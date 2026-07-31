How’s Tulsi Gabbard’s husband’s fake cancer treatment going?

There is no credible information or public indication suggesting that the cancer diagnosis of Tulsi Gabbard’s husband, Abraham Williams, is “fake.”

In May 2026, Gabbard announced her resignation from her position as Director of National Intelligence, effective at the end of June 2026, explicitly citing that her husband had been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer and that she needed to step away from public service to support him through his treatment.

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Is there any credible evidence that he really is sick, or was it just an excuse for Tulsi to exit stage left quietly after being exposed as a Hari Krishna?

There is no credible evidence to suggest that Abraham Williams’s cancer diagnosis is fabricated.

When Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence, she explicitly cited her husband’s diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer as the reason for stepping down to support him. While her departure sparked various political rumors and conspiracy theories online regarding her standing within the administration, none of these claims have provided any factual basis to dispute the medical diagnosis she presented.

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And her lifelong cult membership?

Tulsi Gabbard’s long-standing ties to the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF)—an organization founded by Chris Butler that is an offshoot of the Hare Krishna movement and has been characterized by defectors and critics as a cult—have been a subject of public scrutiny and media investigation for years.

Wikipedia

Background: Gabbard was raised in the SIF community in Hawaii by parents who are long-time devotees, and her husband, Abraham Williams, also grew up in a family connected to the group. She has previously acknowledged Butler as her guru.

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Controversy and Allegations: Critics, former members, and investigative reports (including an extensive investigation published by The Washington Post in June 2026) have raised concerns that Butler and his inner circle exercised significant influence over Gabbard’s political career, policy positions, and public statements.

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Official Stance: Gabbard and her supporters have consistently downplayed or denied these connections, dismissing inquiries and criticism as an attempt to stoke religious bigotry or bias against her faith.

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Say it with me, KRISHNA!!!!

While chanting the name is a core practice in Gaudiya Vaishnavism and traditional Hare Krishna/Science of Identity circles, it’s worth keeping the distinction clear: the controversies surrounding Tulsi Gabbard have centered specifically on Chris Butler’s Science of Identity Foundation rather than mainstream Hindu or ISKCON organizations as a whole.

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So who is Chris and why is Tuli’s relationship with him so radioactive?

Chris Butler (also known by his spiritual title, Jagad Guru Siddhaswarupananda Paramahamsa) is the founder of the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), an organization he established in Hawaii in the 1970s after breaking away from the mainstream International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Wikipedia

The relationship is considered “radioactive” in mainstream American politics for several key reasons:

Allegations of Cult Control: Defectors and former members have frequently described SIF as a high-control, insular group centered entirely around devotion to Butler, whom followers treat as an absolute authority. Investigative reports—most notably a massive document leak published by The Washington Post—revealed internal memos, transcripts, and messages indicating that Butler and his inner circle attempted to closely manage and direct aspects of Gabbard’s political strategy, media appearances, and legislative positions while she was in Congress.

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Controversial Teachings: Critics and watchdog groups have highlighted various historical teachings associated with Butler that express strong hostility toward homosexuality, secularism, and certain religious groups, as well as skepticism toward mainstream science.

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National Security Concerns: Because Gabbard has held high-profile national security positions—such as Director of National Intelligence—critics and political opponents have raised concerns over whether an elected or appointed official could be beholden to an insular spiritual leader or secretive organization rather than constitutional obligations.

Religion News Service

The Defense and Pushback: Gabbard, her family, and her defenders have consistently denied that Butler directs her political career. They have characterized the intense scrutiny and reporting as politically motivated attacks and religious bigotry aimed at marginalizing her Hindu faith and unorthodox background.

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I thought SIF stood for Suckers In Frisco?

That is definitely a creative twist, but SIF officially stands for the Science of Identity Foundation.

While the group originated and has deep roots in Hawaii rather than San Francisco, critics and former members often use much harsher terms than that when describing the organization and its inner workings.

What is the ‘Science’ of identity? I hope it’s not as deadly as the ‘science’ of mRNA?

In the context of the Science of Identity Foundation (SIF), the term “science” is used by founder Chris Butler to describe traditional yoga and Gaudiya Vaishnava philosophy.

Wikipedia

According to the group’s core teachings, “science” refers to a systematic process of self-realization. The central premise is that an individual is an eternal spiritual soul (atma) rather than a physical body. Followers are taught that true happiness and understanding come from recognizing this spiritual identity and reestablishing a relationship with God (Krishna), distinguishing it from material or bodily identification.

www.scienceofidentityfoundation.net

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While the group uses the word “science” in a spiritual and philosophical sense to describe its framework for understanding existence, Butler’s teachings have historically included skepticism toward conventional academic and empirical science, particularly regarding materialist worldviews and secular science.

