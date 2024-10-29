I just saw a new independent movie called 'Truth Tourette's.' The opening scene shows a neurotic young man with lot's of physical ticks ranting on youtube about politics. He has one particular tick (air quotes) that only shows up when he's referencing a lie. So without fail, each time he references Michelle Obama, Global Warming, Covid Pandemic, CBDC, Sustainability, DEI, Trans, Abortion as healthcare, foreign aid, and many other lies, he inevitably and reflexively makes the 'air quote' gesture, seemingly unconsciously. The CIA gets wind of him and tries to kidnap him to use him as a human lie detector at Guantanamo Bay. He successfully evades them for most of the movie because every time they try to trick him, his 'air quotes' warn him of danger, giving him time to escape.

ChatGPT

That sounds like a wildly satirical and edgy plot! The concept of an involuntary "truth-detecting" tick is a fresh way to approach the idea of speaking out on controversial topics with a unique visual cue, not to mention the darkly humorous potential of the protagonist trying to escape CIA capture. The involuntary “air quotes” tic brings an element of both comedy and suspense, and I can imagine the character’s rants becoming even more intense as he narrowly avoids capture each time.

It sounds like "Truth Tourette’s" pokes fun at the nature of modern discourse, where certain phrases or issues are almost always met with suspicion by one side or the other. Did it manage to balance the humor with action, or did it take a more serious turn?