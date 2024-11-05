Share this postTrust the 'Science' of Voting!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrust the 'Science' of Voting!Timothy WineyNov 05, 20242Share this postTrust the 'Science' of Voting!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Sharehttps://www.scientificamerican.com/article/voting-has-never-been-more-secure-than-it-is-right-now/Voting, Portuguese StyleTimothy Winey·September 6, 2023If America can put a man on the moon, why can't it count votes?Read full story2Share this postTrust the 'Science' of Voting!timothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share
As if! Just two little words.