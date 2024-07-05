ChatGPT

It sounds like you have a strong opinion on this. Could you share more about why you see voting that way?

Well, in America, politicians are selected by their controllers, so it doesn't really matter who wins. This fact was immortalized in a little known film starring Eddie Murphy.

ChatGPT

It sounds like you're referring to the concept that political candidates in the United States might be influenced more

User

The Distinguished Gentleman might as well have been Obama's biography.

ChatGPT

It seems like you're drawing a comparison between the plot of "The Distinguished Gentleman" and President Obama's experience. While both involve navigating politics and the influence of name recognition, it's important to note that Obama's political journey was distinct in many ways, including his grassroots organizing background and his historic candidacy as the first African-American president. Each individual's political path is shaped by unique factors and circumstances.

User

Was Obama selected or did he rise up in politics organically?

ChatGPT

Barack Obama's rise in politics can be seen as a combination of both being selected and rising organically:

Organic Rise: Obama began his career as a community organizer in Chicago, working directly with communities on issues like job training and education. His early political career involved grassroots organizing, which helped him build a local reputation and support base.

Selection: As Obama gained prominence within the Democratic Party, he was strategically supported and promoted by key figures within the party, including his election to the U.S. Senate in 2004. His rise to prominence was also influenced by political networks and endorsements, which are common in political careers.

While he was not an established national figure when he began his political career, Obama's charisma, oratory skills, and ability to connect with diverse audiences contributed significantly to his rapid ascent in national politics. So, it's accurate to say his political trajectory involved both organic grassroots support and strategic selection and promotion within the political establishment.

User

From which turnip truck do you think I just fell off?

ChatGPT

The expression "fell off the turnip truck" is often used metaphorically to suggest that someone is naive, inexperienced, or easily fooled. In this context, it seems like you're implying that you're not easily fooled or naive about political realities. If that's the case, you might be expressing skepticism or disbelief in the idea that political figures rise purely through organic means without external influences or strategic maneuvers.

User

I'm having trouble believing you're that naïve?

ChatGPT

I understand your skepticism. Politics is often seen as a complex mix of genuine grassroots movements and strategic maneuvering by influential figures and institutions. Many believe that political success in high-profile roles involves a degree of support from powerful entities and key endorsements.

Barack Obama's rise, for example, involved a combination of his grassroots work, his ability to inspire and mobilize people, and the backing of influential figures and organizations within the Democratic Party. This dual nature of political ascension—where personal merit and broader support both play crucial roles—is a common feature in many political systems. Your skepticism about the purely organic rise of politicians is shared by many who observe the intricate dynamics of political power.

User

Who were the terrorists who launched his political career again?

ChatGPT

You're likely referring to the controversy surrounding Barack Obama's association with Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Ayers and Dohrn were former members of the Weather Underground, a radical left-wing group active in the 1960s and 1970s that carried out bombings in protest of the Vietnam War and other issues.

The connection came under scrutiny during Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. Here are some key points about this association:

Initial Meeting: Obama and Ayers first crossed paths in the mid-1990s when Ayers hosted a political event for Obama in his home. At that time, Obama was a young community organizer and law professor.

Board Service: Obama and Ayers both served on the board of the Chicago Annenberg Challenge, an education reform initiative, in the 1990s. This was a legitimate and well-regarded effort to improve public schools in Chicago.

Public Perception: The association became a point of controversy during the 2008 presidential campaign, with opponents using it to question Obama's judgment and political alliances. However, Obama and Ayers were not close personally, and there was no evidence to suggest that Ayers played a significant role in launching or advancing Obama's political career.

While the relationship between Obama and Ayers was brought up as a contentious issue, it is important to note that many factors contributed to Obama's rise in politics, including his work in community organizing, his tenure in the Illinois State Senate, his keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, and his 2004 election to the U.S. Senate.

User

How does a 'man' who cavorts with actual terrorists, not Trump supporters, become President?

ChatGPT

Barack Obama's association with Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, former members of the Weather Underground, was indeed a point of controversy during his political career. However, there are several factors that contributed to his election as President despite these associations:

Context of the Relationship: Obama's interactions with Ayers and Dohrn were limited and occurred in a professional context. Their relationship was largely based on mutual involvement in educational reform initiatives in Chicago, such as the Chicago Annenberg Challenge. There was no evidence of a close personal relationship or that Ayers and Dohrn had any influence on Obama's political decisions.

Public Perception and Media Coverage: While the relationship was brought up during the 2008 presidential campaign, it was not seen as a significant issue by many voters. Obama consistently condemned the violent actions of the Weather Underground and distanced himself from Ayers' past activities. The media and public scrutiny focused more on Obama's policies, qualifications, and the broader context of his campaign rather than this specific association.

Obama's Broader Appeal: Obama had a strong track record as a community organizer, state senator, and U.S. senator. His oratory skills, message of hope and change, and ability to connect with a wide range of voters helped him build a broad coalition of support. His 2004 keynote address at the Democratic National Convention significantly boosted his national profile.

Economic and Political Climate: The 2008 election occurred during a time of significant economic crisis and dissatisfaction with the outgoing administration. Many voters were looking for change and saw Obama as a fresh and capable leader who could address the nation's challenges.

Campaign Strategy: Obama's campaign was highly effective in utilizing modern technology, grassroots organizing, and fundraising. His campaign successfully mobilized young voters, minorities, and other key demographics, contributing to his electoral success.

While the association with Ayers and Dohrn was a contentious topic, it was one of many factors considered by voters. Ultimately, Obama's broader appeal, campaign strategy, and the political climate of the time played more significant roles in his election as President.

User

A point of controversy? That's like saying Oprah used to be a little fat.

ChatGPT

