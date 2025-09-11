Isn't H2O a bit of an oversimplification since bonds are constantly breaking and re-forming at very high speed in bulk water?

That's a really sharp observation — you're right that the simple formula H₂O makes water look like a collection of discrete, unchanging molecules, when in reality things are more dynamic. But there's an important distinction to unpack:

Covalent bonds within a single water molecule (O–H bonds):

These bonds are very stable under normal conditions. They don't constantly break and reform in liquid water — doing so would mean continuous chemical reactions producing H⁺ and OH⁻, which only happens to a tiny extent (the autoionization of water, about 1 in 10⁷ molecules at room temperature).

Hydrogen bonds between water molecules:

These are much weaker and very dynamic. In liquid water, each molecule forms hydrogen bonds with several neighbors, but these connections last only picoseconds before breaking and reforming elsewhere. This is what gives water its strange combination of fluidity and strong cohesion.

So when chemists write H₂O, they're describing the stable molecular identity (two hydrogens covalently bonded to oxygen), not the fleeting hydrogen-bond network that constantly reshuffles in the bulk phase.

In short:

O–H covalent bonds: stable → molecule remains H₂O.

Hydrogen bonds: transient → structure of bulk water is always in flux.

Would you like me to sketch a diagram showing the difference between the stable H₂O unit and the ever-shifting hydrogen-bond network in liquid water?

Ok, I finally got it!

Perfect 🎉 I’m glad it finally worked! Now you’ve got the actual GIF animation saved locally.

Just to recap what you have:

Red = Oxygen atoms

Blue = Hydrogens

Black lines = stable covalent O–H bonds

Light-blue flickering lines = transient hydrogen bonds constantly breaking and reforming

This gives a visual sense of why water is both structured and dynamic at the same time.

Would you like me to also generate a shorter, loop-friendly version (like a 5-second seamless loop) that you could easily drop into slides or presentations?

Now imagine that bulk water is somehow structured in a way that reduces its IR absorption by 96%. What implications would that have for this quantumelectrodynamic model?

Short answer: if bulk water truly had its mid-IR absorption cut by ~96%, it would almost certainly falsify the usual “QED coherence-domain” stories as they’re commonly invoked—or force them to add dramatic, testable consequences elsewhere in the spectrum.

Here’s why, in plain physics:

Oscillator-strength / Kramers–Kronig constraints

Absorption (the imaginary part of the dielectric function, ε″) can’t just vanish: its integrated strength is conserved (sum rules). If ε″(ω) around the O–H stretch and bend bands dropped to 4% of normal, the “missing” oscillator strength must reappear at other frequencies as: much stronger lines (e.g., new sharp collective modes), or

a big rise in absorption in the far-IR/THz or at higher overtones.

If a QED model said coherence suppresses IR transitions, it must also predict where the strength moves. No compensating features → conflict with causality/dispersion (Kramers–Kronig) and with lab optics. Refractive-index dispersion would shift

Lower ε″ in the IR changes ε′ via Kramers–Kronig, which would measurably alter n(ω) (and group index) in the NIR/visible. Water’s well-measured n≈1.333 at 589 nm leaves little room for a 25× loss reduction in the mid-IR without visible-range consequences. A QED model would need to predict (and experiments would see) those co-varying index changes. Thermal radiation & ocean optics would look wildly different

By Kirchhoff’s law, emissivity ≈ absorptivity. A 96% drop would drive ocean-surface thermal IR emissivity from ~0.98 toward ~0.04—oceans would look “cold/reflective” to thermal imagers, and satellite longwave retrievals would be off by orders of magnitude.

Penetration depth scales ~1/α: if α at, say, 3–10 µm fell by 25×, IR heating would penetrate ~25× deeper (microns → hundreds of microns/mm), reshaping the ocean skin-layer energy budget—again, not seen. Any QED account must reconcile this with remote-sensing and flux measurements. Line widths, dephasing, and coherence times

Cutting absorption so drastically implies much longer dephasing times (T₂) and reduced anharmonic/inhomogeneous broadening of the O–H modes. That would make IR bands narrower and weaker, and Raman/2D-IR would show markedly more long-lived vibrational coherences. If the QED model claims macroscopic coherence domains, it would predict dominant, long-lived collective modes—which are not observed at the required magnitude. Dielectric response at low frequency

The static–to–GHz dielectric relaxation of water is tied to dipole fluctuations of H-bond networks. Large cuts in IR loss typically co-vary with low-frequency loss through dispersion relations. You’d expect measurable shifts in ε(0) and Debye relaxation—again tightly constrained by experiment. Chemical/biophysical knock-ons

A 25× reduction in vibrational coupling to the field would damp vibrational energy flow, affect photothermal processes, and change spectroscopic signatures in every aqueous system. This would already have been obvious across IR spectroscopy, oceanography, and atmospheric physics.

What this means for a QED coherence-domain model

To be viable, it must (i) explain the 96% suppression and (ii) predict where the oscillator strength goes, with quantitative consequences for n(ω), ε(ω), THz features, and thermal emissivity—all testable and largely ruled out by existing data.

If it instead suggests >90% of liquid water resides in long-lived coherent domains that “turn off” IR transitions, then the model conflicts with bulk thermoradiative and spectroscopic measurements.

The only escape is a very specific redistribution (not removal) of absorption to frequencies and line shapes that precisely cancel the above observational impacts—an extremely tight needle to thread.

Bottom line: a 96% drop in water’s IR absorption would force enormous, currently unobserved changes across optics and thermal physics. Unless the QED model delivers—and experiments confirm—a compensating spectral redistribution and matching refractive-index/emissivity changes, such a result would effectively invalidate that model.

Well the measurements taken are robust and replicated.

If those measurements really hold up—a ∼96% drop in bulk water’s mid-IR absorption—then any QED “coherence-domain” model (Del Giudice/Preparata–style) has to clear several very hard, quantitative hurdles all at once. In brief, you can’t just remove absorption: causality forces a cascade of linked changes that we should already see across optics and thermal radiation.

Here’s the tightest set of consequences such a model must satisfy (and how to check them):

Oscillator-strength conservation (Kramers–Kronig)

Cutting ε″(ω) (absorption) by 25× around the O–H bend/stretch bands requires compensating changes in ε′(ω) (the refractive index dispersion) and/or relocation of the “missing” strength to other frequencies. Otherwise you violate KK relations. A viable QED model must predict where the strength moves (THz, far-IR, overtones, sharp collective modes, etc.) and the corresponding n(ω) changes in the NIR/visible. KK connections between ε′ and ε″ are textbook and used routinely in optics. rp-photonics.com+1

Thermal IR emissivity must collapse in lock-step

By Kirchhoff’s law, spectral emissivity ≈ spectral absorptivity at each wavelength. Ocean/“bulk water” emissivity in the 8–14 µm window is ~0.98–0.99 from in-situ, shipborne, and satellite-validated work. A 96% absorption drop would push emissivity toward ~0.04—completely at odds with remote-sensing practice (SST retrievals assume ~0.98 and measure values around 0.984 ± 0.004). Any QED mechanism that suppresses IR loss must therefore also reduce water’s thermal emission by ~25×, which would have been obvious in decades of data. nvlpubs.nist.gov+4opg.optica.org+4ResearchGate+4

Spectroscopy would look radically different

Two-dimensional IR and Raman already resolve water’s hydrogen-bond network dynamics (ps dephasing, broad bands). A 25× smaller absorption around the fundamental modes implies much longer vibrational coherences and narrower/ weaker lines, plus new/shifted collective features elsewhere to conserve strength. That isn’t what 2D-IR and related measurements report for bulk liquid water. pubs.acs.org+2pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+2

Radiative energy budgets would break

Penetration depth ∝ 1/α. If α in 3–10 µm fell by ~25×, near-surface IR heating and the ocean “skin layer” physics would be dramatically altered—again contradicted by thermography and flux closure used in oceanography and atmospheric retrievals. modis.gsfc.nasa.gov

What this would force the QED model to do

A QED coherence-domain picture could only survive such a finding if it reassigns the oscillator strength to other bands/modes in a way that:

preserves KK-consistent dispersion (predictable shifts in n(ω)),

matches well-constrained thermal emissivity in the 8–14 µm window,

and shows new, strong spectral signatures (THz/far-IR/overtones) big enough to compensate.

That is an extremely tight needle to thread, because all three families of measurements (optical constants, emissivity, and time-resolved spectroscopy) are already mutually consistent for ordinary water. PubMed+1

Fast, decisive cross-checks (model-agnostic)

If your replicated measurements are right, the following must also be true—these are simple, independent falsifiability tests:

Thermal camera test (Kirchhoff): Side-by-side a pan of water and a near-black reference (tuned to ε≈0.98). At equal temperature, water should look ~25× dimmer in 8–14 µm if your result is correct. (This is precisely the spectral band where oceans are known to be ε≈0.98.) opg.optica.org+1

Reflectance in the LWIR : If absorptivity drops to ~0.04, hemispherical reflectance must jump to ~0.96 (R ≈ 1 − ε for opaque). Measure with an integrating-sphere or angle-resolved reflectometer: water should become a good mirror in the thermal IR; it isn’t. Wikipedia

KK-predicted n(λ) shift : Use your measured ε″(ω) (suppressed IR band) and compute the KK integral to predict Δn in the NIR/visible; compare with precision refractometry (n≈1.333 at 589 nm is very tightly known). Large Δn would be a smoking gun; absence of it contradicts the 96% suppression. rp-photonics.com

THz/far-IR redistribution: Perform THz-TDS and far-IR FTIR: the “missing” strength should reappear as enhanced low-frequency modes or sharp collective resonances with substantial area under ε″(ω). If not seen, sum rules fail. rp-photonics.com

I’m absolutely open to the data—but if the bulk-absorption suppression is real, it has inescapable, testable corollaries in emissivity, reflectance, dispersion, and time-domain spectroscopy that the QED model must quantify and that the broader measurement record currently contradicts. If you can share the spectral region, pathlength/method, and sample handling, I can map your result into specific KK predictions for Δn(λ) and a checklist of quick experiments to either corroborate or falsify the required compensations.

Let's put DelGiudice aside; what implications does this IR difference have for conventional models?

Great question — let’s step away from exotic models and look at what such a 96% reduction in IR absorption would mean for conventional, mainstream descriptions of liquid water.

1. Optical Constants and Kramers–Kronig Consistency

In conventional physics, the complex dielectric function (ε = ε′ + iε″) of water is constrained by Kramers–Kronig relations.

If ε″ (the absorption part) around the O–H stretching/bending bands dropped by ~96%, then ε′ (the dispersion part) must change as well.

That would shift the refractive index of water across a wide frequency range (from THz up into visible). Since n≈1.333 at 589 nm is extremely well established, such a shift would create inconsistencies unless the “missing” absorption strength reappeared at other frequencies.

2. Thermal Emissivity and Kirchhoff’s Law

By Kirchhoff’s law of thermal radiation, absorptivity = emissivity at each wavelength.

Today, water’s mid-IR emissivity is ~0.98–0.99, consistent with its strong absorption.

A 96% reduction would imply emissivity values of ~0.04 instead — meaning water surfaces would look almost “cold” or mirror-like in thermal cameras.

This directly contradicts satellite and laboratory radiometry, which rely on high emissivity to measure sea-surface temperatures.

Conventional models would therefore need to be rewritten to accommodate radically different ocean–atmosphere radiative transfer — but the entire remote-sensing field already confirms the standard values.

3. Vibrational Spectroscopy and Line Shapes

In classical molecular physics, water’s O–H stretch and H–O–H bend modes dominate the mid-IR.

If absorption there is suppressed by ~96%, the oscillator strength would have to be redistributed.

That would make IR peaks far weaker and narrower, with much longer vibrational dephasing times.

Raman, 2D-IR, and neutron scattering experiments consistently show broad, strongly absorbing bands with picosecond-scale dynamics — so a huge mismatch would open up between conventional spectroscopy and experiment.

4. Energy Transport and Ocean Physics

Absorption depth in water determines how radiation is converted into heat.

In conventional models, mid-IR radiation is absorbed within microns of the surface (“skin layer”).

Reducing α by ~25× would allow penetration hundreds of microns or millimeters deeper, radically altering ocean surface heat budgets and skin-layer physics .

This would disrupt established balances in evaporation, air–sea fluxes, and climate models — yet all are consistent with the conventional absorption spectrum.

5. Broader Physical Consequences

Dielectric relaxation : The Debye relaxation of water’s dipoles (GHz–THz regime) is tightly linked to vibrational absorption. Changing IR absorption so drastically should also alter the static dielectric constant and microwave loss tangent — but measurements match the standard picture.

Atmospheric transparency windows: Earth’s radiation balance depends on well-known absorption features of water vapor and liquid water. If liquid absorption dropped 96%, Earth’s IR cooling budget and radiative transfer models would look completely different. That’s not observed.

✅ Summary:

If replicated robustly, such a 96% reduction would be catastrophic for conventional models. It would:

Break Kramers–Kronig consistency unless new spectral features appear.

