At the risk of jinxing any future campaigns, I would have to say that the water conference in Lisbon was an unqualified Triumph! I spoke with all the right people who have all agreed to further study my water technology. Not only did I make some great friends and contacts, I connected scientifically with some very, very clever folks, folks I am confident will help give this discovery the attention it deserves. They tell me the speeched will be available soon, so stay tooned!