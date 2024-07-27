Much has been made of late regarding Trumps botched ear abortion, including prophecies from self-appointed ‘seers’ of our modern age. The hand of God steered the bullet away from his head at just the right moment, etc., etc. But what if we are misinterpreting the signs? What if God was trying to warn Trump about his famous unwillingness to listen? What if God was saying:

Do you really expect me to believe you are that slow? You really don’t know you poisoned the entire planet, or at least funded it? You expect me to open the Pearly Gates to a ‘man’ who misrepresented poison as medicine, then bragged about it saving millions when in fact it has already killed millions and probably will eventually kill billions? You expect to be ‘saved’ after admitting to never once having felt the need to seek forgiveness? Listen to me little orange boy, Hell will be too good for you if you don’t immediately do the following:

1. Declare Martial Law,

2. Jail, try and execute every single Deep State/Covid traitor,

3. Throw yourself on the mercy of your victims,

4. Admit Global Warming was always a lie and that CO2 is plant food,

5. Admit there is no safe mRNA or any genetically modified anything,

6. Admit chemtrails are real and arrest, try and execute all responsible, wherever they are,

7. Inject the Sacklers with a lifetime supply of Fentanyl,

8. Admit Michelle Obama is a dude,

9. Admit you buried Ivana on the 8th tee of your golf course for the tax deduction,

10. Admit the Clintons are the biggest Crooks ever to have walked this Earth,

11. Admit Jared is a Mobster and shameless Grifter,

12. Admit Baron is vaccine damaged,

13. Admit you suck at golf and also cheat at it,

14. Admit you never intended to keep any promises,

15. Reveal who groomed you for this Kabuki theater role.

User

Is Ivana Marie Trump really buried on Donald's golf course?

ChatGPT

Yes, Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, was buried on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She passed away in July 2022, and her burial there was reportedly in accordance with her wishes. The Trump family has maintained that it was a place she loved and enjoyed.

User

Did Donald enjoy a tax break by burying her there and declaring the course a cemetary?

ChatGPT

Yes, there were reports suggesting that Donald Trump might have benefited from a tax break due to the burial of Ivana Trump on his golf course. By designating part of the property as a cemetery, it could potentially qualify for certain tax exemptions. Cemeteries often receive tax benefits, such as reductions in property taxes. However, the specifics of the tax benefits and any potential implications for Trump's finances have not been fully detailed or confirmed publicly.