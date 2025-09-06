Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
1d

"You've tried trusting the science? Now try trusting the water.”

“Warning, it comes with side effects, including… feeling human again".

Don't forget to ask for your free booster bottle."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

Surprised it came up with “You’ve taken shots with side-effects lists longer than your arm. And water’s the risk you’re worried about?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture