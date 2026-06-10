Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
2h

Maybe you should try contacting a science journalist at Al Jazeera, or Al Arabiya, or arabnews.com, etc. Or maybe even Ha'aretz, for that matter. (Ha'aretz means "the land," by the way, in Hebrew.) Most Israelis understand English, which might help you in your endeavor. They're taught English in school from a young age.

Reply
Share
Observer's avatar
Observer
3h

well, well, well, well @ combust well, oil well - water well- well done....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture