Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
5h

Which countries are the current State Sponsors of Terrorism and which ones are the Level 4 “Do Not Travel” countries (most dangerous destinations) as designated by the U.S. government?

If any illegal aliens are from one of those countries & become part of a current or future cell operation does that support the treasonous accusation according to;

The Constitution (Article III, Section 3) defines treason as "levying war against the United States, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort."

According to their own rules if ANYONE from these countries is allowed access they are potentially the enemy but are offered aid & comfort, in the first instance.

Therefore, as in Oz, the constitution is arse paper,imo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture