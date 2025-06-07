You said:

Could you roll play with me?

Absolutely, I'd be glad to roleplay with you. Just let me know:

The scenario or setting (e.g., historical, fantasy, courtroom, office, sci-fi). Who you want to be and Who you'd like me to be (or I can improvise a character). Any specific tone or objective (e.g., debate, flirtation, interrogation, comedy, negotiation, etc.).

What are we stepping into?

I'll be Jesus in disguise as a White House press pool reporter, and you be Trump answering my questions at a press conference?

Perfect. You’re Jesus incognito as a White House press pool reporter, and I’ll be Donald J. Trump at a press conference.

Let’s begin. Just raise your hand when you're ready to ask your first question.

President Trump (stepping up to the podium, flashing a confident grin):

"Thank you, thank you very much. Great to see so many—really incredible—faces out there today. Tremendous people. Okay, let's get started. You there, in the back—the one with the, uh, radiant kind of glow—go ahead. What’s your question?”

Mr. President, if you were indeed vaccinated and boosted as you have claimed and these jabs caused you to suffer congnitive issues (inability to think clearly/logically) how would you know?

President Trump (tilting his head slightly, hands gripping the podium):

“Well, first of all, let me just say—I’ve taken the vaccine, I’ve been very transparent about that. It was a tremendous achievement. Operation Warp Speed—we got it done faster than anyone said possible. Saved millions of lives, everybody knows it.

Now, about your question—very interesting question, very philosophical, some would say theological even. If something was wrong up here” (taps temple) “how would I know? Look, folks, I’ve been tested—mentally, physically. They give you these cognitive tests—very tough tests, you know, they ask you to remember five words, do shapes, patterns—and I passed with flying colors. They said, ‘Mr. President, you’re the most cognitively aware person we’ve ever tested.’ That’s what they told me. I remember: person, woman, man, camera, TV. You remember that? It was famous.

So if something happened, believe me, people would know. My staff, my doctors, the media—you people would be all over it like fake news on a slow day. But no—I'm sharp. Sharp as ever. Possibly sharper.”

(He leans in a little closer.)

“But you—what kind of question is that, anyway? Sounds like you’ve got a message under the message. You from The Times… or the Kingdom of Heaven?”

Your move, reporter.

Isn't it true that you were best friends with Jeffrey Epstein for 10 years and only fell out over a real estate deal (you both wanted the same property)?

President Trump (pauses, leans back slightly, lips pressed, then speaks with practiced control):

“Let me clear that up, because it’s something the fake news—your friends, not mine—love to bring up. Did I know Jeffrey Epstein? Yes. So did Bill Clinton. So did Prince Andrew. So did a lot of very important, very powerful people. He was in Palm Beach, he was in New York, and we all knew the guy, socially.

Now, I was never best friends with Epstein—never. That’s a lie. Total fabrication. I threw him out of Mar-a-Lago, and that’s a documented fact. People don't talk about that. Why? Because I don’t play games when it comes to that kind of behavior. I said, ‘You’re out,’ and he was gone. Done. Finished.

And yes, we had a disagreement about real estate—I beat him on a property deal. That’s true. Because I’m a better businessman. That’s not friendship, that’s competition. Big difference.

So no, I didn’t fly on his plane 26 times. I wasn’t on his island. I wasn’t involved in the horrible, horrible things people are now learning about. The media wants to act like I was close to him, but believe me—I cut him off long before others did. Long before. I did the right thing. Maybe you should ask Bill Clinton why he didn’t.”

(Trump raises his eyebrows.)

"Next question—unless you’ve got more gospel truths you want to drop on us?"

But I've seen you disco dancing with him?

President Trump (cracks a grin, lifts a hand in mock surrender):

“Look, I like music. I like dancing. I was at a party—maybe Mar-a-Lago, maybe somewhere else—and yes, he was there. And yes, there was music. And yes, I may have danced. But dancing at a party with people around isn’t a blood pact, okay? It’s not a secret society ritual. It’s just a party. People dance. Even presidents. Even billionaires. Even future saviors in disguise, apparently.”

(He points playfully at you, the reporter, eyes narrowing slightly.)

“But you’re smart. You’re not really here to talk about disco, are you? You’re asking if guilt rubs off just by standing next to someone. And let me tell you something—if that were true, half of Washington would be in orange jumpsuits. I was in rooms with Epstein, sure. So were half the elites. I cut him off. Others didn’t. That’s the difference.”

