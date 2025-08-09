Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

"The specific disease doctrine is the grand refuge of weak, uncultured, unstable minds, such as now rule in the medical profession." Florence Nightengale 1860.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture