Timothy Winey
Jan 23, 2025
Well Son of a B*Tch!!!
My Account is Back Without Explanation
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Timothy-Winey
I was hopeful that the whole site was malfunctioning or they were doing some update and a glitch occurred. 🙌 Clearly it is time to get all that research backed up in a couple other places.