Force a collapse of thermal emissivity, contradicting decades of satellite/ocean data.

Demand radical changes to vibrational spectroscopy, heat transport, and climate physics.

In other words, the conventional model of water as an ensemble of H₂O molecules with broad IR-active modes would have to be fundamentally revised. The implications are not subtle — they would upend multiple fields that currently agree very well with the standard absorption spectrum.

Do you want me to map out specific “smoking-gun” experiments (simple lab tests with a thermal camera, refractometer, or FTIR) that would directly show whether the conventional model or the new observation holds?

Well, shifts in the refractive indices are clear and can even be seen with the naked eye.

If the refractive-index shifts are visible even without instrumentation, that’s a very big deal. In the conventional framework, water’s refractive index is:

Tightly constrained: n≈1.333 at 589 nm (yellow light), varying smoothly with wavelength. This value has been confirmed to five or six significant digits by many independent labs.

Optically stable: It doesn’t show abrupt macroscopic changes. Even slight shifts (Δn ~ 0.001) normally require high-precision instruments to detect.

So if you can actually see differences by eye (say, distortions, color fringes, or lensing effects through water compared with standard expectations), that suggests that ε′(ω) — the real part of the dielectric function — has shifted dramatically. That can only happen if the absorption spectrum (ε″) has also changed, because of the Kramers–Kronig link.

Implications for Conventional Models

Index–absorption coupling: A naked-eye-visible index change means a large redistribution of oscillator strength. That breaks the current picture of water’s vibrational spectra and requires new resonances or structural states. Optics and imaging: Lenses, fibers, and optical cells that assume n≈1.33 would perform very differently. Think of microscope immersion oils calibrated for water’s index — a few percent change would be catastrophic for focus and calibration. Climate/remote sensing: Atmospheric and ocean optics depend critically on water’s n(λ). Sunlight reflection, scattering, and underwater visibility all hinge on it. Large shifts would upend radiative-transfer models and remote-sensing calibrations. Everyday perception: Even glass-of-water optics (the way a straw bends in a glass) is consistent with n≈1.33. If there are visible deviations, then the “bulk water” in your experiments is optically distinct from what the conventional model assumes.

Next Step

To make this observation ironclad, the simplest test would be:

Shine a laser pointer of known wavelength (e.g., 532 nm green or 650 nm red) through a prism/cuvette of your water and measure the refraction angle. Compare against the well-known n(λ) for pure water. Even a few % difference is immediately significant.

👉 Would you like me to outline a step-by-step table-top protocol (no exotic equipment) to measure n(λ) precisely enough to confirm whether the naked-eye impression corresponds to real shifts in the refractive index?

For example, print on the inside of water bottle labels appears larger/clearer (magnified).

That “magnifying label text” effect is actually a nice everyday test of water’s refractive index. Here’s what’s going on:

Why Labels Look Magnified

A curved water bottle acts like a cylindrical lens: the curved wall plus the water inside bend light rays.

The degree of magnification depends on the difference in refractive indices between air, plastic, and water.

For normal water (n≈1.33), this effect is predictable — the letters look slightly larger and clearer because the water reduces distortion compared with an empty bottle.

If the refractive index were significantly shifted (say, even by a few percent), that magnification effect would change. In principle, you could compare:

A bottle filled with ordinary tap water (control).

The same bottle filled with your “modified” or “anomalous” water.

If the print really appears much more magnified or sharper than expected, that would directly imply a measurable change in n.

How to Check This More Quantitatively

You can turn the bottle-label observation into a proper experiment:

Laser pointer method: Shine a laser through a rectangular cuvette of water and measure the angle of refraction. Compare with the predicted value using Snell’s law and n=1.33. Magnification measurement: Place a ruler or graph paper behind the bottle and photograph it through both ordinary water and your sample. Then compare the apparent size of features in pixels. Even a small Δn will show up as a clear difference. Simple prism: A triangular glass or acrylic cell filled with the water can serve as a prism. Shine a laser and measure beam deviation; index differences show up clearly.

Why This Matters

In conventional optics , bulk liquid water is one of the most precisely characterized substances. The refractive index curve from UV to IR is tabulated with high precision.

A shift large enough to be visible to the naked eye means you’re outside the tolerance of the conventional model.

If that shift correlates with the claimed 96% reduction in IR absorption, then the “missing” oscillator strength is reappearing as dispersion in the visible — exactly as Kramers–Kronig would demand.

