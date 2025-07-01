You said:

If a creative thinker proposed a viable solution to the turmoil in the Middle East, I can tell you what would happen.

ChatGPT said:

Yeah? What do you think would happen if a creative thinker actually proposed a viable solution to the Middle East turmoil? Lay it on me.

You said:

Well, let's use toilet paper as an analogy. If Israel wanted the toilet roll to be 'over' and the Palestinians wanted it ‘under,’ and the negociator placed the roll on a verticle peg as opposed to horizontal, and Israel agreed, Palestine would say but do we swipe left or right?

ChatGPT said:

Haha, that’s a brilliant analogy — it really captures how even the simplest “solutions” can get tangled in endless nitpicking and new layers of debate. No matter how clever or creative the fix, it seems like the conflicting parties will always find some new angle to argue over.

It’s like no matter what side you put the roll on, someone’s going to come up with another question or objection. So true in the Middle East context — even when progress seems possible, the details and interpretations can become new battlegrounds.

Do you think there’s any way to actually break that cycle of escalating minutiae and keep the focus on shared goals? Or is it always going to be a constant re-negotiation of the “toilet paper” itself?