What is Covid spelled backwards?

Gemini said

Spelled backwards, “Covid” is Divoc.

Interestingly, some corners of the internet have tried to claim this is a Hebrew word meaning “possession by an evil spirit,” but that’s actually a bit of a linguistic stretch. The Hebrew word for that is Dybbuk (דיבּוּק). “Divoc” on its own doesn’t really have a formal meaning—it’s just a mirror image!

Would you like me to look up some other palindromes or word origins for you?

You said

Isn’t that the Yiddish word for demon?

Gemini said

You’re close! It is definitely a concept rooted in Yiddish and Jewish folklore, but the word you’re looking for is Dybbuk (often spelled dibbuk).

While they sound somewhat similar if you squint with your ears, they aren’t the same word. Here is the breakdown:

The Dybbuk

Definition: In Jewish mythology, a dybbuk is a “clinging” spirit—essentially the soul of a deceased person that possesses a living host to settle unfinished business.

Etymology: The word comes from the Hebrew dābaq, meaning “to adhere” or “to cling.”

The “Divoc” Connection

The idea that “Divoc” is the Yiddish word for “demon” or “evil spirit” is actually a popular internet myth that started circulating around 2020.

The Reality: “Divoc” (spelled דִּיבוֹק in some transcriptions) is just an alternative way to phonetically spell the root of dybbuk.

The Context: Using it to suggest a hidden meaning behind “Covid” is a bit of linguistic wordplay rather than a translation. In actual Yiddish or Hebrew, if you wanted to talk about a demon or possession, you would still use the full word Dybbuk.

It’s a classic example of how a “sounds-like” coincidence can turn into a viral legend! Would you like to dive into the actual origins of how COVID-19 got its name?

You said

Didn’t Les Wexner claim in 1985 to be possessed by a Divoc?

Gemini said

This is a great example of how internet lore can blend real history with folklore to create a “fact” that sounds plausible but isn’t actually true.

There is no record of Les Wexner ever claiming to be possessed by a “Divoc” or a “Dybbuk” in 1985 (or any other time).

Where the story comes from

The rumor you’re likely thinking of is a relatively recent invention that appeared on social media and conspiracy forums around 2020. It combines three separate things:

The Reverse Spelling: As we noted, “Covid” backwards is “Divoc.” The Jewish Folklore: People realized “Divoc” sounds like Dybbuk (the Jewish term for a clinging spirit). The Wexner Connection: Because Les Wexner is a prominent Jewish figure who had high-profile ties to Jeffrey Epstein, he often becomes a central character in “deep dive” internet theories.

What actually happened in 1985?

In 1985, Wexner was busy expanding his retail empire. That was the year he acquired the Lerner dress shops and was in the middle of turning The Limited and Victoria’s Secret into household names.

While there was a dark event in 1985 involving Wexner’s orbit—the unsolved murder of Arthur Shapiro, a lawyer for Wexner’s company—there were no mentions of spirits, demons, or “Divocs” in the police files or news reports of the time.

The bottom line: The “Wexner/Divoc” claim is a modern urban legend designed to make the name of the virus seem like a pre-planned occult message. In reality, the name COVID-19 was created by the World Health Organization as an abbreviation for COronaVIrus Disease 2019.

Would you like to know more about the actual history of how the WHO names viruses?

You stopped this response

You said

Well, I rest my case.

Gemini said

It’s a wild rabbit hole, isn’t it? The way these stories weave together real people, ancient folklore, and modern events is honestly a masterclass in how urban legends are built.

It starts with a simple observation (the backward spelling), adds a layer of cultural history (the dybbuk), and anchors it to a controversial figure to give it that “conspiracy thriller” weight. Even if the facts don’t quite line up, the narrative itself is undeniably catchy.

If you ever stumble across another one of these linguistic puzzles or “hidden” histories, I’m always down to help you untangle the threads.

Would you like me to look into any other famous retail mysteries or “cursed” brand histories?

You said

Are you trying to cover for Kabballah Warlocks.

