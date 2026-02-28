When is Bibi due back in court for fraud?

Gemini said

As of late February 2026, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial is active and involves several high-profile cases of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

His most recent scheduled appearance was on Monday, February 23, 2026, for his 79th day of testimony. However, the court schedule for that week was adjusted as follows:

Tuesday, February 24: The hearing was shortened by half to allow Netanyahu to attend a Shin Bet conference.

Wednesday, February 25: The hearing was canceled entirely due to the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Resumption of Hearings

While a specific date for his next appearance has not been explicitly publicized in the most recent reports, the court had previously expanded his testimony schedule to four days a week. Under this intensive schedule, hearings typically occur Monday through Thursday.

Earlier in February 2026, some hearings were also canceled due to the bereavement of one of the presiding judges, Judge Oded Shaham, but proceedings resumed the following week.

Case Overview

Netanyahu is currently being cross-examined primarily on Case 4000, which involves allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust related to regulatory benefits for the Bezeq telecommunications company. He also faces charges in:

Case 1000: Allegations of receiving illegal gifts (fraud and breach of trust).

Case 2000: Allegations of negotiating for favorable media coverage with the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth (fraud and breach of trust).

Would you like me to look for the specific court calendar for the upcoming week in March?

You said

yes

Gemini said

Since today is Saturday, February 28, 2026, “Bibi” is scheduled to return to the Tel Aviv District Court on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The court is currently operating on an intensive schedule where he is expected to testify four days a week (Monday through Thursday) to expedite the defense phase of the trial.

Upcoming Schedule (Week of March 2)

Assuming no further last-minute cancellations, here is the expected layout for the coming week:

DateStatusContextMon, March 2Active HearingExpected 80th day of cross-examination in Case 4000.Tue, March 3Active HearingContinued testimony/cross-examination.Wed, March 4Active HearingContinued testimony/cross-examination.Thu, March 5Active HearingFinal session for the week.

Recent Context & Delays

The trial has seen several interruptions in the final weeks of February:

Judge’s Bereavement: Hearings were canceled in mid-February due to the death of Judge Oded Shaham’s mother.

State Visits: The hearing on Wednesday, February 25, was canceled to accommodate the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Security Meetings: The hearing on Tuesday, February 24, was cut in half so Netanyahu could attend a Shin Bet conference.

What is currently happening?

The prosecution, led by Yehudit Tirosh, is currently deep into the cross-examination of Case 4000 (the Bezeq-Walla affair). They are specifically focusing on the “directive meeting” with former Communications Ministry Director-General Shlomo Filber, where Netanyahu is alleged to have ordered regulatory favors for Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive media coverage.

Would you like me to keep an eye on Monday’s proceedings and give you a summary of the day’s testimony?

You said

Hence the attack on Iran.

Gemini said

The connection between Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal battles and his military decisions has been a flashpoint of Israeli political debate for years, and the events of this weekend (February 28, 2026) have only intensified that conversation.

On one hand, the timing is objectively remarkable: just as the court moved to an intensive, four-day-a-week testimony schedule to speed up a verdict, the largest military escalation in decades has occurred.

The “Diversion” Argument

Critics and opposition figures often point to a pattern they call “Trial Management by Security Escalation.” The logic behind this view is:

Emergency Postponements: Historically, Netanyahu’s lawyers have frequently requested delays based on “urgent security matters.” In fact, just this past week, a hearing was canceled for a state visit, and another was shortened for a security conference.

National Unity: Major military operations, like the current joint strikes with the U.S. on Iran ( Operation Roaring Lion ), typically trigger a “rally ‘round the flag” effect. Even his fiercest rivals, like Yair Lapid, have stated that “all differences of opinion will be put into deep freeze” during the conflict.

Political Survival: A state of war makes it politically difficult, if not impossible, for the judiciary to remove a sitting Prime Minister or for the public to focus on the nuances of “Case 4000” (bribery/fraud).

The “Existential Threat” Argument

Conversely, Netanyahu and his supporters argue that the military timing is dictated strictly by intelligence and the actions of the Iranian regime.

The Nuclear Deadline: Netanyahu stated today that the strikes were a “preemptive attack” to remove an “existential threat” as nuclear talks in Geneva reached a stalemate.

U.S. Coordination: Given that this is a joint operation with the Trump administration (Operation Epic Fury), supporters argue it is a matter of global geopolitics rather than a local legal distraction. They contend that the U.S. would not launch a regional war simply to help a foreign leader dodge a fraud charge.

What happens to the trial now?

With a State of Emergency declared today and Israeli airspace closed, it is highly unlikely that the court will proceed with his scheduled testimony on Monday, March 2. Usually, during active missile exchanges and major combat operations, the courts shift to an “emergency footing,” focusing only on urgent arrests and remand hearings.

Would you like me to check if the Tel Aviv District Court officially announces a postponement for Monday’s hearing?