👉 Would you like me to draft a step-by-step home experiment using just a laser pointer, ruler, and a transparent container, so you can measure the refractive index change quantitatively? That would confirm whether the magnification you see corresponds to a real Δn.

sure

Awesome—here are two simple, at-home ways to check whether your “magnified label” effect corresponds to a real refractive-index shift. Both avoid special gear and give numbers you can compare against the standard n≈1.333.

Method A — Snell’s-law laser test (most quantitative)

What you need

A cheap red/green laser pointer

A shallow, flat-bottom glass dish or baking tray (transparent)

Plain water (control) and your test water

Printed protractor (or draw angle lines on paper) + a ruler

A few drops of milk (or a pinch of flour) to make the beam visible in water

Setup

Tape the printed protractor under the top surface area where the laser will hit. Draw a normal (0° line) on a clear sheet or on the paper you’ll align with the air–water surface. Fill the dish with ~2–3 cm of water. Add one or two drops of milk and stir—just enough to see the beam. Darken the room slightly so the beam path is visible inside the water.

Measure

Hold the laser in air and aim it so it strikes the air–water surface at a known incident angle θ₁ (measured to the normal using the protractor). Look from above and trace the refracted beam inside the water. Mark that line on a transparent sheet or take a photo from straight above. Measure the refracted angle θ₂ (to the same normal) for the beam while it’s still in water (ignore what it does after hitting the bottom; you’re only using the entry refraction).

Compute

Use Snell’s law (air ≈ 1.0003 → ≈1):

nwater = sin⁡θ1sin⁡θ2n_{\text{water}} \;=\; \frac{\sin \theta_1}{\sin \theta_2}nwater​=sinθ2​sinθ1​​

Do it twice: once with ordinary water (control), once with your test water.

If the test water magnifies more , you should see smaller θ₂ (beam bends more), which yields a larger n .

Repeat at a couple of θ₁ values (e.g., 30°, 45°, 60°) and average.

Uncertainty tips

Keep the surface flat (don’t bump the dish).

Read angles from a photo (overlay a digital protractor) for ±0.5–1° precision.

A 1° error at 45° changes n by ~0.01; averaging 3–5 trials brings σₙ down nicely.

Method B — Classical “apparent depth” (no laser)

What you need

Transparent cup or jar with a flat bottom

A coin, and a ruler with mm markings

Phone camera

Setup & measure

Put the coin in the empty cup. Measure and record the real water depth hhh after you fill the cup (e.g., 40.0 mm). Place the cup on a page with a vertical scale (draw a vertical line with ticks), or tape a small ruler behind the cup. Hold your phone directly above (as close to normal as you can) and focus on the coin. Take a photo; the coin will appear shallower (apparent depth h′h'h′). From the image, measure the vertical distance from the surface to the apparent coin position using the tick marks (or by pixel ratio if you know the scale).

Compute

For near-normal viewing:

nwater ≈ hh′n_{\text{water}} \;\approx\; \frac{h}{h'}nwater​≈h′h​

Do this for control and test water. A bigger n → smaller apparent depth (coin looks closer to the surface).

Uncertainty tips

Keep the camera as close to normal incidence as possible.

Use deeper water (≥30 mm) to improve signal.

Take 3 shots each and average.

What to expect

Conventional water : n≈1.333n \approx 1.333n≈1.333 at visible wavelengths (e.g., green laser).

If your “magnified label” effect is real, you’ll see systematic, repeatable differences: Laser method : θ2\theta_2θ2​ consistently smaller (more bending) for your sample → larger n . Apparent depth : h′h'h′ consistently smaller → larger n .



Even a change of Δn ≈ 0.01–0.02 is big enough to notice in these setups and will correlate with stronger “magnifying” behavior.

Nice-to-have cross-check (quick & optional)

Bottle label magnification (your observation): Photograph the same label through the same bottle geometry for control vs. test water. Count the pixel width of the same printed letter in both images: MtestMctrl = pixelstestpixelsctrl\frac{M_{\text{test}}}{M_{\text{ctrl}}} \;=\; \frac{\text{pixels}_{\text{test}}}{\text{pixels}_{\text{ctrl}}}Mctrl​Mtest​​=pixelsctrl​pixelstest​​ A consistent >1 ratio supports a higher n in the test water. (This is an empirical comparison; the two quantitative methods above give you absolute n.)

If you want, tell me the angles (for Method A) or hhh and h′h'h′ (for Method B), and I’ll crunch the numbers and propagate the uncertainties for you.