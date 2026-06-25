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Interesting you were there shortly after. Coincidently so was my friend Winston the following day.

Rendlesham Forest UFO sighting: Eyewitness Colonel Charles Halt

7 News Spotlight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JBwH6yHEDo

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