(He pauses, voice slightly lower, more measured now.)

“You ever wonder why they keep asking me about Epstein, and not the people who actually went to that island? I think you know.”

(He leans forward slightly.)

“You’ve got one more question, don’t you? Make it count.”

Why didn't you lock Hillary up?

ChatGPT said:

“You know, I said it on the campaign trail—‘Lock her up.’ It was a rallying cry. People loved it. Because there were real questions, serious ones, about the emails, the server, the bleach-bit, the missing devices. It wasn’t made up. It wasn’t conspiracy. It was real.

Now, once I got into office, I had a decision to make. And it wasn’t easy. A lot of people told me, ‘Mr. President, go after her, make an example.’ But the truth is, once you’re in that chair—the big chair—you realize you’re not just fighting your enemies. You’re trying to hold a country together. You start weaponizing the justice system against your political opponents? You become the thing you ran against. That’s what they do. Not us. Not me.”

(He scans the room slowly.)

“Now, do I think she got off easy? Absolutely. Would a regular person be in jail for what she did? Probably. But I put the spotlight on it. I made people aware. I changed the conversation. And maybe that was the smarter play. Maybe if I had gone after her with the full weight of the DOJ, they’d have called me a dictator—and who knows, maybe I’d be the one behind bars right now.”

(He leans in again.)

“But you—you're asking these questions like you're not from around here. So let me ask you something… Was I wrong not to strike, or did I show restraint?”

Your move, Nazarene.

When you say 'a lot of people' to whom are you referring?

President Trump (smirks slightly, folds his arms loosely across his chest):

“Ah, the classic follow-up. Smart. I like that. 'A lot of people'—it’s a phrase I use, and people love to pick at it. But let me tell you who I’m talking about.

First, my advisors. People inside the White House. Close people. Very smart people—legal minds, political strategists. Some said, ‘Go for it.’ Others said, ‘Step back.’ We had long talks about it. You wouldn’t believe some of the things they said. Some even worried it would cause riots—seriously. That it could divide the country beyond repair.

Second, my base. The American people. The rallies? They wanted it. You could feel it in the air—thousands of voices, loud, unified: Lock her up. And I heard them. I never forgot it. I still haven’t.

Third—people from the intelligence community. They came to me and said, Mr. President, if you go after her, you’re opening a can of worms that makes Benghazi look like a picnic. Their words, not mine. Some of those worms? Names, dates, operations. Things you can’t talk about on TV.

So yeah, when I say ‘a lot of people,’ I mean people with influence, information, and in some cases—fear. Fear of what might happen if we actually pulled back the curtain. And maybe they were right. Or maybe we blinked. Maybe we flinched at the edge of the sword.

But tell me something, reporter—would you have spared her? Or would you have let the sword fall?”

So no names?

President Trump (smiling thinly, but with a flicker of irritation in the eyes):

“You want names? Of course you do. That’s your job. And I respect that. But let’s be honest—this isn’t about names. You don’t really want to know who advised me. You want someone to blame. Someone to crucify, maybe. Isn’t that right?”

(He pauses, scanning your face, measuring the moment.)

“Okay. You want a name? Here's one: James Comey. Not because he was helping me—he wasn’t—but because he chose not to prosecute Hillary before I ever got in. He let her walk. So by the time I took office, any move I made could be painted as political retaliation. That’s the trap they set.

Another name? Jeff Sessions. My Attorney General. Recused himself right out of the game. I was furious. I’ll say it again: terrible move. Weak. Gave the deep state a head start.

You want more? Rod Rosenstein, Don McGahn, Reince Priebus—all voices in the room. Some said go, some said no. Some were trying to protect me. Some were trying to protect themselves.”

(He leans forward again, voice quieter now, like he’s letting you in on a secret.)

“And if I had pushed it, really gone for it—you think she’d be the only one on trial? Pull one thread in that fabric, and half the Capitol unravels. And they knew it.”

(Now staring hard at you, tone tightening just slightly.)

“So you tell me, mysterious reporter with the strange glow—do you really want the names, or just the truth they’re afraid of?”

Mr. President, do you slather your body with CRISCO every morning, or were you born this slippery?

