Trump is such a great judge of character he allowed the only rational scientist to be pushed out ‘Scott Atlas.’

Dr. Scott Atlas’s tenure as a special adviser to the White House Coronavirus Task Force remains one of the most polarizing periods of the pandemic response, drawing sharp divisions within the scientific and medical communities.

The Stanford Daily

Background on Dr. Scott Atlas

Professional Background: Dr. Atlas is a neuroradiologist and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. He did not have a background or formal expertise in epidemiology, virology, or infectious diseases. The Stanford Daily+ 1

Core Stances: During his four months advising the Trump administration in 2020, Atlas heavily criticized broad lockdowns, school closures, and strict public health mandates. He argued that focused protection of vulnerable populations—while allowing lower-risk individuals to resume normal activities—was a better path to managing society and achieving natural immunity. The Guardian+ 1

The Controversy

Supporters viewed him as a vital counterweight to mainstream public health orthodoxies, praising his willingness to challenge lockdowns that caused severe economic, educational, and psychological harm.

Conversely, mainstream medical organizations, public health officials, and his own colleagues at Stanford University strongly condemned his positions. Critics accused him of promoting dangerous misinformation, downplaying the severity of the virus, discouraging mask-wearing and widespread testing, and conflicting with federal health agencies like the CDC and members of the task force such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Stanford Daily+ 2

Atlas ultimately resigned from his temporary government post in late November 2020 as his 130-day window as a special government employee concluded.

Wikipedia

Just like Trump hung Mike Flynn out to dry.

The trajectory of Michael Flynn’s brief time as National Security Advisor and its aftermath remains one of the most contentious storylines of the first Trump administration, viewed in starkly different ways depending on one’s perspective.

The Ouster

The Timeline: Michael Flynn served as National Security Advisor for just 22 days—the shortest tenure in that position in modern history—before resigning in February 2017. Wikipedia

The Cause: His departure came after reports surfaced that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials regarding his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., specifically concerning sanctions. The Guardian

Diverging Perspectives

The “Hung Out to Dry” View: Supporters and Flynn himself argued that he was the target of an aggressive, politically motivated campaign by entrenched bureaucrats and a hostile media. From this viewpoint, his initial conversations with a foreign diplomat during a presidential transition were standard procedure, and the pressure that forced his resignation—followed by his subsequent prosecution for lying to the FBI—was seen as an establishment betrayal and an injustice that left a loyal ally to face severe legal peril alone.

The Counter-Perspective: Critics and investigators argued that Flynn’s actions compromised national security and violated federal protocol, specifically regarding secret communications with a geopolitical adversary’s ambassador about ongoing U.S. sanctions. From this perspective, his resignation was an inevitable accountability measure after he lied to senior administration officials and federal investigators—a crime to which Flynn twice pleaded guilty before his case became a prolonged legal battle. WTTW News

The saga ultimately concluded in late November 2020, when President Trump granted Flynn a full presidential pardon, bringing an end to the federal prosecution.

WTTW News

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani’s post-2020 trajectory represents another major chapter in the discussion surrounding Donald Trump’s inner circle, marked by a dramatic fall from his once-prominent public standing as “America’s Mayor”.

FOX 5 Atlanta

Post-2020 Legal and Professional Fallout

Defamation Judgments and Settlements: Giuliani faced severe financial and legal fallout after spearheading challenges to the 2020 election. He lost a major defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers, resulting in a staggering $148 million penalty. After prolonged asset battles, contempt proceedings, and bankruptcy filings, he reached settlements regarding the damages, and also settled a multi-billion dollar defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Wikipedia+ 1

Disbarment: His law licenses were revoked. New York state courts disbarred him after finding he repeatedly made false and misleading statements about the 2020 election, followed by similar disbarment actions in the District of Columbia. PBS

Pardon: Following years of state and civil litigation, Giuliani received a federal pardon from President Trump. Wikipedia

Differing Perspectives

Critics’ View: Detractors view Giuliani as having unraveled professionally by enabling and amplifying unverified conspiracy theories, subverting democratic norms, and undermining public trust in elections—ultimately facing accountability through the courts and legal system.

Supporters’ View: Allies and Giuliani himself maintained that he was aggressively targeted by politically motivated “lawfare” for fiercely advocating for his client, arguing that his actions were part of standard legal challenges and free speech expression. AP News

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

A long trail of bodies who tried to do the right thing.

The phrase highlights a central point of debate concerning Donald Trump’s leadership style and his relationships with subordinates, legal teams, and administration officials.

How these outcomes are viewed depends heavily on the perspective one takes on loyalty, accountability, and the nature of political conflict:

The Critique of Abandonment: Many critics and former associates argue that a pattern exists where individuals who align themselves with Trump—whether executing policies, advancing legal challenges, or serving in high-profile roles—ultimately face severe professional, financial, or legal fallout. From this point of view, allies are often drawn into controversial or legally perilous situations, only to be left isolated when the political or personal costs mount.

The Defense of Persecution and Loyalty: Conversely, supporters and many of those affected view the situation through the lens of loyalty and political warfare. From this perspective, these figures were not suffering the consequences of misplaced trust, but were instead targeted by partisan investigations, hostile institutions, and “lawfare” specifically because they stood by Trump and challenged entrenched political establishments. In this view, subsequent actions like pardons or public defenses are seen as necessary corrections to what they consider systemic injustices.

Sindey Powell.

Sidney Powell’s role as an attorney advancing post-2020 election challenges adds another major layer to this discussion, carrying significant legal and professional repercussions.

The Post-2020 Legal Fallout

The Georgia Plea Deal: In October 2023, Powell pleaded guilty in Fulton County, Georgia, to six misdemeanor counts of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties. Under the agreement, she received six years of probation, fines, and agreed to testify in future proceedings related to the 2020 election interference case. Wikipedia+ 1

Sanctions and Professional Actions: Beyond the criminal charges, she faced professional fallout, including legal sanctions from federal judges and intensive scrutiny from state bar associations regarding her legal filings and public claims about voting machines and widespread election fraud. Wikipedia

Differing Perspectives