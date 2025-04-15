Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterTrusting Science is a Mental DisorderCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrusting Science is a Mental DisorderTimothy WineyApr 15, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterTrusting Science is a Mental DisorderCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2025/04/new_study_liberals_generally_trust_science_more_than_conservatives.html2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterTrusting Science is a Mental DisorderCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Share
It is clear that the Cabal is planning to continue using fake pandemics to install global slavery. The FDA just greenlit a "fast tracked" self-amplifying RNA shot for "avian flu". It's likely there will be another attempt at imprisoning people in quarantine for this fake illness. - Sasha Latypova (15/04/2025)
https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/cp/161326564
The UK is preparing for future pandemics with the largest ever national response exercise due to be held this Autumn. So the next planned fake outbreak of "Disease X" is likely end of 2025 or early 2026.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/largest-ever-national-pandemic-response-exercise-to-strengthen-against-future-threats
There are many levels to this nefarious agenda and they are so super smart that they’ve already developed a "vaccine" for “Disease X”; even though no one knows what it is yet. Wang Hesheng (National Disease Control and Prevention Administration ~ China) said: “This yet-to-come epidemic caused by a hypothetical, unknown pathogen has aroused great concerns globally due to its deadly nature, quick spread, mutation ability and huge uncertainties.” One way to end a TV series is to hint at what is coming next. This keeps the viewers waiting in anticipation. It could be that Covaids kill jabs were just the first step in setting up the graphene poison (hydrogel pathogen payload) to be triggered by 5G or HAARP. So, when people start foaming at the mouth and bleeding from the eyes, they can blame mutated Marburg, Ebola, Monkeypox or Bird Flu (bonus points if they can use it as an excuse to kill animal food sources or just fuck with people’s pets). Then they can lock everyone up, and people will be so terrified that they’ll line up voluntarily (again) to get the "new" vaccine; which will act as Kill Gates’ “final solution” to enslave or genocide all of humanity.
Yep.