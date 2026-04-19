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JohnSmith
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Truly interesting.

My compliments!

A simple method (I can't even imagine where to find a liquid helium spectrophotometer).

Not only that: by measuring the polarizing filter's displacement with a goniometric scale, you can get a rough estimate of the quality of the "crystallization."

Dear Timothy, I'm reading your articles and will bombard you with questions, but first I need to understand everything.

Congratulations again.

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