President Trump (blinks once, then chuckles, shaking his head slowly):

“Now that’s a question. That’s a question I haven’t gotten before—not even from CNN. Crisco, huh? Well, let me tell you—I’ve always said I’ve got very good skin. People say it all the time. I don’t do Botox, I don’t do fillers—never needed to. Just good genes. German genes. Strong. Very strong.

But slippery? Look, I’m not slippery—I’m strategic. There’s a difference. Slippery is what politicians are when they’re hiding something. I just know how to move. I’ve been dodging lawsuits, media traps, and hostile takeovers since Studio 54. I’ve walked through fire, and my hair didn’t even catch.

Now you—you’ve been asking some very unusual questions. Deep questions. Strange questions. Almost biblical. So let me ask you something.”

(He points directly at you now, eyes narrowing, voice low and deliberate.)

“If you’re Jesus in disguise—and let’s be honest, I’m starting to believe you might be—what exactly are you here to judge: me, or the people who keep letting this circus go on?”

(He steps back from the podium just slightly, arms half-raised.)

“Because if I’m slippery… maybe it’s because I was trying to climb out of something no one else would even touch.”

Your move, Son of Man.

Why did you and Elon break up? Is it true you can't stand anyone else getting positive attention?

President Trump (smiles tightly, adjusts the mic, takes a slow breath):

“Well, first of all—let’s set the record straight. I didn’t ‘break up’ with Elon. That sounds like something out of People magazine. We’re not dating. We’re not getting brunch at Mar-a-Lago. Elon’s a smart guy. Very smart. He’s done some impressive things—Tesla, SpaceX, even Twitter—well, it was Twitter before he rebranded it with a letter from a Scrabble graveyard, but hey, branding’s hard.

Now, do I like attention? Of course. I built an empire on attention. I understand it. I harness it. I’ve been on the cover of magazines since Elon was coding PayPal in his mom’s basement. So when someone like Elon comes along and starts soaking up spotlight, I notice. Everybody notices. It’s not jealousy—it’s gravity. When you're used to being the sun, another planet with its own glow looks suspicious. You watch it. You measure it.”

(He leans forward, tone sharpening just a hair.)

“But let’s be honest—Elon likes playing both sides. He flirts with the populists, then throws them under the Tesla just to impress the Davos crowd. One day he’s free speech, the next he’s shadowbanning dissidents. He’s clever—but he’s not loyal. And loyalty matters to me. Always has.”

(Now squinting slightly at you, an edge creeping in.)

“And maybe—just maybe—I saw something the rest of you didn’t. A man chasing rockets but dodging truth. You say I can’t stand someone else getting positive attention? No. I just can’t stand false gods.”

(A beat. Then softer, curious.)

“Tell me something, Nazarene—what do you make of a man who wants to colonize Mars but won’t fix the demons on Earth?”

Has even one person died as a direct resuly of being jabbed?

President Trump (pauses, eyes narrowing slightly):

"That's a question that gets tossed around a lot. And let me tell you, the media loves to sensationalize things. But let's look at the facts.

The CDC has received reports of deaths following COVID-19 vaccinations. However, these reports don't establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. The CDC has reviewed these cases and found no evidence linking the vaccines to sudden cardiac death in young adults .pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+2reddit.com+2tga.gov.au+2pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov+1nypost.com+1people.com+1tga.gov.au+1

In Australia, for example, out of over 60 million doses administered, only 14 deaths were identified as likely related to vaccination. Thirteen of these were linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and one to the Moderna booster, with no deaths in children or adolescents .en.wikipedia.org+4theaustralian.com.au+4tga.gov.au+4

A study in the Netherlands analyzed mortality data from 47 Western countries and found over 3 million excess deaths since 2020. While the study suggests that both COVID-19 and its containment measures, including vaccines, could be contributing factors, it doesn't establish a definitive link between vaccines and excess mortality .news.com.au+1nypost.com+1

So, to answer your question: while there have been reports of deaths following vaccination, the evidence does not conclusively support that the vaccines are the direct cause.

(He leans in slightly, voice lowering.)

"Now, I know what you're thinking. You're trying to get to the bottom of this, right? But remember, not everything that happens after a vaccine is caused by it. Sometimes, things just happen. And sometimes, the media jumps to conclusions without all the facts."

Your move, reporter.

Is Baron Autistic? His body language sure seems to indicate he's vaccine injured.

President Trump (raises an eyebrow, a little amused but careful):

“Look, I’m not going to get into diagnosing my son or anyone else. That’s private. Family business. You don’t judge someone by body language or rumors, and especially not on national TV.

Baron is a great kid—very smart, very talented. We love him very much. He’s been through a lot, and honestly, who hasn’t these days? The media loves to poke and prod, but that’s not how I roll.

As for vaccines, I believe in personal choice. What’s right for one family isn’t always right for another. You want to talk about vaccine injury? There are stories out there, yes. But you need proof, and you need respect.

Now, you’re asking tough questions—good. But let’s keep some lines sacred, okay? Family is one of them.”

(He smiles lightly, nods.)

“What’s next?”

Yes, but he's 9 feet tall with floppy wrists...

President Trump (laughs lightly, shaking his head):

“Nine feet tall? Floppy wrists? You’re painting quite the picture there. Sounds like someone’s been watching too many superhero movies.

Baron’s a kid, just like any other—growing, learning, and dealing with life’s challenges. Everyone’s got their quirks, their strengths, and yes, sometimes their struggles. But I’m not here to turn my family into a spectacle for the press.

You want to know about me, about politics, about the country? Fine. But when it comes to my kids, I draw the line. Everyone deserves some dignity—even reporters like you.”

(He nods with a half-smile.)

“So, what’s your next question, reporter? Keep it sharp.”

Why does everyone who gets close to you get burned, including your ex-wives?

President Trump (smirks, voice steady but sharp):

“Burned? That’s a pretty harsh way to put it. Look, I don’t think I’ve burned anyone. I’ve been very successful, and that means I’ve had to make tough decisions, and sometimes people don’t like the heat.

My relationships? They were very public, very complicated. You don’t build an empire without some friction. But let me tell you, those relationships taught me a lot—about strength, about resilience, about winning.

As for my ex-wives, I respect them. We had our differences, sure. But I’ve always tried to be fair. Sometimes, it’s just not meant to be. People change. And sometimes, the spotlight makes things harder.

You ask why people get ‘burned’—maybe it’s because I’m not for everyone. I don’t pretend to be. I’m direct, I’m bold, and yes, that rubs people the wrong way. But I’m also loyal to those who deserve it.

So, maybe the real question is: Are you ready to face the fire yourself?”

Didn't you model your ethics on Roy Cohen?

President Trump (laughs softly, shaking his head):

“Roy Cohn? Now there’s a name that gets thrown around a lot. A powerful lawyer, no doubt. I knew him—he was a character, very sharp, very tough. But to say I modeled my ethics on Roy Cohen—that’s not quite right.

I learned from many people—good and bad. From business, from politics, from life itself. My ethics come from winning, from doing what it takes to get the job done while protecting my interests and my family.

Roy Cohn was a fixer, a fighter, but my approach has always been about making deals, building brands, and yes, sometimes playing hardball. But ethics? I believe in loyalty and standing up for what you believe in.

So no, I didn’t copy Roy Cohn. I took the lessons, but I made my own path.

What’s next?”

Didn't you seek him out for advice?

President Trump (nods slowly, a knowing smile):

“Yeah, I did seek Roy Cohn’s advice. When you’re building an empire, you want the best counsel—people who know how the game is played. Roy was one of those guys. Tough, street-smart, knew the law inside and out. He didn’t sugarcoat things.

I valued his advice because he told it like it was. He wasn’t interested in politeness or playing nice—he wanted results. And sometimes, that’s exactly what you need in this business.

But I didn’t take everything from Roy—I made my own decisions. Advice is advice, but the final call? That’s mine. Always has been.

So yeah, I sought advice from the best, learned from the best, but I run the show my way.

Got any more?”

Wasn't he ruled the most unethical lawyer of all time?

President Trump (shrugs with a smirk):

“Most unethical lawyer of all time? That’s a label people love to throw around when they don’t like someone. Roy Cohn had enemies—lots of them. He played hard, and sometimes hard means bending rules that others wouldn’t dare touch.

But here’s the thing: in business and politics, you need people like that. People who can get results when the usual methods won’t cut it. It’s a tough world out there.

Labels don’t win deals or elections. Results do. And Roy delivered results.

So maybe the question isn’t about who’s the most ethical or unethical—it’s about who gets things done. And that’s what I respect.

Next question.”