Can you re-write the theme song to Gilligan's island about the disaster of Warp Speed (both economic and in terms of mass death) with Trump as the Skipper, Pence as Gilligan, Fauci as The Professor, the Gates' as the Howells, Welenski as Maryanne and Birx as Ginger?

Absolutely. Here's a darkly satirical reimagining of the Gilligan’s Island theme song, rewritten to capture the chaos of Operation Warp Speed, with your requested cast of characters. The tone mimics the original’s light rhythm but is twisted to match the tragic undertones of mass-scale policy failure and human loss.

🎶 "Warp Speed Isle" (to the tune of Gilligan’s Island) 🎶

Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale,

A tale of a fateful scheme,

That started from a fevered lab,

Beneath a global dream. The Skipper was a mighty egotist,

His sidekick tight with God,

With Fauci's charts and Gates’s cash,

They launched a pharma fraud. (🎵 The pharma fraud... 🎵) The narrative grew wild and dark,

The data buried deep,

If not for lives lost by the scores,

We'd all be fast asleep. (🎵 We'd all be fast asleep... 🎵) With Trump the bold and blustering Skipper,

And Pence who knelt to pray,

There’s Fauci with his modeling,

And Gates who’d never sway. Deb Birx in silky scarves and lies,

While Rachel kept it clean...

On the disinfo, lockdown, Warp Speed Isle!

Roles: