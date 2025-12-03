Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wendy perzow's avatar
wendy perzow
4h

Things I know nothing about, as is often the case with this subject matter, nevertheless, find fascinating reading through to the end !

Oh, to be reborn with a math brain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture