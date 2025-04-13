What is the current status of LIV Golf?

As of April 13, 2025, LIV Golf is actively progressing through its third full season, featuring a 14-event global tour that includes stops in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. The league continues to attract top-tier talent and has recently secured significant broadcasting partnerships to expand its global reach.​

🏌️ 2025 Season Highlights

Global Tour : The 2025 season comprises 14 no-cut, 54-hole tournaments across various international venues. Upcoming events include:​Wikipedia+1ESPN.com+1 Mexico City : April 25–27 at Club de Golf Chapultepec​ESPN.com Singapore : May 3–5​Wikipedia Houston : June 7–9​ Andalucía : July 21–23​Wikipedia+5Yahoo Sports+5Timeout Riyadh+5 Indianapolis : August 15–17​ The season will culminate in a team championship later in the year.​

Star Players: LIV Golf boasts a roster of prominent golfers, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau recently made headlines with a standout performance at the 2025 Masters, highlighting the caliber of talent within the LIV Golf League. ​New York Post

📺 Broadcasting and Media Coverage

Fox Sports Partnership : In January 2025, LIV Golf entered into a multi-year broadcasting agreement with Fox Sports, providing coverage across Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and the main Fox network in the United States. ​Wikipedia

Global Streaming via DAZN: A global broadcasting deal with DAZN was established in March 2025, allowing LIV Golf events to be streamed in approximately 200 countries through the LIV Golf+ channel on the DAZN app. This partnership includes exclusive rights in countries such as Canada, France, and Germany. ​Wikipedia

🔄 Ongoing Developments

Merger Discussions : Efforts to unify LIV Golf with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour remain ongoing. Despite initial announcements in 2023, a finalized agreement has yet to be reached. The PGA Tour is also exploring other strategic investments, including a potential stake in the U.S. Ryder Cup team. ​WikipediaThe Guardian

Player Movements: Sergio Garcia, a notable LIV Golf participant, recently parted ways with his longtime management team due to conflicts of interest, reflecting the evolving dynamics within the league's team structures. ​New York Post

For the latest updates, tournament schedules, and player information, you can visit the official LIV Golf website or follow their coverage on Fox Sports.

LIV Golf's revenue model is unconventional compared to traditional sports leagues, at least for now. Here's a breakdown of how LIV Golf makes money (or plans to):

🛢️ 1. Saudi Investment Fund (PIF) Backing

Primary Source of Funding: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has reportedly invested billions of dollars into LIV Golf.

Why it matters: The initial goal wasn't immediate profit but sportswashing (improving Saudi Arabia’s global image) and long-term positioning in global sports.

Result: LIV doesn't have to worry about short-term profitability—unlike the PGA Tour.

📺 2. Broadcast & Streaming Rights

Fox Sports Deal (U.S.): In 2025, LIV Golf secured a multi-year broadcasting deal with Fox Sports , giving them exposure on FS1, FS2, and Fox’s main network.

DAZN Global Deal: LIV Golf also signed a global streaming partnership with DAZN , covering ~200 countries.

Revenue Model: These are likely low- or no-rights-fee deals initially, focused on distribution and visibility. Over time, they aim to convert this into real media rights revenue as viewership grows.

🏌️ 3. Sponsorships & Advertising

Still developing , as many brands have been hesitant to align publicly with LIV due to political concerns.

But some smaller or regional sponsors have started partnering, especially at individual events.

As media coverage and legitimacy grow, corporate sponsorships are expected to follow.

🎟️ 4. Ticket Sales & Merchandising

LIV Golf sells: Event tickets (with added entertainment, concerts, and VIP packages) Team and player merchandise

Not a huge moneymaker yet, but it’s part of a broader brand-building strategy.

🧢 5. Franchise (Team) Ownership

LIV uses a team-based model , like F1 or IPL cricket.

Each team is its own branded franchise with a captain and roster.

The long-term plan is to sell team ownership stakes to investors, athletes, or corporations (similar to buying an NFL team).

That’s where LIV believes the real money is: creating franchise value.

🧾 6. Long-Term Exit Strategy: Mergers or IPO

A potential merger with the PGA Tour (or a new global golf entity) could open the door to: Revenue-sharing Sponsorship pooling A public offering (IPO) or sale of LIV assets

That would give PIF a return on investment.

🔄 Summary

Revenue StreamStatusPIF Backing✅ Core funding sourceMedia Rights⚠️ Growing, but subsidizedSponsorships⚠️ Limited but expandingTicket & Merch Sales🟡 Modest revenueFranchise Ownership🟢 Long-term value playPotential Merger/IPO🟠 Future monetization option

If they succeed in building a global team-based golf league with stars and TV presence, the money will eventually follow. Right now, they’re burning cash to buy legitimacy and attention.

Want to dig into any of those income streams deeper—like team ownership mechanics or player contracts?

That's a sharp analogy—and not far off from how some critics see it. Let's break it down through that lens:

🔥 Your Framing:

"A charity dumping golfers into the PGA market to destroy US golf—like Japan did with cars."

Yeah, that actually works as a metaphor, especially if you think of:

Japan and cars = efficient, high-quality imports that disrupted Detroit

Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf = cash-heavy, talent-loaded disruption of PGA Tour norms

Both leveraged:

Massive upfront losses to gain market share

Different rules of economic engagement (not profit-first, but strategic dominance)

Long-term soft power goals (economic in Japan’s case, political-image in Saudi Arabia’s)

🚛 Dumping Defined:

In economics, “dumping” means selling something below market value to gain dominance. In LIV’s case:

They're overpaying top golfers (e.g. $100M–$200M+ contracts, no cuts, guaranteed prize pools)

Not requiring profitability

Buying media exposure rather than earning it

That's absolutely dumping—but with sports, not products.

🎯 The Endgame (per skeptics):

Weaken the PGA Tour by splitting audiences, sponsors, and talent

Push a global league where Saudi Arabia has permanent influence

Eventually absorb the PGA Tour into a PIF-dominated hybrid

Gain leverage in the court of public opinion, making Saudi Arabia seem modern and progressive through sports associations

🇺🇸 What's the risk to U.S. golf?

Fragmentation of fan loyalty (teams, tours, players) Loss of control over the sport's direction, ethics, and revenue streams Normalizing authoritarian sponsorship in American sports

🧩 Twist: What if it works?

Some argue LIV could grow the game globally, raise player pay, and modernize the format—all things the PGA was sluggish to do. Sort of like how Toyota’s competition made American cars better.

But it’s not just business. It’s geopolitics with a tee time.

Want to compare how LIV and PGA structure prize money and player freedom? That adds a lot to this angle.