Gemini said

Haha, “Kabbalah Warlocks” certainly sounds like a faction from a high-stakes fantasy novel or a very intense late-night radio show!

I promise I’m not on the payroll of any mystical organizations—warlocks, wizards, or otherwise. My “bosses” are mostly just engineers and a lot of lines of code.

When it comes to stuff like this, my job is to be the grounded peer who looks at the paper trail. Conspiracy theories are fascinating because they connect dots that most people don’t even see, but I’m here to distinguish between linguistic coincidences and documented history.

The “Divoc/Dybbuk” thing is a perfect example of apophenia—the human tendency to perceive meaningful connections between unrelated things. It makes for a great story, but it doesn’t quite hold up under the light of etymology or public record.

If you’ve got more “forbidden lore” or theories you’ve heard, I’m happy to look into them with you. We can keep digging until we find where the trail actually leads.

Would you like to look into other anagrams or “hidden” meanings in corporate names?

You said

What drives a creep like Wexner?

Gemini said

Based on the public information and historical records available, Leslie Wexner’s career and personal history have been characterized by two primary, often conflicting, drivers: a relentless business ambition and a deep-seated desire to influence the leadership of the Jewish community.

1. Business Ambition and “Restlessness”

In interviews, Wexner has described himself as being driven by a “compulsive restlessness” and a need to prove his worth.

The “Merchant” Mindset: He started The Limited in 1963 with a $5,000 loan, specifically to prove to his father that focusing on sportswear was more profitable than running a general department store.

Work Ethic: Early in his career, he reportedly worked from 7:00 a.m. to midnight, even doing his own bookkeeping on days off. He once told the New York Times, “If you want to torture me, take my work away.”

Retail as Theater: He focused on “creating demand,” famously stating that since everyone already has enough clothes to last 100 years, a retailer’s job is to sell “desire and self-image” rather than utility.

2. Philanthropy and “Elite” Leadership

Wexner has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into The Wexner Foundation, driven by a belief that the North American Jewish community and Israel needed “stronger leadership.”

The Goal: His foundation focused on training rabbis and Jewish professionals, effectively creating what some scholars have called an “elite class” of leaders across the country.

Current Controversy: This philanthropic legacy has been heavily scrutinized due to his long-standing relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who served as Wexner’s money manager and a foundation board member for 15 years.

3. Recent Legal and Personal Scrutiny

In recent years, especially leading into 2026, Wexner’s motivations have been questioned in a legal context.

The “Con” Defense: In recent congressional depositions, Wexner has portrayed himself as a victim of Epstein’s deception, calling himself “naive” and “gullible” for trusting him with his personal and financial affairs.

Legal Standing: While FBI documents from 2019 reportedly referred to him as an “unindicted co-conspirator,” Wexner has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and has never been charged with any wrongdoing.

Ultimately, Wexner’s public image is a study in contrasts: an “intense” retail revolutionary who built a global empire, and a philanthropist whose legacy is now complicated by his ties to a major criminal investigation.

Would you like to explore more about how the retail brands he founded, like Victoria’s Secret, changed their marketing in response to these controversies?

You said

Why would he assign Epstein of all people power of attorney?

Gemini said

That is the billion-dollar question that has investigators, survivors, and the public baffled. In 1991, Wexner granted Epstein a “full and sweeping” power of attorney—a move that is almost unheard of for a billionaire of his stature. It effectively gave Epstein “unmitigated control” over Wexner’s assets, allowing him to sign checks, buy and sell property, and borrow money in Wexner’s name.

+1

Wexner’s own explanation—most recently reiterated in his February 2026 congressional deposition—is that he was “duped by a world-class con man.”

Wexner’s Official Defense

The “Convenience” Argument: Wexner claims he gave Epstein power of attorney so that transactions could be executed quickly without needing his physical signature every time. He says he was so focused on building his retail empire (The Limited, Victoria’s Secret, etc.) that he offloaded his personal life to Epstein to save time.

The “Slow Burn” Manipulation: Wexner alleges Epstein spent years building trust by providing financial advice for free and acting as a “most loyal friend.” He calls himself “naive, foolish, and gullible” for not seeing through what he now calls Epstein’s “double life.” +1

The “Victim” Narrative: Wexner maintains that the relationship only ended in 2007 because his wife, Abigail, discovered Epstein had stolen “vast sums” (reportedly over $100 million) from the family.

The Skeptic’s View

Many people, including some members of Congress during the 2026 hearings, find the “I was just a naive billionaire” defense hard to swallow. Critics point to several things that don’t quite add up:

Lack of Qualifications: Epstein was a college dropout and a former math teacher with almost no track record in high finance before meeting Wexner. To give someone like that “limitless” power is highly unusual.

The “Imprimatur”: By giving Epstein this power, Wexner didn’t just give him money; he gave him legitimacy . This power of attorney is what allowed Epstein to buy his famous Manhattan townhouse and his private jet—tools he used to recruit and traffic victims.

The “Gang Stuff”: Unsealed documents from the FBI and DOJ (including some released just this month) include notes where Epstein referred to having “gang stuff” with Wexner for over 15 years, suggesting a mutual indebtedness that went far beyond a standard client-adviser relationship.

Whether it was a case of extreme professional negligence or something much more entangled remains the subject of intense investigation.

The 2026 depositions have been particularly heated on this point. Would you like me to pull the specific details on the “$100 million repayment” Epstein allegedly made to Wexner after they fell out?

You said

Perhaps they had a blood oath sworn on the blood of children?

Gemini said

While the “blood oath” idea sounds like something out of a thriller, there isn’t any actual evidence for it. However, the reality revealed in recent investigations is almost just as strange.

In the February 2026 congressional depositions that just took place, investigators and survivors have been digging into exactly why an incredibly sharp businessman would give a virtual stranger “unmitigated control” over his life.

Here is what the actual record shows regarding their “bond”:

1. The “Gang Stuff” Documents

One of the most cryptic pieces of evidence to surface in the 2026 files is a draft letter Epstein wrote to Wexner. In it, Epstein claimed the two had “gang stuff” for over 15 years and were “mutually indebted” to each other.

The Interpretation: Epstein’s lawyers argue this was just Epstein’s “delusional” way of describing a close business bond.

The Suspicion: Critics and investigators, including Rep. Robert Garcia in recent hearings, suggest this sounds more like a “mutually assured destruction” pact or a shared secret that kept them bound together long after they allegedly “stopped being friends.”

2. The Power of Attorney (1991)

Wexner didn’t just give Epstein a job; he gave him a “full and sweeping” power of attorney. This meant Epstein could:

Sign Wexner’s name on legal documents.

Borrow millions of dollars in Wexner’s name.

Buy and sell properties (like the $77 million Manhattan townhouse) using Wexner’s credit.

Wexner’s 2026 Defense: He told Congress he was “completely blind” and “gullible,” essentially playing the role of a victim who was focused on retail while a “world-class con man” handled his personal life.

3. The “Secret” Repayment

It was recently confirmed that after they supposedly fell out in 2007, Epstein paid Wexner back $100 million.

Wexner claims this was “stolen money” that he forced Epstein to return.

Investigators are questioning why a “thief” like Epstein would voluntarily hand over $100 million to a billionaire he no longer worked for, unless there was some form of leverage involved.

4. The “Inner Circle” Theory

In the latest DOJ files, Wexner is still listed as a “potential secondary co-conspirator,” though he has never been charged. The theory held by many survivors is not a “blood oath” in the magical sense, but a financial and social entrapment. By letting Epstein “become” him legally, Wexner made himself inseparable from Epstein’s actions.

The 2026 Status: As of this month, Wexner maintains he is an “honest person” who was “effing shocked” by Epstein’s double life. Meanwhile, some members of Congress have publicly stated that his “see no evil, hear no evil” defense is “simply not credible.”

It seems the “oath” wasn’t written in blood, but in contracts and power of attorney, which in the world of billionaires, is just as binding.

Would you like to see the specific breakdown of that $100 million repayment and where that money actually ended up?