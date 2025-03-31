On Monday, March 31st, 2025 at 7:15 AM, AEReporting,USA <USA.AEReporting@pfizer.com> wrote:



Please kindly confirm the first link below since it cannot be opened.



Subject: FW: [EXTERNAL] Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots



I am writing to formally notify Pfizer of a potential solution to the documented issue of blood clot formation following administration of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections. Given the significant and ongoing global concerns regarding post-vaccination thrombotic events, I believe it is in Pfizer’s best interest—both ethically and legally—to explore every available remedy.

I am prepared to provide details on this solution, contingent upon good-faith engagement from your side. If Pfizer declines to respond, it may be reasonably inferred that the company has no interest in mitigating harm, despite being presented with a viable avenue to do so. I trust that is not the case.

Please confirm receipt of this message and indicate whether you are willing to discuss this matter further. Silence will be noted as a deliberate choice.

Timothy Winey

https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/content/are-mrna-vaccines-inducing-sanarelli-shwartzman-phenomenon

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/12

https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1

Hydrophobic Catalysis by L-Ascorbic Acid: A supramolecular Strategy to counter the SARS-CoV2 ADP Ribose Glycohydrolase (figshare.com)