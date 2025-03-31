Well, Well, Well, the Plot Thickens...
Pfizer Wrote me back!!!
On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 7:15 AM, AEReporting,USA <USA.AEReporting@pfizer.com> wrote:
Dear colleague,
Please kindly confirm the first link below since it cannot be opened.
https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335
Best regards,
Aria on behalf of US DSU
From: Timothy Winey <TimothyWiney@——————————>
Dear [Pfizer Legal Representative],
I am writing to formally notify Pfizer of a potential solution to the documented issue of blood clot formation following administration of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections. Given the significant and ongoing global concerns regarding post-vaccination thrombotic events, I believe it is in Pfizer’s best interest—both ethically and legally—to explore every available remedy.
I am prepared to provide details on this solution, contingent upon good-faith engagement from your side. If Pfizer declines to respond, it may be reasonably inferred that the company has no interest in mitigating harm, despite being presented with a viable avenue to do so. I trust that is not the case.
Please confirm receipt of this message and indicate whether you are willing to discuss this matter further. Silence will be noted as a deliberate choice.
Sincerely,
Timothy Winey
https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335
https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/content/are-mrna-vaccines-inducing-sanarelli-shwartzman-phenomenon
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/12
https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1
Hydrophobic Catalysis by L-Ascorbic Acid: A supramolecular Strategy to counter the SARS-CoV2 ADP Ribose Glycohydrolase (figshare.com)