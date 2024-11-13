Share this postJustin Trudeau won’t release names of sheltered Nazis because it might ‘embarrass’ Canadatimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherJustin Trudeau won’t release names of sheltered Nazis because it might ‘embarrass’ CanadaTimothy WineyNov 13, 20241Share this postJustin Trudeau won’t release names of sheltered Nazis because it might ‘embarrass’ Canadatimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2024/11/justin_trudeau_won_t_release_names_of_sheltered_nazis_because_it_might_embarrass_canada.html1Share this postJustin Trudeau won’t release names of sheltered Nazis because it might ‘embarrass’ Canadatimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Sounds like bs