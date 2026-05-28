But at that time we were fighting Global Freezing. I remember the Fruit Brute switch plate in my room. It was from a General Mills message campaign that used the cereal box prize for its distribution. “Fruit brute says turn out the lights.” The campaign was to conserve energy to stop the earth from freezing. Times have changed
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But at that time we were fighting Global Freezing. I remember the Fruit Brute switch plate in my room. It was from a General Mills message campaign that used the cereal box prize for its distribution. “Fruit brute says turn out the lights.” The campaign was to conserve energy to stop the earth from freezing. Times have changed