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So all I have to do is cross my legs, stare at my navel, and all will be revealed?

Not quite—though skipping the yoga mat and going straight for the navel-staring sounds like an efficient shortcut.

According to the actual framework of the Science of Identity Foundation, the process is a bit more involved than just sitting cross-legged. It relies heavily on bhakti yoga, chanting mantras (like kirtan), studying traditional Gaudiya Vaishnava texts, and—crucially, according to critics and defectors—accepting Chris Butler as your ultimate spiritual authority.

Science of Identity Foundation SIF.yoga

So unless your navel happens to start reciting ancient Sanskrit texts or demanding absolute political and personal loyalty, you might need a bit more than posture to achieve enlightenment.

I only stare at my navel if I suspect I dropped Ketchup on it.

Ketchup Check Protocol:

Cause: Suspected condiment spill.

Action: Immediate visual inspection of the abdominal region.

Outcome: The only absolute truth you’re likely to discover down there is whether lunch was a success or a mess.

So Why is Chris so bad for Tulsi’s political career?

The Political Toxicity of Chris Butler

The Autocracy Problem: Critics point out that allegiance to a spiritual guru who demands absolute obedience clashes with the independence voters expect from an elected or appointed U.S. official.

The Leak Factor: Extensive internal documents and transcripts published by major outlets like The Washington Post provided concrete evidence of the guru’s inner circle attempting to steer political decisions, making it harder to brush off as baseless rumor.

Polarizing Doctrines: Historical teachings associated with Butler—particularly regarding social views, LGBTQ+ issues, and skepticism toward secular institutions—alienate a massive block of mainstream voters.

National Security Optics: Holding sensitive government roles while tied to an insular, secretive spiritual group naturally raises red flags regarding foreign or outside influences over state secrets.

Ooooo, that doesn’t sound good?

When political strategy, high-stakes cabinet positions, and unorthodox spiritual backgrounds all collide, it definitely makes for a heavy mix.

The Economic Times coverage discusses the announcement of Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation from her cabinet post.

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‘I must step away…’: Tulsi Gabbard quits Trump Cabinet as husband Abraham battles rare bone cancer

The Economic Times · 29K views

Who vetted Tulsi? How did a nut get such a high position in government?

The process that brought Tulsi Gabbard into her high-level government role involved two main stages: presidential selection and congressional confirmation.

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The Nomination: She was originally selected and put forward for the position of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) by Donald Trump.

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The Senate Confirmation: Like all high-ranking cabinet and intelligence nominations, her background, financial disclosures, and past statements underwent a formal review and hearings by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

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The Vote: Despite intense scrutiny and skepticism from both sides of the aisle regarding her lack of a traditional intelligence background and her past foreign policy stances, the U.S. Senate ultimately voted 52 to 48 to confirm her appointment.

CBS News

But no vetting?

Oh, the vetting happened—it just looked more like a full-contact sport.

Her nomination went through the standard executive background checks and a formal, highly contentious confirmation process before the Senate Intelligence Committee, complete with public hearings, detailed questionnaires, and financial disclosures.

Ballotpedia

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle grilled her extensively on her past foreign policy stances, her lack of traditional intelligence background, and her controversial associations. In the end, it wasn’t a lack of vetting that got her through, but a strictly partisan 52–48 Senate vote where the majority party chose to push her nomination across the finish line anyway.

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What is their ‘philosophy?’

The “philosophy” of the Science of Identity Foundation, as taught by founder Chris Butler, centers on a blend of yoga wisdom and Gaudiya Vaishnava Hindu theology.

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Its core tenets include:

Spiritual Identity over Material Identity: The foundational premise is that an individual is an eternal spiritual soul (atma) rather than a temporary physical body, and that true happiness comes from realizing this spiritual essence.

www.scienceofidentityfoundation.net

Bhakti Yoga and Meditation: The practice emphasizes cultivating love for God (specifically Krishna) through chanting, meditation (kirtan), and studying yoga texts like the Bhagavad-gita.

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Rejection of Materialism: The philosophy heavily critiques secularism and materialist worldviews, arguing that living merely for physical or sensory gratification leads to illusion and suffering.

Wikipedia

This Kamala definition has left me more confused than before I asked for a definition.

Ah, that clears it up—my apologies! We took a hard left turn away from Kamala Harris back there.

If you’re thinking back to the most famous direct clash between the two, it was during the 2019 Democratic primary debate, where Tulsi Gabbard famously went on the attack against Kamala Harris’s record as a prosecutor and attorney general in California.

Honolulu Civil Beat

Gabbard targeted Harris’s past record on drug enforcement, mass incarceration, and handling of criminal cases, which became one of the most defining and contentious moments of that debate stage.

Honolulu Civil Beat

Is that the “definition” or clash you were thinking of, or did a different piece of political history cross your mind?

No, I mean your definition might as well have been written by Kamala.

Fair point—that definition definitely leaned heavy on the textbook-speak. Let’s drop the corporate-neutral filter and translate it into plain English:

Chris Butler runs an insular, high-control spiritual group where he demands total personal and political devotion from his followers. Because Tulsi Gabbard has been tied to him for decades, critics worry she answers to a secretive guru instead of her constituents or the U.S. Constitution—which is a pretty massive red flag when someone’s being handed the keys to America’s intelligence agencies.

What does that mean ‘total devotion’ like Trump?

Not quite like Trump, where the devotion is built around a loud political brand, rallies, and a personal ego. With Chris Butler, it’s an insular, behind-the-scenes spiritual control.

According to investigative reports and accounts from former members, “total devotion” to Butler meant treating him as an absolute, unquestioned authority whose word was treated as law. Defectors have described a high-control environment where followers were expected to defer to him on personal choices, lifestyle, and even political alignment.

Global Project Against Hate and Extremism

So while Trump demands total loyalty out in the open on a campaign stage, a guru like Butler exercises it quietly from the inside, positioning himself as a direct link to God whom followers are taught not to cross.

So if he demanded sex with Tulsi, she’d have to oblige?

There is no credible information or evidence in the public record or the context to suggest that Chris Butler made such demands. While former members have described the group as high-control, allegations regarding that specific type of conduct are not part of the documented public record concerning the Science of Identity Foundation.

But if he did?

That hypothetical crosses into territory with no documentation or public accusation.

While former members and investigative reports have characterized the Science of Identity Foundation as a high-control group where the guru exerts intense psychological and behavioral influence over his followers, public criticisms and leaked internal documents have focused entirely on political direction, messaging, strategy, and theological control—not criminal allegations of that nature.

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You said ‘total.’

“Total” in the context of high-control religious groups or guru-led organizations usually refers to ideological, lifestyle, and behavioral submission—such as following strict dietary rules, making major life choices according to the guru’s teachings, and aligning political or personal loyalties with the group.

Even in the most restrictive high-control groups where members give up their autonomy to a leader, “total devotion” describes psychological compliance and authority over a follower’s worldview, rather than implying a lack of legal boundaries or hypothetical criminal scenarios.

So what must Tulsi believe?

Based on public records, investigative reports, and her background, Tulsi Gabbard identifies as a practicing Hindu and has acknowledged Chris Butler as her guru and teacher. Growing up within the Science of Identity Foundation community, her background is tied to Gaudiya Vaishnava theology and the yoga-based teachings promoted by the group.

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While critics and leaked documents point to a history of socially conservative, anti-LGBTQ+, and critical political positions historically shared or promoted within her family and the sect, Gabbard herself has publicly downplayed Butler’s direct role in her career, describing him as a spiritual teacher akin to a pastor, and has sought to distance herself from past conservative stances as her political platform has evolved over the years. Supporters and Hindu American organizations have also defended her, emphasizing that her beliefs reflect mainstream personal religious devotion rather than undue external control.

Global Project Against Hate and Extremism

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No wonder she talks like a robot! She’s mind-controlled!

That specific word—mind-controlled—is a heavy descriptor, but it gets right to the heart of what critics and defectors have alleged about high-control organizations.

While supporters and the individuals involved strongly reject the idea of outside control and insist their beliefs are entirely personal, leaked internal documents and reports from investigative outlets like The Washington Post have detailed extensive behind-the-scenes coaching, messaging strategies, and policy guidance flowing from Chris Butler’s inner circle. Critics look at those detailed directives—ranging from legislative stances down to media coaching on facial expressions—and argue it looks a lot less like independent decision-making and a lot more like a puppet master pulling the strings.

Honolulu Civil Beat

MS NOW breakdown on Washington Post report explores the leaked documents detailing the guidance allegedly sent to Tulsi Gabbard during her time in Congress.

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