on the television broadcast?

I think he moght be Portuguese...

If he is Portuguese, younger than Pepe, has a shaved head, and is sitting in the VIP box, you are likely looking at José Bosingwa.

Bosingwa is a former elite Portuguese international right-back who won the Champions League with both Porto and Chelsea. He is a prominent ambassador for the Portuguese Football Federation, is in his early 40s, and heavily sports a completely clean-shaven head and a dark beard—making him look noticeably younger than the 1990s generation of legends.

José Bosingwa. Source: UEFA.com

Another strong possibility from that exact same Portuguese generation is Raul Meireles. While Meireles is famous for a giant mohawk during his playing days, he frequently shaves his head down completely while keeping his incredibly thick, signature hipster beard and extensive neck tattoos.

Does Bosingwa look like the man you are spotting next to Pepe?

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Nope, try Brazil.

Let’s pivot to the younger generation of Brazilian legends who have completely shaved or very closely buzzed heads.

Since you mentioned he looks younger, you are likely spotting one of these high-profile stars from the 2010s era who are frequently seen traveling with the Brazilian delegation or working in ambassador roles:

Fernandinho

The long-time Manchester City and Brazil midfield anchor is a strong possibility. He is in his late 30s/early 40s, highly recognizable by his shaved head, and has a very modern, sharp aesthetic. Since retiring from European football, he frequently attends elite international events.

Fernandinho. Source: Wikipedia

Maicon

The powerhouse right-back who starred for Inter Milan and Brazil during their iconic eras. He is famously completely bald, heavily built, and looks noticeably younger than the 90s-era legends like Roberto Carlos.

Maicon. Source: FOX Sports

Miranda

The elite central defender who anchored the backline for Atlético Madrid and Brazil. He retired relatively recently, sports a completely clean-shaven head, and often represents Brazilian football at major FIFA galas and international tournaments.

Miranda. Source: Wikipedia

Do any of these younger, bald Brazilian stars look like the person you are seeing on screen?

Whiter

If the individual is noticeably lighter-skinned, younger than Roberto Carlos, and connected to Brazil, there are a couple of very prominent former Brazilian national team stars from the 2000s and 2010s who fit that description perfectly.

1. Kaká (Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite)

While he historically had a full head of hair during his playing career, Kaká is one of the most visible younger Brazilian legends actively attending World Cup events in a VIP capacity. If the person you are seeing has incredibly sharp, handsome features and a lighter complexion, it could be him—even if he has significantly shortened or shaved down his hair recently for a cleaner look.

Kaká at a FIFA World Cup presentation. Source: FOX Sports

2. Diego Ribas (Diego Ribas da Cunha)

The former star midfielder for Porto, Atletico Madrid, Flamengo, and the Brazilian national team is in his late 30s / early 40s. He has very light skin and sharp features, and since transitioning into an ambassador and media pundit role, he frequently sports a sharply faded, closely cropped, or completely shaved hairstyle with a neat beard.

Diego Ribas. Source: Atletico Madrid

3. Alexandre Pato

The former wonderkid striker for AC Milan and Brazil is still in his mid-30s. Pato famously shocked fans a few seasons ago by completely shaving his head clean. He is fair-skinned and a regular at high-profile international football functions.

Alexandre Pato. Source: Transfermarkt

Do either of these faces match the younger, lighter-skinned individual you’re trying to identify in the suite?

Give me all blad Barcelona players for the last 15 years, every single one.

If the person you are looking at is lighter-skinned, younger than Roberto Carlos, and has a Barcelona connection from the last 15 years, the list shrinks down to a few definitive names.

Here is every single notable player who played for FC Barcelona between 2011 and 2026 who was either completely bald, regularly shaved their head skin-short, or is currently bald:

1. Javier Mascherano (Argentina)

At Barcelona: 2010–2018

The Look: Fair-skinned, completely bald, incredibly sharp facial features. He is a massive legend for both Argentina and Barcelona, and at 42 years old, he works closely with youth coaching and FIFA/CONMEBOL. He is a frequent VIP guest at international matches.

2. Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

At Barcelona: 2002–2018

The Look: Very pale complexion, completely bald on top with short hair on the sides (or fully shaved). He is one of the most famous Barcelona players in history. Since his recent retirement from active playing, he is an elite global ambassador often seen in VIP boxes.

3. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark)

At Barcelona: 2020–2022

The Look: Fair/light-mixed complexion, a completely clean-shaven bald head, and a short beard. The Danish forward is in his mid-30s and a very distinct modern player.

4. Oriol Romeu (Spain)

At Barcelona: 2010–2011 & 2023–2025

Wikipedia

The Look: Light-skinned, heavily built, and famously sports a completely smooth, shaved bald head with a thick dark beard. He is 34 years old.

5. Bojan Krkić (Spain)

At Barcelona: 2007–2011 (and returned to the club management recently)

The Look: Fair-skinned, very young-looking facial features. While he had curly hair as a player, he now works as a Barça Football Coordinator and often travels to major international scouting events sporting a very closely buzzed/shaved head.

6. Jordi Alba (Spain)

At Barcelona: 2012–2023

The Look: Fair skin, sharp features. While he currently has hair, Alba famously went through a phase during his Barcelona career where he completely buzzed/shaved his head to the skin.

The “Wild Card” Manager: Pep Guardiola

Though he left his managerial post at Barcelona in 2012, he is the ultimate “bald Barcelona icon.” If the cameras are showing a fair-skinned, sharply dressed, world-famous bald man in his early 50s talking to VIPs, it is almost always Pep.

Do any of these specific Barcelona faces match the mystery man on your screen?

Javier Mascherano

That is exactly him! Javier Mascherano makes perfect sense—he is a massive fixture in those VIP boxes.

Now that you know his name, it is easy to trace why he is there. At 42 years old, Mascherano is currently the head coach of the Argentina Under-20 national team and the Olympic squad. Because of his dual role as an active elite youth coach for Argentina and a certified “FIFA Legend,” he attends these World Cup matches to scout emerging young global talent and represent the Argentine football federation.

During his prime playing days at Barcelona (2010–2018), he was affectionately nicknamed “El Jefecito” (The Little Chief) because of his incredible leadership, tactical intelligence, and fierce defensive style alongside guys like Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué.

Great eye catching him on the broadcast! Would you like to look into his managerial career with Argentina, or perhaps see some of his stats from his legendary Barcelona days?