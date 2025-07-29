Why did Chrysler build a turbine engine car?

ChatGPT said:

Chrysler built a turbine engine car in the 1960s—most notably the 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car—as part of an experimental program to explore alternatives to the conventional piston engine. The decision was driven by technological curiosity, strategic foresight, and a bit of Cold War-era innovation fervor. Here’s why they did it:

🔧 Technical Motivation

Fewer Moving Parts:

The turbine engine had around 60 moving parts, compared to over 300 in a piston engine. This meant fewer things could go wrong, potentially increasing longevity and reducing maintenance. Multi-fuel Capability:

The engine could run on a wide range of fuels—diesel, kerosene, jet fuel, alcohol, peanut oil, even perfume. Chrysler wanted to reduce dependency on any single fuel type. Smoother Operation:

Turbines produce very little vibration, offering a quieter and smoother driving experience. This was seen as a luxury selling point. Quick Cold Starts:

Turbines could start quickly and reliably in cold weather, without the choking and cranking issues of carbureted piston engines.

🧠 Strategic/Philosophical Reasons

Innovation Showcase:

Chrysler wanted to establish itself as a technological leader. The jet age was in full swing, and putting a turbine in a car was a bold way to align with the aerospace zeitgeist. Anticipating Fuel Crisis or Military Needs:

A car that could run on any combustible liquid was attractive during the Cold War. It potentially had military or emergency utility—drive it on whatever you can find. Future-Proofing:

Chrysler likely saw piston engines as nearing their design limits. They wanted to be ready with an alternative before federal emissions and efficiency regulations clamped down further.

🚧 Why It Didn't Catch On

Despite building 55 of the cars and loaning them to selected members of the public, the program was ultimately scrapped. Reasons include:

Poor fuel economy (13–19 mpg).

Throttle lag.

High exhaust temperatures (you could melt a trash can behind it).

Expensive to manufacture.

Regulatory hurdles , especially emissions-related ones.

Maintenance challenges—while reliable, servicing turbine engines required specialized knowledge.

Also, insurance companies and regulators were nervous about putting mini jet engines on the road.

🌟 Legacy

Though a commercial failure, the Chrysler Turbine Car was a visionary experiment. It left a mark on automotive design, aerospace crossover engineering, and public imagination.

Jay Leno, who owns one of the remaining turbine cars, called it “probably the most user-friendly, drivable concept car ever made.”

Let me know if you want specs, photos, or what happened to the surviving cars.

You said:

How did the engine connect to the transmission?

ChatGPT said:

Excellent question—especially because turbine engines operate very differently from piston engines, so connecting them to a conventional drivetrain isn’t trivial.

Here’s how Chrysler connected the turbine engine to the transmission in the 1963 Turbine Car:

🔄 1. Power Output Shaft

Chrysler’s A-831 turbine engine had a two-stage gas turbine setup:

The first stage (gasifier) spun to generate hot gases.

The second stage was a power turbine that actually turned the output shaft—similar in concept to how jet engines spin a fan in a turbofan jet.

This free power turbine was not physically connected to the compressor stage—it only spun due to hot gas flow, like a windmill in a hot breeze. That allowed it to idle and accelerate without stalling.

⚙️ 2. Torque Converter

Chrysler used a modified TorqueFlite automatic transmission—a conventional 3-speed automatic.

To connect the high-rpm turbine to the transmission:

The power turbine was coupled to a torque converter , just like in a normal automatic.

The torque converter absorbed the extremely high rotational speed (up to 44,600 RPM at idle!) and stepped it down for use in the transmission.

This setup also provided the necessary torque multiplication and slip, which is critical because turbines don't have much low-end torque by themselves.

🧯 3. Reduction Gearing

Between the turbine and the torque converter, Chrysler installed reduction gears to bring the RPMs down to a usable range.

The reduction system:

Took turbine speeds in the tens of thousands of RPM and brought them down to something the transmission could handle—typically a few thousand RPM .

This ensured compatibility with off-the-shelf TorqueFlite internals and kept the rest of the drivetrain fairly conventional.

🔧 Summary of the Drivetrain Path:

csharp

CopyEdit

[Combustion chamber & compressor] ↓ [Free Power Turbine (spun by hot gases)] ↓ [Reduction Gearbox] ↓ [Torque Converter] ↓ [Modified TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission] ↓ [Rear Axle & Wheels]

Bonus: No Need for a Clutch or Starter Motor

No clutch was needed , because the free turbine allowed the engine to idle while the car was stationary.

The turbine had its own air starter, which spun up the compressor using a small electric motor before fuel ignition began.

Let me know if you want an animation or diagram of the power flow—it's a beautiful example of hybrid mechanical design.