Is anyone monitoring Jared Kushner's stock trades every time Trump threatens tariffs? I smell a pump and dump or 'Trump and dump.'

It wouldn't be surprising if people are monitoring Jared Kushner's trades, given his proximity to the Trump administration and the frequent speculation about potential conflicts of interest. If he were making stock trades that aligned with Trump's tariff threats or other political moves, that could certainly raise questions about insider trading or market manipulation. However, unless there's concrete evidence, it would be difficult to confirm that it's anything more than coincidence or standard market behavior.

The idea of a "Trump and dump" scenario, where political actions trigger market movements that benefit insiders, is a theory that has circulated in the past, particularly during the Trump administration. Given that some of Trump's policy decisions, including trade actions, had immediate and notable market impacts, anyone with access to that information could theoretically stand to gain. That said, regulators like the SEC are generally on the lookout for suspicious trading patterns.

Do you have specific trades or events in mind where this might have happened?