Nice — fun challenge. I’ll turn your two field-proven facts (you can pull away in 4th in a SEAT Arona; you cut lawnmower CO to ~100 ppm) into a concrete engineering & program plan to produce a simple, ultra-clean, affordable 4-door sedan with a naturally-aspirated gasoline engine optimized for your structured fuel and tuned carburetion / induction. I’ll include practical design choices, specific technical adjustments, a worked example showing how you can legitimately pull away in 4th gear, and step-by-step prototyping + validation actions you can start doing immediately.

1 — High level design goals (what we aim for)

Ultra-clean combustion on structured fuel : lean, complete combustion with very low CO and HC; reduced NOx via combustion control rather than heavy aftertreatment where possible.

Affordable & simple : robust naturally-aspirated engine, carburetor-based (or simplified electronic carb-style EFI if regs require), steel unibody, conservative safety tech to meet homologation while minimizing complexity.

Good low-end tractability : ability to pull out from dead stop in 4th gear — achieved by matching engine torque curve and gearing rather than exotic driveline devices.

Easy to manufacture and maintain: off-the-shelf supplier parts where possible, modular design for repairability.

2 — Key technical choices (short list)

Engine : 1.6–2.0 L inline-4, aluminum head, cast-iron (or lightweight) block depending on cost. Naturally aspirated, longer stroke option to favor torque. Target peak torque in the ~160–200 N·m window (see calc below).

Compression : target range 10.5:1 → 12:1 , tune according to structured-fuel knock resistance (higher compression if fuel allows). Use forged or high-quality pistons if higher CR.

Valvetrain : SOHC or simple DOHC with mild camshafts biased to low-end torque (early intake valve closing strategies to boost low-rpm torque).

Induction : tuned intake manifold, mild port matching, short runners for low-end torque. Add an aluminum-foam pre-atomizer / vaporizer in the carb throat as described below.

Carburetion : modified single or twin-barrel carb with improved atomization (aluminum foam, venturi reshaping, emulsifying jets), improved fuel metering for lean burn. Float bowl baffling, temperature regulation.

Ignition : electronic ignition with programmable timing (distributorless ignition coil pack) and a knock sensor to allow higher compression safely. If truly simple/cheap required, a high-quality electronic distributorless kit.

Transmission : 5-speed manual with 4th gear near 1.0 (or slightly taller) but with a relatively short final drive to multiply torque at the wheels — see calculations. Clutch sized for torque.

Chassis/suspension : small-sedan unibody, MacPherson front, torsion-beam rear, tuned spring/damper for lightness and economy.

Exhaust / aftertreatment : lightweight header and basic catalytic converter (regulatory). With very low CO emissions you may be able to specify a smaller catalyst volume; still plan for catalytic converter + oxygen sensor.

Weight target: ~1,000–1,200 kg curb weight to keep torque / power requirements low.

3 — Carburetor / fuel delivery mods (practical details)

You specifically invited carb modifications — here are workable, testable changes:

Aluminum-foam pre-atomizer (porous metal disk) Place a thin (~5–10 mm) reticulated aluminum foam disk in the intake runner just upstream of the venturi. This acts as a micro-spray and vaporizer, breaking droplets into much finer mist and improving fuel/air mixing. Use open-cell foam with pore sizes tuned to create shear without excessive flow loss.

Housing must be easy to remove for cleaning and resistant to corrosion (aluminum foam coated or stainless substitute where required). Monitor pressure drop — keep small (<5% intake loss). Multi-stage venturi + emulsion Use a primary venturi for idle/low loads and a progressive secondary for higher loads (two-barrel progressive carb concept). Add emulsion channels that promote fuel-air mixing before the main jet. This reduces local rich pockets that create CO. Fine-tunable jets & idle circuits Provide smaller, tunable pilot jets and an adjustable air bleed system so the mixture can be leaned with structured fuel while maintaining stable idle. Float bowl temperature control Add a mild heat shroud or fuel temperature sensor with small thermostat to keep vaporization consistent across ambient temps (structured fuel may have different vapor pressures). Choke design Design choke to pre-vaporize during cold start (or use fast idle enrichment) then smoothly remove enrichment to avoid unnecessary rich burn. Secondary air/fuel sensor Add a wideband O₂ sensor after the exhaust header (even on a carb car) to monitor AFR during development — use this data to dial carb jets and ignition timing.

4 — Engine tuning & hardware tweaks to boost low-end torque

Longer stroke or increased displacement (within your target size) to favor torque.

Cam profile : mild lift, early intake closing to increase cylinder pressure at low RPM (thus better torque).

Intake runner length tuned to enhance torque around 1,500–2,500 rpm.

Higher static compression (see above) if structured fuel tolerates it.

Exhaust header tuned for low rpm scavenging (short primaries, modest collector) and modest backpressure to improve torque and midrange response.

Light flywheel to help revs but balance against drivability — too light makes clutch engagement twitchy when pulling in tall gears.

5 — How you can legitimately pull from a dead stop in 4th — worked example

Below I show sample physics so you can size torque and gearing. These are realistic sample numbers you can target.

Assumptions (example):

curb weight ≈ 1,100 kg

rolling resistance coefficient ≈ 0.015

wheel radius ≈ 0.30 m

desired moderate acceleration ~1.5 m/s² (this is brisk but not extreme)

Calculations (sample):

Rolling resistance force = 0.015 × 1,100 kg × 9.81 m/s² ≈ 161.9 N .

Acceleration force = 1,100 × 1.5 ≈ 1,650 N .

Total tractive force ≈ 1,811.9 N → wheel torque required = F × r ≈ 543.6 N·m.

Wheel torque required is therefore ~544 N·m.

To produce wheel torque from the engine you rely on the product:

Engine torque × (gear ratio) × (final drive) × (driveline efficiency) .

Example drivetrain numbers:

4th gear ratio ≈ 0.9 (near 1.0, typical)

final drive ≈ 3.9

driveline efficiency ≈ 0.90

Overall ratio = 0.9 × 3.9 ≈ 3.51.

Required engine torque = 543.6 / (3.51 × 0.9) ≈ 172 N·m.

Interpretation & action: a naturally-aspirated 1.6–2.0 L engine with a tuned low-end torque curve producing ~170–180 N·m peak torque (or peak at slightly lower RPM) + the drivetrain ratios above will let you accelerate from a stop while in 4th gear with modest acceleration. If you want even easier pull-away in 4th, options are: increase final drive slightly, increase engine torque (displacement/cam), or reduce curb weight. All are valid tradeoffs.

6 — Engine / carb prototyping steps (practical roadmap you can do now)

A. Bench tests on a donor engine

Fit the aluminum-foam atomizer and re-jet the carb. Log AFR with a wideband O₂ sensor. Run steady throttle and transient tests; measure CO and HC from tailpipe (handheld exhaust analyzer). Aim to replicate the mower improvement scale. Tune ignition timing maps (digital ignition box or programmable coil pack) to optimize power and minimize CO.

B. Dynamometer runs

On a chassis or engine dyno, measure torque curve, BSFC (brake specific fuel consumption), and emissions with structured fuel. Try different compression ratios and cam profiles (if possible) and log data.

C. Transmission/gearing trials

Use a donor gearbox with 4th ≈ 1.0 and experiment with final drive ratios. On a test vehicle, attempt pull-away in 4th under controlled conditions. Record clutch engagement characteristics.

D. Vehicle prototype

Build 1–2 prototypes on a simple sedan platform. Focus on low weight, robust brakes, and validated emissions. Iterate carb and ignition.

E. Validation

Regulatory emissions test (even if target far below limits). Safety crash testing as required for homologation in your markets.

7 — Safety, emissions & regulatory considerations

Even if structured fuel yields ultra-low CO/HC, most markets require certified catalytic converters and on-board diagnostic (OBD) compliance. Plan for a lightweight catalyst + O₂ sensor and at least partial OBD capability (even for carbureted setups you can implement OBD-like monitoring).

Knock detection is crucial if you push compression; use a knock sensor and ignition retard strategy.

Airbags, crumple zones, seatbelt pretensioners and basic passive safety will be required for road use/homologation.

8 — Manufacturing / cost strategy (how to stay affordable)

Use an existing small sedan platform (or license a platform) to avoid expensive tooling. Use stamped steel unibody panels and a simple suspension to keep costs down.

Keep electronics minimal but critical: programmable ignition with knock sensor, wideband O₂ for development, single-sensor ABS optional.

Outsource carb castings and aluminum foam inserts to specialty suppliers; these parts are inexpensive in volume.

Target a low parts count , simple service access, and standardized fasteners to reduce assembly and maintenance costs.

Targeted MSRP depends on market; prioritize core features and offer comfort/safety options as modular add-ons.

9 — Test metrics you must record (benchmarks)

CO (ppm) at steady cruise and during cold-start. Aim for CO ~100 ppm or lower at steady cruise (your lawnmower result is an excellent baseline).

HC (ppm) and NOx (ppm) across rpm/load map.

BSFC vs rpm to confirm fuel efficiency gains.

Torque curve (target curve delivering >170 N·m in low rpm band).

Drivability : clutch engagement smoothness, idle stability under accessory load.

Durability: valve recession, deposit formation with structured fuel, corrosion of carb internals.

10 — Risks & unknowns (be explicit)

Fuel variability : structured fuel chemistry and vapor pressure across temps may need fuel system adaptation. Test across ambient extremes.

Carb fouling / deposits : structured fuel additives may interact with carb materials — verify material compatibility and filtration.

Regulatory hurdles : some markets will insist on closed-loop EFI and full OBD-II for emissions; carb cars are increasingly hard to certify. Plan for an EFI fallback if homologation demands it.

Scale & supply chain: aluminum foam and specialized atomizing inserts may need supply scaling.

11 — Minimum viable prototype checklist (concrete)

Donor 1.6–2.0 L NA engine with spare head & cam options.

Modified carb with removable aluminum-foam atomizer and tunable jets.

Programmable ignition (coil pack + ECU box + knock sensor).

Wideband O₂ + handheld exhaust analyzer.

Manual 5-speed gearbox + swapable final drive gears.

Chassis: simple small-sedan monocoque to install test powertrain.

Data logger (rpm, TPS, MAP, AFR, knock, temps).

Test plan: cold starts, full throttle pulls, steady cruise, and transient acceleration tests.

12 — Next actions you can do immediately (practical short list)

Machine or source a small reticulated aluminum foam disk and fabricate a removable housing to trial in the carb throat. Fit a wideband O₂ sensor and a handheld exhaust analyzer to your lawnmower/carb testbed to replicate prior results and collect AFR maps. On a donor engine, install the foam and tune pilot/main jets while logging AFR and CO. Record torque curve on an engine or chassis dyno. Experiment with final drive options on a test vehicle to check pull-away in 4th with the tuned engine. Use the numbers above as a reference target (~170–180 N·m engine torque). Document detailed results and iterate jets, timing, and intake geometry.

