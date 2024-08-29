Share this postVote Harder!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherVote Harder!Timothy WineyAug 29, 20241Share this postVote Harder!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share1Share this postVote Harder!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Damn fukkin straight. If you voters still haven't figured out by now that voting is not only pointless it is an act of violence against your own sovereignty and everyone elses...well..you are a fukktard. SO please wake the fukk up and stop giving these demon possessed evil fukkalls permission to rule over everybody. Supreme Court [INjustices] are a bunch of satanic black robed foreign agents working for the British Crown, not you or me. They are dressed in black decause every time they convene court they are conducting a funeral ceremony for your dead corpse-eration (corporate legal fiction)!!