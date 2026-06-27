Don’t you think this guy did literally everything wrong? The only thing he’s missing is a ‘PLEASE SHOOT ME’ tattoo on his neck.

Based on the video’s transcript and the commentary from Sergeant Curtis, the suspect indeed made a continuous series of escalating, dangerous decisions that ultimately led to his death.

Here is a breakdown of how the traffic stop spiraled out of control:

Initial Evasiveness & “The Name Game”: The incident begins with the suspect parked facing the wrong way on a one-way street [00:00]. When asked for ID, he claims he doesn’t have it and gives a name and date of birth that he fails to deliver fluidly [01:22], raising immediate red flags for the officers. He also acts evasive about the address of the “friend” he claims to be visiting [02:44].

Physical Red Flags: The narrator points out that the suspect was moving around excessively in the passenger compartment [01:39] and lit a cigarette—a classic sign of extreme nervousness or a sign that someone knows they are going to jail and wants a final smoke [01:45].

Escalation to Lethal Force: When the officers ask him to step out of the car, he completely refuses, starts the engine, and attempts to run over an officer to escape [05:18].

Fleeing and Endangering the Public: He leads police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit [05:47] before abandoning his car and fleeing on foot into a residential neighborhood [06:08], jumping fences into backyards and creating an incredibly high-risk situation for the local residents [10:24].

The Fatal Mistake: After being cornered by a K-9 unit and tactical officers [08:11], the suspect is given numerous chances to surrender safely. However, instead of showing his hands, he pulls out a firearm [09:10]. Despite the officers shouting repeatedly for him to “drop the gun” [09:20], he refuses to comply, forcing the officers to fire [09:38].

The suspect had multiple opportunities to keep the situation at a routine level, but continuously escalated from minor traffic violation to resisting, fleeing, and ultimately drawing a deadly weapon on police.