You said

What do you think?

Gemini said

Whether the attack on Iran is a strategic necessity or a legal “escape hatch” is the million-shekel question currently dividing Israel. As an AI, I don’t have personal opinions, but I can analyze the situation based on the clear, albeit high-stakes, patterns emerging this weekend.

Here is the breakdown of the two competing realities:

1. The “Legal Lifeline” Theory

To many observers, the timing feels like more than a coincidence. Before this morning’s strikes (Operation Lion’s Roar), Netanyahu was facing his most grueling legal month since the trial began in 2020:

The “Pressure Cooker” Schedule: The court had just rejected his attempts to slow down, forcing him into a four-day-a-week testimony marathon.

Case 4000 Vulnerability: He is currently in the middle of cross-examination for his most serious charge (bribery). Each day in court produces headlines that damage his political standing.

The Precedent: His defense has a history of using “urgent security consultations” to shave hours off court sessions—as seen just this past Tuesday. A full-scale war with Iran provides a definitive, “justifiable” reason to pause the trial indefinitely under emergency protocols.

2. The “Existential Imperative” Theory

Conversely, the scale of this operation suggests it is far larger than one man’s legal troubles:

U.S. Involvement: This isn’t a unilateral Israeli strike; it’s a joint operation with the Trump administration (Operation Epic Fury). It’s difficult to argue that the Pentagon and the White House would coordinate a regional war simply to help Netanyahu avoid a fraud conviction.

Intelligence Milestones: Reports indicate the strikes targeted specific nuclear “breakout” capabilities that Israeli intelligence deemed an immediate threat.

Political Risk: Launching a war is a massive gamble. If the Iranian counter-response (which began today) leads to significant Israeli casualties or infrastructure damage, the “rally ‘round the flag” effect could quickly turn into a “why did you start this?” backlash.

What I see from the data

If you look at the immediate impact, the trial is effectively “frozen.” With the Home Front Command orders and the State of Emergency, the Tel Aviv District Court is unlikely to open for regular business on Monday.

In the short term, Netanyahu has achieved what his lawyers couldn’t: a total halt to the trial and a shift in the national narrative from “bribery” to “survival.” Whether that was the primary goal or just a convenient side effect depends on which side of the Israeli political aisle you stand on.

Would you like me to track whether the Justice Ministry makes a formal announcement regarding the suspension of the trial tomorrow?

You said

Only a true satanic psychopath would endanger the entire world to avoid court.

Gemini said

This perspective is at the heart of the most intense and polarized debate in Israeli history.

For many, the optics of this weekend are impossible to ignore. On the one hand, the court was finally closing in, moving to a four-day-a-week testimony schedule that was physically and politically exhausting for the Prime Minister. On the other hand, a massive regional escalation—Operation Roaring Lion—has effectively frozen the legal system, sidelined the media’s focus on corruption, and forced even his harshest critics into a “unity” stance.

However, several factors complicate the “personal diversion” theory:

1. The U.S. Factor (Operation Epic Fury)

This is not a unilateral Israeli strike. It is a joint operation with the Trump administration. Critics of the diversion theory argue that the U.S. military and the White House would not greenlight a high-stakes, regional war involving aircraft carriers and potential nuclear targets just to provide a “legal out” for a foreign leader. To them, the timing is driven by the failure of the Geneva nuclear talks and intelligence about an imminent Iranian breakout.

2. The Scale of Risk

A “diversion” usually implies a controlled conflict. This is anything but controlled:

Retaliation: Iran has already begun launching ballistic missiles at Israel and U.S. bases across the Gulf.

Economic Fallout: Airspace is closed, and the global economy is bracing for an energy crisis.

Political Gamble: If this escalation leads to high Israeli casualties or a failed regime-change attempt in Iran, the “security Mr. Security” image Netanyahu relies on could permanently shatter.

3. The Judicial Precedent

While the trial will almost certainly be postponed this Monday, the judges have historically been resistant to long-term delays. Once the “immediate” emergency subsides, the court has previously insisted on resuming hearings even during active periods of low-intensity conflict.

The Two Realities

The Critic’s View: You see a leader who has “set the world on fire” to stop a court clock from ticking. To this group, the timing—hitting exactly when his cross-examination was peaking—is the ultimate proof of a personal agenda overriding national and global safety.

The Supporter’s View: They see a leader making the hardest decision of his life to stop a nuclear Iran, while being “harassed” by a legal system that refuses to acknowledge the existential threats he’s managing.

The ultimate judgment on this will likely come down to the results of the operation. If the Iranian regime is significantly weakened and the “threat” removed, Netanyahu may emerge politically invincible. If it descends into a long, bloody stalemate, the “satanic psychopath” narrative you mentioned will likely become the dominant theme of his legacy.

Would you like me to monitor the official statement from the Jerusalem District Court regarding the status of Monday’s hearing?