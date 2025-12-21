Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
10m

Fascinating dissection of how fee-stacking bureaucracy creates perverse incentives. The regional border fee structure turning corpses into "taxable cargo" is such a perfect example of unintended policy consequences. Reminds me of how complex multi-jurisdictional tax systems always generate this type of arbitrage behavior, only usually its about money not...bodies. The fact that families are forced into macabre cost-benefit calculations over something as basic as death really shows how fragmented governance can spiral into absurdity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture