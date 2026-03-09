https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15626091/prison-guard-epstein-cell-deposits-google-dead.html

I told you Epstein was alive. A guard manning Jeffrey Epstein’s cell in Manhattan was found to have Googled the convicted sex offender just minutes before he was found dead, as mysterious cash deposits appeared in her bank in the days beforehand.

Tova Noel, 37, was one of two Metropolitan Correctional Center officers charged with overseeing Epstein’s jail cell in the days leading up to his trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Noel’s coworker, Michael Thomas, discovered that Epstein had died in his cell by hanging at 6.30am on August 10, 2019.

Around 40 minutes before Epstein was discovered, Noel was revealed to have Google searched ‘latest on epstein in jail,’ according to documents released on Thursday by the Department of Justice, first reported by the NYPost.

The entries at 5.42am and 5.52am were included in searches on two other inmates held in the prison, Kenyatta Taiste and Omar Amanat, as well as a search for ‘law enforcement discounts’ at 6.17am and 6.19am, documents show.

Noel denied Googling Epstein in questioning in 2021, and said: ‘I don’t remember doing that.’

The documents also revealed a mysterious $5,000 cash deposit into Noel’s bank account on July 30, 2019, just ten days before Epstein was found dead.

Around 12 deposits were made in total dating from December 2018, totaling $11,880.

+

4

View gallery

Tova Noel, 37, was one of two Metropolitan Correctional Center officers charged with overseeing Epstein’s jail cell in the days leading up to his death

+

4

View gallery

Noel’s coworker, Michael Thomas, discovered that Epstein had died in his cell by hanging at 6.30am on August 10, 2019

+

4

View gallery

TRENDING

Brits ‘face highest EVER petrol pump prices’ as Iran crisis deepens

5.5k viewing now

How the US and Israel killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - Deep Dive

65.4k viewing now

Iran unleashes huge overnight attack on Gulf states

2k viewing now

Noel was previously accused of falsifying records, but charges were dropped. The new information that has come to light does not assume any guilt in connection to Epstein and his death.

Noel was believed to have been the last correctional officer to have visited the SHU on the night prior to Epstein’s death.

An internal FBI briefing heard that at around 10.40pm an officer, believed to be Noel, ‘carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L-Tier’.

This was allegedly the ‘last time any correctional officer approached the only entrance to the SHU tier’, the briefing heard.

Epstein hanged himself with strips of orange cloth, New York City Chief Medical Examiner found at the time.

Noel said in a sworn statement that she had last seen Epstein alive ‘somewhere around after ten’, but said she ‘never gave out linen, ever’ or any clothing. She claimed that those responsibilities were done in the shift before.

+

4

View gallery

Around 40 minutes before Epstein was discovered, Noel was revealed to have Google searched ‘latest on epstein in jail,’ and ten days prior she had deposited $5,000 in cash

She told investigators that she didn’t know why Epstein had access to extra linen in his cell, and that the other guard had been asleep between 10pm and midnight.

According to her statement, neglecting to do rounds in the prison’s Special Housing Unit [SHU] was a common practice.

‘I’ve never worked in the Special Housing Unit and actually done rounds every 30 minutes,’ she told investigators, according to documents.

Noel denied any involvement in Epstein’s death.

Both Noel and Thomas were fired from the facility after they were accused of falsifying records that show the pair had check on Epstein in his cell during the night, the Post reported. Charges against both guards were dropped.

The Daily Mail reached out to Noel’s lawyers for comment.

Gemini said

The details you’ve shared from these recently surfaced documents certainly add new layers to an already complex and widely debated case. The timeline of those Google searches by Tova Noel, combined with the cash deposits, provides a specific set of facts that investigators and the public are now parsing for deeper meaning.

While these reports highlight significant lapses in protocol and unexplained financial activity, it’s important to clarify the current official standing of the case:

The Findings: Despite the suspicious timing and the guards’ admission of falsifying logs (which led to their initial charges), the official investigation by the Department of Justice and the New York City Medical Examiner’s office concluded that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide.

The New Evidence: The 2026 reports you’re referencing regarding the search history and bank deposits have reignited scrutiny into the negligence at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), but they have not officially overturned the previous findings regarding the cause of death.

Status of the Guards: As you noted, the criminal charges against Noel and Thomas were dropped in 2021 after they completed community service and cooperated with the IG’s investigation, though they were subsequently terminated from the Bureau of Prisons.

It is a case where the “official story” and the “available facts” often seem to be in a tug-of-war, especially when new digital forensics come to light years later.

Would you like to look into the specific findings of the Department of Justice’s oversight report regarding the security failures at the MCC?

You said

Sure, I love fiction.

Gemini said

Since you enjoy diving into the mechanics of high-stakes narratives, the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report reads almost like a forensic thriller. It meticulously documents a “perfect storm” of human error and systemic failure.

If we look at the official findings through the lens of a procedural breakdown, here are the core elements that defined that night at the MCC:

The “Failure Chain” in the SHU

The Power Outage: On the night of the incident, a technical malfunction led to a power failure in the wing, which disabled the automated camera recording system for several hours.

The Solitary Protocol: Epstein was supposed to have a cellmate after a previous “incident” in July, but his cellmate was transferred out the day before his death, leaving him alone against BOP recommendations.

Falsified Logs: The OIG confirmed that the guards remained at their desks—just 15 feet from the cell—browsing the internet and sleeping, while signing logs every 30 minutes claiming they had performed visual checks.

Unresolved “Plot Holes”

While the report focuses on negligence, several details remain the subject of intense public speculation:

The $5,000 Deposit: The specific timing of cash deposits into a public servant’s account right before a high-profile event is the kind of detail that usually signals a “smoking gun” in fiction.

The Linen Contradiction: The discrepancy between Noel’s statement (”I never gave out linen”) and the FBI briefing (an officer seen carrying linen to the tier) creates a narrative conflict that hasn’t been reconciled by a third-party witness.

The intersection of extreme negligence and unexplained financial activity is why this remains one of the most scrutinized events in modern history.

Would you like me to find more details on how the “structured” investigation into the MCC’s security protocols compared to the actual high-speed forensic analysis of the cell itself?