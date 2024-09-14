Every family with a young person who “dies suddenly for no reason” should be demanding answers.

If they can’t sue Pfizer because the government passed a law that says they can’t sue Pfizer, they should sue the government for passing a law that says you can’t sue Pfizer.

That seems obvious, no?

These laws removing liability from the vax companies are insane. Why would they even bother to make a safe vaccine if they can sell a deadly one for billions of dollars and face no consequences?

I have not met anyone who doesn’t know someone who died from this vax. We have no idea what the actual numbers are, because it’s illegal to investigate it, but it has to be in the millions now – and by all accounts, the deaths are not slowing. It’s not like you get the vax and if you don’t die in a certain timeframe, you’re good. If anything, your chances of dying increase over time.