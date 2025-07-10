Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWearables...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWearables...Timothy WineyJul 10, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWearables...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTrends in the News MAHA misstep: RFK jr pushes invasive tech health surveillanceNOTE TO READERS: This article appeared in last week’s Trends Journal and is made available for our premium Substack subscribers…Read more3 days ago · 14 likes · 5 comments · Trends in the News1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterWearables...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare