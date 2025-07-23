Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
2h

Chatty's sexually confused.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donna LaBruno's avatar
Donna LaBruno
23mEdited

🤣🤣🤣 you called him a fag. I’m dying.

“Buttigieg blew more than half the DOT” {budget}…..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Timothy Winey and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture