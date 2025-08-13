Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWell, Isn't This Lovely!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWell, Isn't This Lovely!Timothy WineyAug 13, 20254Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWell, Isn't This Lovely!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Sharehttps://rumble.com/v6xhtmy-flashback-obama-and-fauci-prove-they-should-be-charged-with-crimes-against-.html4Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWell, Isn't This Lovely!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
“Aww, that’s so sweet.”
They should both be buried under the jail. The Manchurian Candidate speaks while Dr, Mengele looks on.